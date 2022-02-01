View art of all types in Geneva Lake Arts Foundation's new exhibit

Gallery 223 recently opened its newest exhibit with over 100 works of art by talented local and regional artists.

The show features original oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, pastel drawings, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics, glass works, photographs, prints and cards — all created by members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation.

Artists have been gathering their work to prepare for the first exhibit of the new year and participate in the gallery’s annual 10% off sale.

The exhibit will run through Feb. 20.

In addition, the following foundation artists will be displaying their work at area businesses:

Sybil Brauneis Klug, The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Robin Vail, Town Bank, 567 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Sharon Larson, Fontana Public Library, 166 2nd Ave., Fontana.

People can also view the foundation’s online members gallery and purchase work directly from an artist at genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

Virtual watercolor, acrylic and mixed media classes for painters of all abilities are also available via Zoom at genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Gallery 223 is located at 223 Broad St., in Downtown Lake Geneva.

The gallery is open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday. It is open by appointment Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Over 100 artists from all over the country have joined the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation.

For more information about the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, email genevalakeartsfoundation@gmail.com.