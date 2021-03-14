 Skip to main content
Violin player from Kenosha Artist-In-Residence at UW-Parkside

David Mason

David Mason, of the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, is this month's Artist-In-Residence at UW-Parkside.

SOMERS — Kenosha native David Mason is this month's Howard Brown Visiting Artist-In-Residence at UW-Parkside.

Mason will give a short concert March 15, as part of the Melodious Mondays Series in the Music Department. He and others will perform during Melodious Mondays every Monday at 7 p.m. on UW-Parkside's social media livestream.

Principal violinist with the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, Mason was a student of Parkside's Alvaro Garcia, associate dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.

Mason started viola at the age of 8, a student of Elizabeth Tercek before Garcia.

At age 15, he made his solo debut and took first prize in the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra Youth Competition. 

A graduate of the Interlochen Arts Academy High School, Mason received a full scholarship to attend the New England Conservatory of Music, where he received a bachelor of music degree in 2013.

He later graduated from Yale University with a master of music degree in 2015.

While pursuing a doctor of musical arts degree at Boston University, David won a position in the Hyogo Performing Arts Center Orchestra, joining as a core member in 2017.

In January 2020, he joined the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra and is the only non-Japanese member in the string section.

Mason was promoted in March to the position of principal viola. Currently, he lives in Tokyo.

