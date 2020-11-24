Virtual Keefe Kares fundraiser draws over $42K for charities

The Nov. 6 livestream version of the Keefe Kares celebration raised over $42,000 for local food pantries and nonprofits.
Titled “The Magic of Giving,” the Keefe Kares Foundation event adopted a new format, broadcasting on YouTube Live.
It featured silent and live auctions, a paddle raise and entertainment by renowned magician Tristan Crist, who hosted the event at his magic theater.
The foundation, which is the charitable arm of Keefe Real Estate, decided to change from the traditional in-person event.
“We’re excited that we could still host our annual Keefe Kares celebration and the generous donations we received during the event will help support our local organizations,” said Tom Keefe, president and CEO of Keefe Real Estate. “We are grateful for the support of our sponsors, as well as the Keefe Kares board members and staff that helped pull together this year’s event.”
The Keefe Kares mission is to support local nonprofits that work to improve their direct communities.
Its annual event helps 35-plus nonprofit organizations in Southeastern Wisconsin and McHenry County in Illinois, in areas where Keefe conducts real estate brokerage business.
Presenting sponsors of this year’s event were Engerman Contracting, Inc., a custom home builder creating distinctive homes throughout the Lake Geneva region, and Kunes Country Auto Group, an auto dealer focused on faith, family and giving back throughout Illinois and Wisconsin.
Additional event sponsors included Sottrel Hotel Group, Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation, Dreiske Moving & Storage, Sweet & Maier, s.c., First Midwest Bank of McHenry, Tri-County Home Inspection, LLC, Southeastern Title, LLC, Wells Fargo Private Mortgage, Draper & Kramer, and First Business Bank.
For those that were unable to attend the virtual event and for those wanting to make a contribution, donations can be made by visiting www.keefekares.com.
For more information about the Keefe Kares celebration or the Keefe Kares Foundation, contact Katrina Lasch at 262-348-3215 or katrinal@keeferealestate.com.
