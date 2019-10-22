SHARON — Local artist Martha Hayden is opening her studio to the public, sharing 50 years of work Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27.
Martha Hayden’s work recently won awards at printmaking exhibitions in Indiana, Colorado and Virginia.
Her work was featured in New York City in exhibits at The National Arts Club, The Old Print Shop and Central Booking Gallery.
The Wesserburg Museum in Bremen, Germany and Harvard University Library purchased Hayden’s artist books and the University of Wisconsin Library at Milwaukee and the University of Wisconsin College of Liberal Arts, Madison, both acquired works.
Located at 143 Prairie St., her studio is in an Eastlake Victorian home that was built in the 1870s.
During the open studio art exhibition, which is from noon to 5 p.m. both days, guests can wander art-filled rooms and hallways, enjoying mature, expressive and colorful work.
On display will be landscape pieces of places in Michigan, New York, Wisconsin, Missouri, France, Ireland and Vilnius, Lithuania.
Some pieces are new.
This year, Hayden spent most of the winter in St. Louis, painting from the 30th floor of the LaClede Building.
She used this bird’s eye view to create dramatic paintings of downtown buildings, Arch and stadium.
This summer, she participated in several Wisconsin Plein Air competitions, and was the juror for “Go Paint,” a plein air exhibition at the Pablo Center, Eau Claire.
Hayden made two longer sketching trips — one to Patagonia, Chile, and Antartica; the other to Alaska. Sketches in pastel and watercolor from these trips will be on display.
There will also be still life, figure paintings and etchings.
A special print-making exhibition will showcase Hayden’s new etching press and an explanation of the etching process.
Two 70-by-54-inch, allegorical paintings shown at “ART PRIZE” will be among the display.
Hayden is a graduate of the school of the Art Institute of Chicago.
She studied with the Expressionist painter Oskar Kokoschka on a fellowship from the Art Institute of Chicago.
Hayden has painted in Europe, Mexico, and Africa. Hayden’s work is in over 2,500 collections worldwide, including the British Museum in London, the Museo do Arte Moderno in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the Brooklyn Museum in New York, and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
Corporate collectors include BP/Amoco and Ameritech in Chicago, Metro-tech in Minneapolis, General Telephone in Indianapolis, Frito-Lay in Dallas, and Hyatt Residency in Hilton Head, North Carolina.
For more information, call (262) 736-457, email martart@aol.com or visit Marthahayden.com.