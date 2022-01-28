VISIT CEO: Shaking up the winter blues with Lake Geneva's Winterfest

“The energy is off the charts,” said Stephanie Klett, about this year’s Winterfest.

The president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva — the tourism group involved in planning the outdoor festival — said to expect more outdoor art at Winterfest, which is Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 2 to 6.

In the following Q&A, Klett discusses what else is new for this year’s event, as well as how she thought last year’s Winterfest went and the overall impact of the festival on the community and beyond.

Note: The following has been edited for clarity.

Resorter: What is the general mood over at VISIT Lake Geneva about the next Winterfest? Stephanie Klett: All of us at VISIT Lake Geneva are fired up about this year’s Winterfest. The energy is off the charts. This is our premier event and it really shakes up the winter blues, while putting the national spotlight on our city and region in such a positive way. We have outstanding sponsors who make this event happen, and our partnership with the City of Lake Geneva, particularly the Public Works Department, is wonderful. We simply couldn’t pull this event off without them.

Resorter: How did last year’s Winterfest go for you? Stephanie Klett: Last year’s Winterfest went without a hitch, except for the one thing we couldn’t control — the weather. The -18 degrees temperature with a hearty wind kept some people away, and even froze up television cameras! But the wonderful thing is that our hotels and retailers said the business they did was on par with the prior year, which had record-breaking attendance and weather in the forties.

Resorter: What’s new and different this year?

Stephanie Klett: The first thing you’ll notice is that there is more outdoor art. Along with the 15 snow sculptures, the downtown district will be the site of a public art installation of 37 ice carvings. Last year there were 24, and they were such a hit that more businesses have opted to sponsor one. The children’s sculpting area at Flat Iron Park will have four local schools participating in a workshop for two days, creating 24 snow sculptures. All told there will be nearly 75 sculptures, making it one huge ephemeral winter art installation. We will also have two igloos on Riviera Beach to rent, and campfires on the beach is back, so folks can sit around the fire under the night sky. It’s a beautiful sight.

Resorter: Now in its 27th year, what would you say is the role of Winterfest? Stephanie Klett: The significance of Winterfest can’t be overestimated, not just for Lake Geneva but Wisconsin. First, there’s the financial gain. When you host over 50,000 visitors there is some serious money being spent. In the process our restaurants benefit, as do our retail shops, hotels, motels, resorts, vacation rentals, coffee shops, attractions, even our gas stations.

Secondly, it’s a national championship. This gives Lake Geneva and the state of Wisconsin serious bragging rights. The best sculpting teams in America are here and every time they visit they tell us the highlight of their whole year is coming to Lake Geneva. They are blown away by how our community treats them. In turn, these sculptors become life-long ambassadors for promoting our area.

As for me, I love hosting the visitors coming in from across the globe. The tourism industry is based on hospitality, which I view as both an art and science. You have to have a servant mentality and put the needs of other people first. It can be a tough world out there, so when folks pay us a visit and are treated with outstanding customer service, respect and genuine kindness they never forget it.

Resorter: What’s your favorite part of Winterfest? Stephanie Klett: My favorite part of Winterfest — and this is a cheesy answer, I know, but we are America’s Dairyland after all — is all of it. It’s like the sign in Flat Iron Park,” JOY.”

