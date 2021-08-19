VISIT Lake Geneva's Impact Awards recognizing 'best of the best'

Nominations are open for VISIT Lake Geneva’s 2021 Impact Awards.

Since 1974, VISIT Lake Geneva has used this annual occasion to honor those that have made positive and significant impacts on the quality of life in the Lake Geneva area.

“The Impact Awards recognize the best of the best,” said VISIT Lake Geneva President & CEO Stephanie Klett. “It’s exciting to see and recognize the positive work being done in our region, and to have the opportunity to say thank you.”

Members of the community are invited to nominate a person, business, or organization in any of the four esteemed award categories below.

Stu Herzog Outstanding Citizen Award: Presented to an individual who represents the Lake Geneva region at its very best, consistently making a positive difference.

Community Betterment Award: Presented to a person, business or organization who enhances and improves the quality of life in the Lake Geneva region.

Hospitality Award: Presented to a person or business who exemplifies outstanding customer service, care, and hospitality.