Visit Racine Zoo for an illuminated Halloween adventure

RACINE — The Racine Zoo is once again hosting the 2021 Halloween Glow, an illuminated drive-through adventure from Oct. 1 to 31.

The event will be held from dusk until 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays; and dusk until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Halloween Glow offers the chance to enjoy an enchanting Halloween experience from the comfort of one’s vehicle.

Upon entering the zoo from the gate at 200 Goold St., guests will wind through a dedicated lighted pathway taking them past delightfully decorated trees, charming characters, a broad tunnel with an incredible show of dynamic designs and more. The dazzling light displays can be enjoyed by guests of all ages.

Racine Zoo’s lighting partner, Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Décor, was founded in 2011 and is based in Wisconsin, providing services to clients from Green Bay to Lake Geneva.

Admission is $5 per person and free for children ages two years and younger. Tickets are only available at the gate, cash and credit cards only.

As it is a drive-through only experience, no walking will be allowed.

For more, visit racinezoo.org/halloween-glow.