Visit Whitewater gallery for art exhibits in June & July

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance is hosting a state exhibit and accepting entries for its annual photography competition.
The alliance is hosting the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP) exhibit, featuring the works of non-professional Wisconsin artists at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.
The WRAP exhibit is free, from 2 to 4 p.m., on Fridays through Sundays. The last day of the exhibit is Sunday, June 27.
WRAP was established to encourage Wisconsin citizens with a serious interest in art. It consists of many artist workshop/exhibits that meet throughout the year, statewide. Each one has a different artist demonstration or slide lecture and a different judge to lead the afternoon critique.
Artists may enter as many Wisconsin Regional Art Workshops as they like. Those who win a State Exhibit Award can compete for monetary awards at State Day in Madison.
WRAP is run by the Association of Wisconsin Artists (AWA) and developed and administered by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Liberal Studies and the Arts.
The show can be viewed via link on the AWA website, awa-artwork.org, or at www.whitewaterarts.org/wrap-2021.
Fran Achen competition/exhibit
Entries are now being accepted for the 12th annual Fran Achen Competition and Exhibition.
Artists entries were due by Thursday, June 17. The exhibition is July 1 through 25.
Amateur and professional artists are invited to exhibit, as the show is open to all photographers.
Entries fall into two categories — one for children, another for adults.
The 2021 Fran Achen Photography Competition resumes its traditional, in-gallery display format. In addition, all entries will appear in the alliances’ online virtual show.
An Awards Presentation Program and Opening Reception will be live in the Cultural Arts Center Gallery Sunday, July 11, with awards to be announced around 2 p.m.
Awards range from $50 to $125.
To fill out an entry form or for more details, visit www.whitewaterarts.org/fran-achen-2021.
The alliance recently lifted limits on capacity at the gallery, in response to new COVID-19 guidelines by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and the city of Whitewater.
Masks are not optional for those fully vaccinated, but still required for those who are not fully vaccinated.