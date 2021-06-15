Visit Whitewater gallery for art exhibits in June & July

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance is hosting a state exhibit and accepting entries for its annual photography competition.

The alliance is hosting the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP) exhibit, featuring the works of non-professional Wisconsin artists at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The WRAP exhibit is free, from 2 to 4 p.m., on Fridays through Sundays. The last day of the exhibit is Sunday, June 27.

WRAP was established to encourage Wisconsin citizens with a serious interest in art. It consists of many artist workshop/exhibits that meet throughout the year, statewide. Each one has a different artist demonstration or slide lecture and a different judge to lead the afternoon critique.

Artists may enter as many Wisconsin Regional Art Workshops as they like. Those who win a State Exhibit Award can compete for monetary awards at State Day in Madison.

WRAP is run by the Association of Wisconsin Artists (AWA) and developed and administered by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Liberal Studies and the Arts.

The show can be viewed via link on the AWA website, awa-artwork.org, or at www.whitewaterarts.org/wrap-2021.