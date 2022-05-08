Voters can help local builder rise to the top in Badger Craftsman Awards

An Elkhorn company has a project being considered for the 2022 Badger Craftsman Awards, and the public can help it win.

Stebnitz Builders Inc. is one of 22 companies throughout Wisconsin up for the awards, which recognize the best projects in new home development, construction and remodeling.

Recently, the Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) launched voting for the 2022 Badger Craftsman Awards.

“Projects will be judged on design, quality of construction, attention to detail, use of materials, price to value, functionality, and creativity,” said WBA President Cory Sillars.

There are 10 categories. Voting can occur at www.wisbuild.org/badgercraftsman.

People can vote through May 31. Limit one vote per category, per device.

“This is our second year with our relaunched awards, and our first-year opening voting up to the public,” said WBA Executive Director Brad Boycks. “Our members are incredibly talented, and we are excited to show off their work to people all across Wisconsin.”

Other companies in the running are AF Construction LLC, of Verona; Alair Homes Green Bay, De Pere; Atkins Family Builders, Green Bay; Bartow Builders, Manitowoc; Belman Homes, Inc., Waukesha; Classic Custom Homes of Waunakee; Coogan Builders, Windsor; Degnan Design-Build-Remodel, DeForest; Derrick Homes, New Richmond; Distinctive Craftsman LLC, Janesville; Hartman Homes Inc., Hudson; HighPoint Design Build Group, Waukesha; Larry Meyer Construction, Wausau; Lautz Lassig Custom Builders Inc., West Salem; Michael F. Simon Builders, Waunakee; Mike Howe Builders, Manitowoc; Petta Building & Design, LLC, River Falls; Sarona Homes, Waukesha; Tim O’Brien Homes, Pewaukee; Urso Bros, LLC, McFarland; and Victory Homes of Wisconsin, Inc., Germantown.