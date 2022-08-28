Walk to End Alzheimer's returns Sept. 17 to Lake Geneva's Library Park

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Walworth County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s® Saturday, Sept. 17, at Library Park, 918 W Main St., Lake Geneva.

The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony at 9:40 a.m., immediately followed by the Walk at 10 a.m.

After a beautiful walk on the lakeshore path, walkers will enjoy a complimentary pre-wrapped hot dog lunch grilled by the Lake Geneva Jaycees, and donated by Stinebrinks’ Piggly Wiggly, with live music by Petty Thieves.

The emcee for the Walk will be Aaron Sims, play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Walk is co-chaired by Moni Ledtke, owner of AuD Hearing; and Tim Williams, owner of Office Furniture Warehouse.

“As someone whose life has been very personally touched by Alzheimer’s, having lost my grandmother, aunt and my father, nothing is more important to me than putting an end to this ugly disease,” Ledtke said. “The Alzheimer’s Association serves a vital role in our community, not only by funding research, but by providing care and support to the family and caregivers of those suffering from Alzheimer’s.”

“Participating in the Walk is a rewarding experience,” said Williams. “Having lost my father to the disease and currently being on this journey with my sister, I can share how devastating it is for families. I don’t just use the catch phrase END ALZ lightly. It means something to me and I’m happy to give back in any way I can.”

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Matt Lepay and Paul Braun — two of the most recognized voices in Wisconsin sports — are returning as Honorary Co-Chairs of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s supporting all Wisconsin Walks.

The acclaimed broadcasters each have had family members impacted by Alzheimer’s and are leading the “Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s” team.

Lepay is the current voice of Wisconsin Badgers sports, doing play-by-play for Badgers’ football and basketball, and Braun is the former voice of Badger’s men’s hockey.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 198,000 serving as caregivers. In Walworth County alone, more than 2,100 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/Walworth.

Walk sponsors include national presenting sponsors, Edward Jones and CVS Health; and statewide sponsors, which include CarePatrol, My Choice Wisconsin, Azura and Associated Bank and local sponsors Lake Geneva Jaycees, Geneva Crossing, AuD Hearing, Spiegelhoff Insurance and Office Furniture Warehouse.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.