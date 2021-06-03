Walworth County Fairgrounds prepares for its biggest season ever

ELKHORN — So many people were at the first Elkhorn Antique Flea Market of 2021 that some of them had to find parking a mile away from the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
According to one fairgrounds official, the ingredients are right for a massive summer at the nearly 100-acre site.
Some of the most popular fairground events are returning this year, while several new ones will be making their debut.
“We’re going to have the biggest season the fairgrounds ever had,” said Larry Gaffey, general manager of the fairgrounds.
The May 16 start to the flea market’s 2021 season may be a glimpse of things to come.
Gaffey believes the market was so well attended because of developments with the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that COVID-vaccinated people do not have to wear masks or practice social distancing in various situations.
As vaccines continue to be administered, attitudes toward social situations are returning to what they once were.
“There is a lot of pent-up demand,” Gaffey said. “I think people are very comfortable now in participating in events, especially outdoors.”
Most fairgrounds events are outside.
In addition to the Walworth County Fair and the flea market, the site hosts Elkhorn’s Ribfest, the annual Dairy Breakfast, plus various cookouts and animal shows.
Due to the COVID pandemic, several events were cancelled last year. Some fair activities commenced, but they were not open to the public. The Meat Animal Sale was held virtually.
The absence of many events in 2020 affected numerous businesses and nonprofits that normally benefit from the activity at the fairgrounds.
Gaffey is looking forward to the positive impacts this summer’s events will bring.
“I hope people come back together as a community,” he said.
June events
Starting Friday, June 4, the Rustic Road Rally is a three-day, family-friendly, biker-focused affair with flat track races, live music and more.
A fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, the Rally has various activities June 4, from 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, June 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets start at $8. Visit rusticroadriders.com or the Rustic Road Riders Facebook page for more details.
The 44th Annual Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast is Saturday, June 19, from 6 to 10:30 a.m.
Menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, cheese, sausages and more. Also on the event schedule is music and a dairy farm tour.
Ticket pricing unavailable by press time. Visit the bureau’s Facebook page for updates.
The Elkhorn Antique Flea Market‘s next date is Sunday, June 20, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 500 vendors are expected. Visit elkhornantiquefleamarket.com for more details.
The Walworth County Agricultural Society’s 53rd annual Pork Chop Cookout is Wednesday, June 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Activity Center.
The cookout will have two drive-thru lines.
Advance tickets for $13 are available only until June 16. Tickets are $15 at the gate. Visit the Walworth County Fairgrounds Facebook page for details.
July events
Elkhorn’s Ribfest returns Thursday through Sunday, July 15 to 18.
Featuring professional BBQ champions from all over the world — Gaffey said one will arrive from Australia — the event also has live music and the Rib Run, a motorcycle show.
Social media response to Ribfest “has been off the charts,” Gaffey said.
Visit wisconsinribfest.com for more information.
The 2021 Steak Cookout is Wednesday, July 28, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Fairgrounds Activity Center.
Hosted by the Friends of the Junior Beef Project, the event is set to include both dining and carryout options. Tickets go on sale June 1.
Visit the Walworth County Farm Bureau Facebook page for updates.
The 36th Annual Summer Elkhorn Swap Meet and Car Show is Saturday and Sunday, July 31 and Aug. 1.
Madison Classic’s event is expected to bring over 1,100 car part vendors, over 1,000 cars and over 13,000 spectators out to the fairgrounds.
Hours are July 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Aug. 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost is $7 per adult spectator. Parking $3. Children under 12 are free with paying adult.
Visit madisonclassics.com for more details.
August events
The Elkhorn Antique Flea Market is Sunday, Aug. 8, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New to the area is DAS Fest, a German celebration with polka, brats and beer from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15.
Admission is free to the event, which seems to have a plethora of activities — including lots of live music, plus dachshund races, a rodeo and live glockenspiel, or a comedic depiction of a day in the life of a lumberjack.
Visit dasfestusa.com for more information.
September events
“Jam-packed fun in 2021” is the motto for the 172nd Walworth County Fair Wednesday through Monday, Sept. 1 to 6.
What is the fair? To some it is more events than can be listed here — a carnival, live music, demolition derby, horse racing, children’s shows, various animal shows, food vendors and contests, educational programs and agricultural exhibits, to name some.
One new fair development has Gaffey the most excited about the summer — Frank’s Piggly Wiggly Perfect Pickle Pucker Bowl.
The Bowl is a contest for children ages 9 to 17. The child who enters the best jar of homemade pickles will win $5,000
Part of the Walworth County Fair, the contest will be judged Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. at the fair’s North Hall, Home Economics Building.
Visit www.walworthcountyfair.com for the Pucker Bowl entry form and more fair-related details and updates.
The final 2021 date of the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market is Sunday, Sept. 26, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.