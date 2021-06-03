Walworth County Fairgrounds prepares for its biggest season ever

ELKHORN — So many people were at the first Elkhorn Antique Flea Market of 2021 that some of them had to find parking a mile away from the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

According to one fairgrounds official, the ingredients are right for a massive summer at the nearly 100-acre site.

Some of the most popular fairground events are returning this year, while several new ones will be making their debut.

“We’re going to have the biggest season the fairgrounds ever had,” said Larry Gaffey, general manager of the fairgrounds.

The May 16 start to the flea market’s 2021 season may be a glimpse of things to come.

Gaffey believes the market was so well attended because of developments with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that COVID-vaccinated people do not have to wear masks or practice social distancing in various situations.

As vaccines continue to be administered, attitudes toward social situations are returning to what they once were.