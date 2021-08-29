Watch a nimble bird vortex at Lake Geneva's Swift Night Out

Each year, thousands of nimble little birds swoop into the tall chimney of the Geneva Lake Museum.

The birds are Chimney Swifts, and at Swift Night Out, guests can witness the spectacle firsthand at the museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva.

The city of Lake Geneva’s Avian Committee event starts Thursday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend. Food will be available to purchase.

At 6:30 p.m., CBS Channel 58 Milwaukee meteorologist Michael Schlesinger will be on hand to introduce a special birding program from the Schiltz Audubon Nature Center.

An eagle and other raptors will be featured during the introduction.

At dusk, guests will venture outside to watch as Chimney Swifts gather around the chimney.

They will circle it and then, as if on cue, swoop down into it, creating a vortex as they dive inside to roost.

It happens every year, in early September, when the Chimney Swifts gather in large groups to being their fall migration to South America.