Watch Here: Flash mob fun in Delavan neighborhood

TOWN OF DELAVAN — Smiling, dancing and enjoying the outdoors are not things of the past in the Delavan Highlands subdivision.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Highlands residents Carrie Townsend and Becky Wardlow created a video to lift people's spirits.

In "The Highlands Quarantine Flash Mob," residents are seen dancing in their yards and driveways.

Members of the Town of Delavan Police Department also make an appearance, as do staff at local restaurants Fire2Fork, Watershed and South Shore Bar & Grill.

Townsend was inspired to create "Highlands" by a video of a flash mob in a different neighborhood.

She partnered with Wardlow to make the video.

"We wanted the community to have something to look forward to," Wardlow said.

For the video, they drove around the subdivision with the music playing loudly from their vehicle.

People danced, waved and displayed signs.

"It was such a fantastic day in our neighborhood," said Wardlow. "Everyone was smiling ear to ear!"

To see "The Highlands Quarantine Flash Mob," visit youtu.be/h7m3RjuEq8M.