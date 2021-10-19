Waters Edge ribbon-cutting kicks off town of Delavan's Oct. 23 Oktoberfest

TOWN OF DELAVAN — The town’s annual Oktoberfest event is opening with the ribbon-cutting of a new event venue in Delavan Community Park.
Construction on the Waters Edge Event and Convention Venue is complete, and the public can tour the new building Saturday, Oct. 23, at 11:45 a.m.
The park is located at 1220 South Shore Drive, Delavan.
Various officials are expected to attend the ribbon-cutting, including State Sen. Steve Nass, Walworth County Supervisor Ryan Simons and members of the town’s Parks and Tourism Committee.
After the ceremony, the main floor of Waters Edge will be open to tour.
Guests can also meet representatives of Delavan Friends of the Park, who will have information on renting the building and a community mural project intended to give residents and local businesses a chance to be part of the building renovation.
The project broke ground Oct. 26, 2020.
“This property is so beautiful for any sort of social event — weddings, proms, graduation parties, quinceaneras, retirement parties, etc. With the lake and all the outdoor space, it really does offer the best of Delavan to anyone hosting an event at Waters Edge,” said event coordinator Becky Dreyer.
Partnering with Delavan Lake Resort, Waters Edge will also be marketed as a convention center and corporate meeting facility.
The town’s Oktoberfest is from noon to 6 p.m.
Expect food trucks with German food, two German dance troupes, a German folk singer and the Steve Meisner Polka Band, which performs from 3 to 6 p.m.
There will also be a bouncy house and face painting, while the Delavan Friends of the Park will sell German beer and refreshments during the event.
The next event at Waters Edge is the town’s annual Kids Halloween Party Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The party is free to the community. Children ages 12 and younger will receive a free hot dog while supplies last.
Costumers are encouraged. There will be music, games and entertainment.
For more information, contact Dreyer at 262-208-4577 or info@watersedgedl.com, or visit the website www.watersedgedl.com.