Waters Edge ribbon-cutting kicks off town of Delavan's Oct. 23 Oktoberfest

TOWN OF DELAVAN — The town’s annual Oktoberfest event is opening with the ribbon-cutting of a new event venue in Delavan Community Park.

Construction on the Waters Edge Event and Convention Venue is complete, and the public can tour the new building Saturday, Oct. 23, at 11:45 a.m.

The park is located at 1220 South Shore Drive, Delavan.

Various officials are expected to attend the ribbon-cutting, including State Sen. Steve Nass, Walworth County Supervisor Ryan Simons and members of the town’s Parks and Tourism Committee.

After the ceremony, the main floor of Waters Edge will be open to tour.

Guests can also meet representatives of Delavan Friends of the Park, who will have information on renting the building and a community mural project intended to give residents and local businesses a chance to be part of the building renovation.

The project broke ground Oct. 26, 2020.

“This property is so beautiful for any sort of social event — weddings, proms, graduation parties, quinceaneras, retirement parties, etc. With the lake and all the outdoor space, it really does offer the best of Delavan to anyone hosting an event at Waters Edge,” said event coordinator Becky Dreyer.