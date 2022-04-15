Welcome back, Lake Geneva Public Library! Grand reopening set next week

The Lake Geneva Public Library is hosting a weeklong Grand Reopening Monday through Friday, April 25–29, to celebrate its recent renovations.

Located at 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, the library underwent numerous enhancements, including the expansion of the children's and collections areas, new restrooms near the front entrance and various upgrades throughout the building.

The public is welcome to enjoy food, music, daily giveaways and other festivities.

Events commence with a ribbon cutting Monday, April 25, at 10 a.m. Details are available on the library website, lglibrary.org.

The library is currently open for regular hours, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday, Friday, and Saturday; and 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday.

Sign up for a free library card with a current photo ID or photo ID plus proof of residency.

Grand Reopening events are:

April 25 — 9–11 a.m. coffee and treats; 10 a.m. ribbon cutting; and 11 a.m. Friends of the Library Annual Meeting, which the public can attend.

Tuesday, April 26 — 4–6 p.m. pizza; and 4–5:30 p.m. handbells and folk songs by Pamela Kundert.

Wednesday, April 27 — 9–11 a.m. coffee and pastries; and 10 a.m. children’s storytime and activities with Miss Wendy.

Thursday, April 28 — 5–7 p.m. hors d’oeuvres; and 5–6:30 p.m. music by Dolce Consonant Choir.

Friday, April 29 — 9-11 a.m., coffee and baked goods; 3–5 p.m. cookies; and 3–4:30 p.m. music by Ding Dong Ding-a-Lings.

Founded in 1856, the Lake Geneva Public Library is located on the shores of Geneva Lake in Downtown Lake Geneva's Elm Park, also known as Library Park. The current building, built in 1954, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright protégé James R. Dresser. The 2021-22 renovation was designed to honor and preserve Dresser’s original Prairie Style design.