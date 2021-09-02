What is the Avian Committee? A look at Lake Geneva's bird-centric group behind Swift Night Out

Those who stroll along the lakefront from the Riviera to the fishing pier on the west end of the city will count seven Martin houses and one multi-hole nesting gourd that the Avian Committee oversees.

Each spring, volunteers prepare boxes filled with fresh leaves, pine needles and mite powder and watch for the arrival of “scouts.”

To ensure that sparrows don’t take up residence first, the nesting box doors are kept in the closed position until the flocks of Martins begin to arrive.

The birds start their four- to six-week trek from Brazil in March or April. The trip is about 5,000 miles.

When the first scouts begin to arrive in early May, the boxes are opened and checked weekly.

Nesting pairs are noted and eggs are counted. Martins lay an average of four to six white eggs, which incubate for 16 days.

When the hatchlings begin to grow, feathered parents are busy keeping them fed with insects.

They soar over the lake, catching flying insects and bringing them back to feed hungry nestlings.