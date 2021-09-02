What is the Avian Committee? A look at Lake Geneva's bird-centric group behind Swift Night Out

Some of Lake Geneva’s most regular summertime visitors come all the way from South America.
And like other visitors, Purple Martins come for the food and the hospitality.
A beloved variety of swallow, Purple Martins return every year to grace the lakefront, eat bugs and insects and raise their families.
The males are a distinctive iridescent purple or blue bird, 7 to 8 inches long, with a short forked tail, a little smaller than a robin.
Females sport a grayish chest, with a duller purple back.
The Martins soar along the lakefront, chattering with each other in bubbling chirps and trills. They earn their popularity by swooping up large numbers of insects, moths and spiders on the fly.
Martins have had a special relationship with humans. With so much of their natural habitat cleared, these beautiful and beneficial birds have learned to live exclusively in homes or “condominiums” that humans build near feeding sources.
Native Americans started this practice hundreds of years ago by hanging gourds with holes to house them.
The City of Lake Geneva’s Avian Committee has erected houses and gourds for the Martins, and regularly monitors and maintains them. This year, there are 96 nesting holes specifically designed to attract Purple Martins.
Those who stroll along the lakefront from the Riviera to the fishing pier on the west end of the city will count seven Martin houses and one multi-hole nesting gourd that the Avian Committee oversees.
Each spring, volunteers prepare boxes filled with fresh leaves, pine needles and mite powder and watch for the arrival of “scouts.”
To ensure that sparrows don’t take up residence first, the nesting box doors are kept in the closed position until the flocks of Martins begin to arrive.
The birds start their four- to six-week trek from Brazil in March or April. The trip is about 5,000 miles.
When the first scouts begin to arrive in early May, the boxes are opened and checked weekly.
Nesting pairs are noted and eggs are counted. Martins lay an average of four to six white eggs, which incubate for 16 days.
When the hatchlings begin to grow, feathered parents are busy keeping them fed with insects.
They soar over the lake, catching flying insects and bringing them back to feed hungry nestlings.
The Avian Committee’s Purple Martin Project began in 2018. That first year, volunteers counted 23 babies. The following year, there were 37. Last year, 48 fledglings were recorded along the lakefront, creating lots of excitement among the volunteer house tenders, including Karen Gallo, Beverly Leonard, Sarah McConnell, Nancy Swanson and Nancy Wolff.
Not all of the chattering aerobatic swallows that fly along the lake are Purple Martins. The somewhat smaller barn swallows also catch bugs on the fly, but tend to place their nests under piers, porches and eaves.
The Avian Committee works from a small budget from the city and grants from area partners and organizations.
The first Martin houses were purchased with a grant from WE Energies and donations from local businesses.
Other grants from Alliant Energy and The Environmental Education Foundation have helped fund projects including birding backpacks for children — which are available for check-out at the Lake Geneva Public Library — and birding outings for schoolchildren.
In addition, the Geneva Lake Conservancy, Lakeland Audubon Society, the Geneva Library, and Geneva Lake Museum and City of Lake Geneva Tourism Commission have partnered with the Avian Committee to help achieve common goals of educating Lake Geneva residents and visitors on natural resources.
Swift Night Out Sept. 9
In addition to the Martin project, the Avian Committee holds an annual “Swift Night Out” celebration of bird migration.
This year’s event is Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Food vendors and a 6:30 p.m. Schiltz Audubon Center raptor program are planned.
During their annual fall migration, swifts gather by the thousands every night for several weeks.
At dusk they begin to circle, and as nightfall sets in, the large circling flock pours down into the chimney in a speedy vortex to spend the night.
The spectacle draws a large number of interested observers on Swift Night Out every year.
The Avian Committee has also worked with students from St. Francis de Sales School in a semester-long “Learn to Soar” educational program.
This year, the project culminated with a student-made Story Book Trail for the public, housed at the nearby Four Seasons Nature Center on Highway H.
The committee also ran an educational birding program for Girl Scouts and organized bird walks for students from local schools in conjunction with the Geneva Lake Conservancy and Lakeland Audubon.