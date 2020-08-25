What movies to see with Emagine now open

TOWN OF LYONS — With Hollywood releasing more new movies now, Emagine Geneva Lakes is back in business.
The eight-screen theater reopened Aug. 21, showing several films, including the new thriller “Unhinged,” starring Russell Crowe.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, studios delayed the debuts of numerous movies or shifted toward releasing them digitally. As a result, theaters closed nationwide.
Located at 2565 Highway 120, Emagine Geneva Lakes shut its doors July 31 after Chicago issued a quarantine order affecting visitors to Wisconsin.
Emagine Geneva Lakes is open on weekends, under guidelines promoting social distancing.
Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online. They also must wear masks in the lobby and restrooms.
For hours, movie listings and other details, visit emagine-entertainment.com.
Now that new movies are on the way, what is coming to Emagine?
So far, the theater has confirmed it will play “The New Mutants,” which is scheduled to open Friday, Aug. 28.
Rated PG-13, the horror thriller is actually a spin-off of Marvel’s “X-Men” world.
In “The New Mutants,” five teens with super powers are held against their will inside a secret facility.
The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, of the 2015 horror movie “The Witch;” Maisie Williams, of the HBO series “Game of Thrones;” and Charlie Heaton, of the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”
On Sept. 3, the espionage thriller “Tenet” is set to play at Emagine.
The film is from writer-director Christopher Nolan, creator of “Inception,” “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight.”
The cast of “Tenet” includes John David Washington, of “BlacKkKlansman;” Robert Pattinson, of the “Twilight” films; and Elizabeth Debicki, of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”
Fall movie schedule
Hollywood is set to roll out a diverse array of new films, some of which are listed below.
Note: It is not yet confirmed whether the following will play at Emagine Geneva Lakes.
“Kajillionaire” (R), starring Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger and Gina Rodriguez. Writer-director Miranda July’s film centers on a family of criminals planning a major heist. Expected release Sept. 18.
“Wonder Woman 1984” (PG-13), the sequel to the 2017 big-screen debut of the legendary DC Comics superhero. Gal Gadot reprises the titular role with a cast that includes Kristen Wiig and Chris Pine. Expected release Oct. 2.
“Candyman” (R), a return to the world of the 1992 horror film of the same name. Co-written by Jordan Peele, the creative force behind “Get Out” and the reboot of “The Twilight Zone,” the new “Candyman” stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonha Parris and — in her first film role — 2019 Badger High School grad Heidi Grace Engerman. Expected Oct. 16.
