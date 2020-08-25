What movies to see with Emagine now open

TOWN OF LYONS — With Hollywood releasing more new movies now, Emagine Geneva Lakes is back in business.

The eight-screen theater reopened Aug. 21, showing several films, including the new thriller “Unhinged,” starring Russell Crowe.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, studios delayed the debuts of numerous movies or shifted toward releasing them digitally. As a result, theaters closed nationwide.

Located at 2565 Highway 120, Emagine Geneva Lakes shut its doors July 31 after Chicago issued a quarantine order affecting visitors to Wisconsin.

Emagine Geneva Lakes is open on weekends, under guidelines promoting social distancing.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online. They also must wear masks in the lobby and restrooms.

For hours, movie listings and other details, visit emagine-entertainment.com.

Now that new movies are on the way, what is coming to Emagine?

So far, the theater has confirmed it will play “The New Mutants,” which is scheduled to open Friday, Aug. 28.

Rated PG-13, the horror thriller is actually a spin-off of Marvel’s “X-Men” world.