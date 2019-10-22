Ghouls and goblins of all ages will have plenty to choose from for Halloween entertainment.
From trick-or-treat to parties, festivals and other special events, there is enough fun for the whole family.
Below is a listing of some of the area’s Halloween events, organized by date.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Children in costumes can play games and get treats during Ghoul’s Night Out from 4 to 7 p.m. at various businesses on the west side of Whitewater. Visit whitewaterchamber.com for list of participating businesses.
Friday, Oct. 25
The Great Pumpkin Fest is 4 to 9 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Pumpkin bowling, pumpkin carving display, costume contests, DJ, face painting and more. Visit ridgelakegeneva.com for more information.
Halloween Brew Walk from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. gives participants the chance to enjoy craft brews at 14 locations in downtown Delavan. Tickets range from $15 to $30. See visitdelavan.com for more pricing and event details.
Halloween Hullabaloo from 5 to 7 p.m. at Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Free event includes games, crafts and trick-or-treat stations. Visit GenevaLakesYMCA.org or call 262-248-6211 for more information.
Boos & Brews Halloween Bash from 5 to 11 p.m. at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Triple D performs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Lake Lawn DJs play music from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Costume contest 8 p.m. Sunset Strip performs from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Visit lakelawnresort.com/events/boos-brews/ for more information.
Halloween Spooktacular starts at 5 p.m. at Harbor Shores, 300 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Sip and sample featuring witches wine for adults and scary cider for kids, spooky treat samples, coloring contest. Free event. Visit harborshoreslg.com for more details.
Boo in the Bay from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Free event. Enchanted family walk from 6 to 7 p.m. Singing pumpkins, games and activities 6 to 8 p.m. Spooky Walk for grades four and up, from Lions Field House to Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, from 8 to 9 p.m.
The Off The Square Players recreate the Orson Welles radio play version of “War of the Worlds” at 7:30 p.m. at Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Tickets $15 each. Visit www.lakeland-players.org or call 262-728-5578 for details.
Lake Geneva Ghost Walk tours at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., starting at Seminary Park, corner of Lake Shore Drive and Baker Street, Lake Geneva. Discover area’s haunted history. Visit americanghostwalks.com/wisconsin/lake-geneva-ghost-walks/ for details and to book a ticket.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is showing at 10 p.m. at both Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva; and Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Pumpkin races setup at 8:15 a.m. at Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Event starts at 9 a.m. Event for all ages, awards for winners.
Spooky City from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Burlington. Trick-or-treating, spooky crafts, free hayrides, costume parade, coffin races and more. Visit burlington-wi.gov for more information.
Williams Bay Lioness craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Williams Bay High School, 250 Theatre Road, Williams Bay.
Carve & Sip with Studio Dori from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Pumpkin carving with Pumpkin Spice Lattes.
Bloomfield’s annual kids Halloween party from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bloomfield Municipal Center, N1100 Town Hall Road, Bloomfield. Games, treats, pumpkins, costume contest. Bloomfield Police Department serving lunch.
Bruce’s Spooktacular Birthday Party starts at noon at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Carnival games, face painting, pumpkin decorating, costume contest at 4:15 p.m. Call 262-249-3400 for more information.
Town of Linn’s annual Halloween party is from noon to 2 p.m. at the Linn Fire Department, N1457 Hillside Road, town of Linn. Costume judging at 1 p.m.
Scare on the Square from 2 to 4 p.m. at Jackson Elementary School, 13 N. Jackson St., Elkhorn. Children’s activities, storytelling, costume contest.
Town of Lyon’s trick-or-treat hours: 3 to 5 p.m.
Boos & Brews Halloween Bash from 5 to 11 p.m. at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. The Wayouts perform from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Lake Lawn DJs play music from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Costume contest 8 p.m. Dick Diamond & the Dusters performs from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Visit lakelawnresort.com/events/boos-brews/ for more information.
Halloween Spooktacular starts at 5 p.m. at Harbor Shores, 300 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Scavenger hunt, coloring contest. Free event. Visit harborshoreslg.com for more details.
Bonfire, costume judging and pumpkin decorating from 6 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Park, Mill Street, town of Lyons.
Lake Geneva Ghost Walk tours at 9:30 p.m., starting at Seminary Park, corner of Lake Shore Drive and Baker Street, Lake Geneva. Discover area’s haunted history. Visit americanghostwalks.com/wisconsin/lake-geneva-ghost-walks/ for details and to book a ticket.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is showing at 10 p.m. at both Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva; and Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.
Sunday, Oct. 27
City of Lake Geneva’s trick-or-treat hours: Noon to 4 p.m.
Halloween Spooktacular from noon to 4 p.m. at Harbor Shores, 300 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Stop by front desk during trick-or-treat in Lake Geneva for treats. Coloring contest. Free event. Visit harborshoreslg.com for more details.
Town of Delavan’s trick-or-treat hours: Noon to 3 p.m.
Town of Geneva’s trick-or-treat hours: 1 to 4 p.m.
The Off The Square Players recreate the Orson Welles radio play version of “War of the Worlds” at 3 p.m. at Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Tickets $15 each. Visit www.lakeland-players.org or call 262-728-5578 for details.
Halloween party from 3 to 5 p.m. at Community Park Building, 1220 South Shore Drive, town of Delavan.
Haunted Halloween Ball starts at 6 p.m. at the Legends Room in Geneva National, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva. Live music by The Wize Guys, magic from Nino Cruzillini, cocktails, dinner, dancing, silent auction. Tickets $75 per person. Proceeds help Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank. Call 262-581-3389 or visit www.walworthcountyfoodpantry.org for more information.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Lake Geneva Film Club hosts a screening of “Phantom of the Opera” at 7 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. The 1925 silent film will feature live organ accompaniment by Jay Warren. Visit lakegenevafilmclub.com for more information.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Village and town of Bloomfield’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.
Village of Fontana’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.
Village of Genoa City’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.
Village of Walworth’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 6 p.m.
Village of Williams Bay’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.
City of Delavan’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 6 p.m.
City of Elkhorn’s trick-or-treat hours: 5 to 7 p.m.
A special night of Haunted Hayrides at Dan Patch Stables near Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Doors open 5:45 p.m. Kid-friendly rides run approximately from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Rides last about 20 to 25 minutes. For more details, visit grandgeneva.com.
City and town of Burlington’s trick-or-treat hours: 6 to 8 p.m.
Goblin Walk begins at 6 p.m. from the Delavan Post Office to the American Legion, 111 S. Second St., Delavan. Spook House runs at the Legion from 6:30 to about 8:30 p.m.