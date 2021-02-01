What snowy art will be carved at Winterfest?

Eleven teams from across the country will compete in the 2021 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship during Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.
The championship begins Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m.
Each three-person team has three days to complete their entry. Sculpting concludes Saturday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m.
On Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests will decide which teams win in the People’s Choice Award category.
Winners of the championship will be announced during a 3 p.m. ceremony in Flat Iron Park.
This year, the number of teams is down. Usually, there are 15 in the competition.
Also, there will be more sculptures carved in Flat Iron Park this year.
Guests should expect an unbridled burst of snowy creativity, with some teams reflecting on modern times while others will tackle history and mythological creatures.
Below is a rundown of the teams and what they plan to create.
The following information is also available on the VISIT Lake Geneva website, www.visitlakegeneva.com.
Wisconsin: Three teams are representing the home state in this year’s competition.
Snowblind’s “Tribal Dance” will show two Native Americans in a ceremonial dance.
The COVID-19 pandemic is the subject of the other two sculptures — “Inoculation,” by Sculptora Borealis; and “Covid Criminal,” by Snow Cronies Too.
Illinois: This year, three teams from the Lincoln State are in the competition.
Cave People From Space will carve out “The Like-Ness Monster,” Band of Misfit Boys take on “Fowl Play” and The Windy City Snowmen pay tribute to a sculpture once commissioned by architect Frank Lloyd Wright with “2020.”
Iowa: The Driftless Snow Sculptors will construct the aquatically-themed, eco-conscious “Fantasy Reef.”
Michigan: The Loafers seek to challenge their abilities with “Bird in Hand,” in which a bird sits atop a human hand.
Colorado: Team Merc is going with “Daryl,” a.k.a. Bigfoot. “He has come out of quarantine and is trying to make 2021 the best ever,” the site states.
Florida: “The Power of the Minds Eye” is the name of the sculpture planned by the team Flozen: Less Latitude, More Attitude.
Alaska: AK Awesome is creating “Ice Cold Craft Beer,” which is said to depict “the great mythical Bear-Deer, or Beer, knitting his own scarf,” according to the website.