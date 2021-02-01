What snowy art will be carved at Winterfest?

Eleven teams from across the country will compete in the 2021 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship during Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.

The championship begins Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m.

Each three-person team has three days to complete their entry. Sculpting concludes Saturday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m.

On Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests will decide which teams win in the People’s Choice Award category.

Winners of the championship will be announced during a 3 p.m. ceremony in Flat Iron Park.

This year, the number of teams is down. Usually, there are 15 in the competition.

Also, there will be more sculptures carved in Flat Iron Park this year.

Guests should expect an unbridled burst of snowy creativity, with some teams reflecting on modern times while others will tackle history and mythological creatures.

Below is a rundown of the teams and what they plan to create.

The following information is also available on the VISIT Lake Geneva website, www.visitlakegeneva.com.