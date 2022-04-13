What's happening around Lake Geneva April 13-23: Egg hunts & magic on a busy Easter weekend

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

13 things to do Easter weekend

1. 15th Annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast & Easter Egg Hunt — Saturday, April 16, breakfast 8 a.m. to noon, hunt at noon, Lyons Town Fire Department, 6339 Hospital Road, Town of Lyons. Cost: $8 adults, $7 ages 65 and older, $4 ages 4-12, free ages 3 and younger.

After being on hold the last two years, the event returns, offering a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and more, plus the hunt, which will be inside or out depending on the weather.

Ages 12 and younger can participate in the hunt. The Lyons Town Fire Department is giving away Easter baskets to use during the hunt. Participants have the chance to win one of three Easter prize baskets, based on age group.

There will also be a raffle room with numerous baskets and items to win, plus a chance to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.

2. Lake Geneva Jaycees Annual Easter Egg Hunt — April 16, 10:30 a.m., Seminary Park, Baker Street and South Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva. For more, visit the Jaycees’ Facebook page.

The hunt is broken into age groups — 0-2, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10. The Easter Bunny and McGruff the Crime Dog will appear. After the hunt will be a raffle.

3. Master Magician Brett Daniels — Saturdays, April 16, 23 and 30, 8 p.m., Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 262-248-0505, lakegenevamagic.com/brett-daniels. Tickets: $40 per person.

Daniels has been on TV in the U.S. and around the world, starring in multiple NBC, ABC and CBS specials. Here, see an up-close performance filled with sleight of hand, magic and mind reading.

4. Easter Egg Hunt with Bunny — Saturday, April 16, 9:45 to 10 a.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, delavanwi.org.

Children will be grouped by age to encourage fairness during the hunt, which will be organized by the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

5. Lake Como’s Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt — April 16, 10 a.m., Lake Como Beach Clubhouse, W3730 Clubhouse Drive, Town of Geneva. Visit Lake Como Beach Property Owners Association’s Facebook page for more information. Rain or shine, for ages 0-13.

6. Bunny Train — April 16, at 9 a.m., East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy, 262-642-3263, easttroyrr.org. Tickets: $9 toddlers, $15 children, $19 adults, $14 East Troy Railroad Museum members. Note: As of this writing, only one ticket was available.

Take a ride on a historic train to the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Along the way, there will be coloring activities and a scavenger hunt out the window. Jelly beans for all. On the return trip, take a photo with the Easter Bunny himself. Child and toddler ticket holders will receive a stuffed bunny.

7. Glen Gerard Magic & Comedy Show — Friday and Saturday, April 15 & 16, 7:30 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Tickets: $5. Call 262-275-9901 to get tickets in advance.

Gerard is a veteran comedy club, casino and cruise ship headliner who appeared on FOX, AMC and Comedy Central. Purchase tickets in advance at The Abbey’s Activities Office or at the door, if available.

8. Easter Egg Hunt — April 16, 10 to 11 a.m., Duck Pond Recreation Area, 300 Wild Duck Road, Fontana, bigfootrecreation.org.

Free event by Big Foot Recreation District, the Village of Fontana and area businesses. Rain, snow or shine. Tips: Arrive early to park and find the right age area, don’t forget to bring a basket.

9. Library Easter Egg Hunt — Now through Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Genoa City Public Library, 126 Freeman St., Genoa City. Visit the library’s Facebook page for details. Stop into the library throughout the week and earn a colorful giant egg which contains a special prize. No registration required.

10. Easter Dusting — April 16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Staller Estate Winery, W8896 County Road A, Delavan. Visit Staller’s Facebook page for more details.

Over 250 eggs will be hidden for adults to find in Staller’s store, sunroom and gazebo. Prizes and exclusive food and drink specials throughout the day.

11. Timber Ridge Easter Egg Hunt — April 16, 2 p.m., Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, 262-249-3400. Open to community and resort guests.

Ages 12 and younger can head to the hunt on the grassy hill at Timber Ridge, near Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Bring baskets.

12. Easter Egg Hunt — Sunday, April 17, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Abbey Resort, theabbeyresort.com. Guests can search the Abbey’s Harbor Lawn for eggs hidden by the Easter Bunny.

13. Easter Egg Hunt — April 17, noon, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com. For resort guests only. Reservations online. Limited space available.

Event calendar

28th Annual East Troy FFA Alumni Consignment Auction — Saturday, April 16, East Troy High School, 3128 Graydon Ave., East Troy. Visit easttroyffaalumni.com. Call Dale at 262-642-7892 to consign.

The FFA is looking for farm and construction equipment, antiques, hand tools, lawn and garden equipment, horse tack, cattle equipment and more for the event.

Playboy Bunny Party — April 16, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

First annual party to celebrate the long history between Thumbs Up, Lake Geneva and the former Playboy Club, or what is today known as Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Wines Around the World: Locations by Dave Phiney — Thursday, April 21, 6 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Cost: $30 plus tax. Reservations required. Call 262-348-9463.

Phiney, creator of The Prisoner wine, will present a collection of wines he made from around the world. A small bite of food will be served to compliment the wines.

Earth Day in the Bay 2022 — Friday, April 22, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Green Grocer, 24 W. Geneva St.; Clear Waters Salon & Day Spa, 18 W. Geneva St.; and the Geneva Lake General Store, 88 N. Walworth Ave., Williams Bay. Tickets: $25. Visit Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance’s Eventbrite page to purchase tickets.

Event includes a presentation on hydroponic gardening with Susan Hughes; music by The Treebirds; recycled art with Pam Ring; book signing by James Killian, author of “Kishwauketoe: A Nature Conservancy for the Children of Tomorrow;” earth-friendly edibles; organic wine and tea; cash bar; and more. See related article in this week’s Resorter.

Divas of Geneva Drag Show — April 22, 8 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva. Visit Thirsty Parrot’s Facebook page fore more details.

Featuring Mercedes, Bianca, Loretta and Nia Chanel. Meet and greets start 8 p.m. Show begins at 9 p.m. Also drink specials.

Restaurant Week — Saturday, April 23-Sunday, May 1, nearly 30 restaurants throughout Walworth County, visitlakegeneva.com.

Participating locations will offer specials while patrons can select which local charity receives a cash award. For more, see article in this week’s Resorter.

Agape House 5K — Saturday, April 23, 8:30 a.m., Agape House, 215 S. Main St., Walworth, agapehouseheals.org. Registration: $25. Register online or call 262-275-6466.

Annual walk, run, stroll 5K event to help Agape House raise awareness of child abuse prevention. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Continental breakfast and refreshments will be served before the race, which starts at 10 a.m.

Sprint for Spring 5K Run/Walk — April 23, 9 a.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Registration: $35 adults, $25 ages 11 to 17, free ages 10 and younger.

Run starts at 9 a.m., followed by awards and a free half-mile run for ages 10 and younger.

Elkhorn Celebrates Earth Day — April 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gateway Technical College, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn. Visit gtc.edu/earthday for more information.

A free drive-thru Earth Day celebration. Free gift, tree seedlings, children’s activity kits and more, in limited quantities, will be given out on a first-come first-served basis.

Drop off electronics for recycling. A list of acceptable items is online.

Also, participants can donate unopened, unexpired, nonperishable food and hygiene items to benefit the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank.

Community Bike & Outdoor Gear Swap — April 23, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking lot between Simple Café and Town Bank, 567 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Bicycles and other outdoor gear will be sold at the event. Free helmets for the first 10 children’s bicycles sold. Preferred gear check starts at 8 a.m. Sale begins at 10 a.m.

Consider donating a bicycle or outdoor gear to sell at the swap. All donated items are tax deductible. Items will be sold with proceeds going to local charities. A donation of 10-20% will be made to Treadhead Cycling.

Healthy Kids Day — April 23, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA.

A carnival of fun with plenty of activities to keep kids entertained and healthy. Also features crafts, local vendors, games, healthy snacks and more.

Earth Day Cleanup — April 23, 11 a.m., Rail Park, Town of Lyons.

Wear gloves and other safety gear. Bags will be provided. People can bring wagons to help pull bags.

