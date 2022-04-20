What's happening around Lake Geneva April 20-30: Restaurant Week, magic & 5Ks

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegeneva

12 things to do this weekend

1. Earth Day — Various days and times, with events throughout the Lake Geneva area.

From Williams Bay’s 2022 Earth Day in the Bay to Geneva Lake Conservancy’s volunteer projects at White River County Park in Lake Geneva, there are several events for the whole family throughout Walworth County. See article in this week’s Resorter for a rundown on area events.

2. Restaurant Week — Saturday, April 23-Sunday, May 1, nearly 30 restaurants throughout Walworth County, visitlakegeneva.com.

Visit area eateries to experience breakfast, lunch and dinner specials, with a mix of dine-in and takeout options, and depending on the weather, customers will be able to take advantage of outdoor seating with great views to any one of the trio of lakes in the area — Geneva Lake, Lake Como and Delavan Lake.

Along with all that tastiness, diners will also receive a ballot at the end of their meal to vote for a local charity they’d like to see receive a cash award.

The top vote-getter will receive $5,000 and four runners-up will collect $1,000 each, thanks to a generous donation from this year’s Charity Check sponsor, Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Descriptions of all the charity nominees can be accessed via the event website, www.visitlakegeneva.com/lake-geneva-restaurant-week.

3. Agape House 5K — Saturday, April 23, 8:30 a.m., Agape House, 215 S. Main St., Walworth, agapehouseheals.org. Registration: $25. Register online or call 262-275-6466.

Annual walk, run, stroll 5K event to help Agape House raise awareness of child abuse prevention. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Continental breakfast and refreshments will be served before the race, which starts at 10 a.m.

4. Sprint for Spring 5K Run/Walk — April 23, 9 a.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Registration: $35 adults, $25 ages 11 to 17, free ages 10 and younger.

Run starts at 9 a.m., followed by awards and a free half-mile run for ages 10 and younger.

5. Healthy Kids Day — April 23, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA.

A carnival of fun with plenty of activities to keep kids entertained and healthy. Also features crafts, local vendors, games, healthy snacks and more.

6. Wines Around the World: Locations by Dave Phiney — Thursday, April 21, 6 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Cost: $30 plus tax. Reservations required. Call 262-348-9463.

Phiney, creator of The Prisoner wine, will present a collection of wines he made from around the world. A small bite of food will be served to compliment the wines.

7. Master Magician Brett Daniels — Saturdays, April 23 and 30, 8 p.m., Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 262-248-0505, lakegenevamagic.com/brett-daniels. Tickets: $40 per person.

Daniels has been on TV in the U.S. and around the world, starring in multiple NBC, ABC and CBS specials. The shows at Tristan Crist Magic Theatre will be up-close performances filled with sleight of hand, magic and mind reading.

8. Joe Diamond Mind Reading Show — Fridays, April 29 and May 6, 8 p.m., Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 262-248-0505, lakegenevamagic.com/joe-diamond. Tickets: $35 per person.

Diamond will likely be interacting with audience members and picking up their thoughts in real time during this one-hour performance. For more about Diamond, see article in this week’s Resorter.

9. TFI Friday — April 22, 6:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom. Tickets: $10 advance, $15 at the door.

Stand-up comedy event hosted Blake Burkhart, featuring Sonal Aggarwal, Michael Myers, Sohrab Forouzesh and Chris Higgins. Ages 18 and older show. Dinner by The Southern Stop, starts at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m.

10. Live Comedy’s Back — April 23, shows at 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Purchase at the shop.

Featuring Alydar Skyy, Yoni Heisler and Adam Gilbert. Show is for ages 21 and older. Strong language.

11. Divas of Geneva Drag Show — April 22, 8 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva. Visit Thirsty Parrot’s Facebook page fore more details.

Featuring Mercedes, Bianca, Loretta and Nia Chanel. Meet and greets start 8 p.m. Show begins at 9 p.m. Also drink specials.

12. Wilmot Flea Market Opening Day — Sunday, April 24, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., 30820 111th St., Wilmot, www.wilmotfleamarket.net.

Another season is set to begin at the Wilmot Flea Market, which is open every Sunday from April 24-Oct. 16. Free parking.

Event calendar

Community Bike & Outdoor Gear Swap — Saturday, April 23, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking lot between Simple Café and Town Bank, 567 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Bicycles and other outdoor gear will be sold at the event. Free helmets for the first 10 children’s bicycles sold. Preferred gear check starts at 8 a.m. Sale begins at 10 a.m.

Consider donating a bicycle or outdoor gear to sell at the swap. All donated items are tax deductible. Items will be sold with proceeds going to local charities. A donation of 10-20% will be made to Treadhead Cycling.

5th Annual ShredFest — April 23, 9 a.m.-noon, Exemplar Financial Network-Walworth, 630 Kenosha Ave., Walworth.

Bring documents to be shredded on site. Donations will also be collected for the Big Foot Emergency Food Pantry.

Open Houses — April 23-24, 2-5 p.m., Camp Timber-lee, N8705 Scout Road, East Troy, www.timber-lee.com.

Learn about the camp, which is celebrating 75 years of ministry and preparing for another season of summer camp. Also meet the staff and see the property.

Lakeland Audubon Society Chapter Meeting — Tuesday, April 26, 7-9 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay, lakelandaudubon.com.

Free, open to the public, featuring a talk by Robert Ahrenhoerster, “Prairie Restoration for the Beginning.”

Spring Fashion Week — Wednesday-Saturday, April 27-30, various shops in Downtown Lake Geneva.

See feature in this week’s Resorter for more about the Streets of Lake Geneva event.

Petite Prom — Friday, April 29, 5:30 p.m., 303 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, aramlibrary.org, 262-728-3111.

Parents, grandparents, families and friends can shake, wiggle and giggle in their finest attire at a fancy dance party for ages 10 and younger with their adults. Refreshments will be served. Registration encouraged.

Lakeside Laughs Comedy Show — Saturday, April 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Tickets: $15.90.

Featuring five stand-up comedians: Anthony Fuentes, DJ Rybski, Jose Montero, Tyler Fowler and Zako Ryan. Must be at least 21 years old to attend. Cash bar and snacks available to purchase.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.