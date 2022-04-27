What's happening around Lake Geneva April 27-May 7: Fashion, magic & dining out

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

9 things to do this week

1. Spring Fashion Week — Wednesday-Sunday, April 27-30, Downtown Lake Geneva. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page or streetsoflakegeneva.com for updates.

Enjoy specials, sales, demos and more during at numerous Lake Geneva businesses. The shopping fun starts with a passport. On the passport are a list and map of the participating businesses. Shoppers can mark the locations they visit on the passport. At the end of the shopping excursion, turn the passport in at The Landmark Center, 772 Main St., for a chance to win a prize in the Spring Fashion Week drawing.

The drawing will be Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m., at the Landmark Center lobby.

Numerous businesses also have special offers and activities going during Spring Fashion Week. Participating businesses include Bloomingbyrds, Clearwater Outdoor, Clear Waters Salon, Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, C.R. Goodfinds, Edie Boutique, evr dry gds, Gallery 223, Geneva Lakes Jewelry, Jayne, Lake Geneva Harley Davidson, Lola’s, Pink Moon Bay, Soho Boutique, The Baker House, The Candle Mercantile, The Hive, The Opal Man, Twelfth and Brown, Marigold, Overland Sheepskin Co., Lucca Lifestyle and A Touch of Bling.

People can enjoy Spring Fashion Week at no charge other than what they purchase at the stores. The complimentary ticket allows one to obtain the passport, enter the drawing and attend demos, attend demos and specials at the various businesses and access the VIP Lounge Selfie Station.

The $25 VIP Fashion ticket adds a welcome giveaway glam bag to the complimentary-level amenities, plus allows one to attend a meet-and-greet with Midwest fashion bloggers.

The $40 Ultra VIP Fashion ticket not only covers the VIP-level features.

With the Ultra VIP ticket, people can attend the April 28 Edie Boutique Fashion Show, which includes complimentary wine, a live DJ and more fun. The show is from 6 to 9 p.m. Edie is located at 737 W. Main St. Only 50 tickets are available.

2. Restaurant Week — Saturday, April 23-Sunday, May 1, nearly 30 restaurants throughout Walworth County, visitlakegeneva.com.

Visit area eateries to experience breakfast, lunch and dinner specials, with a mix of dine-in and takeout options, and depending on the weather, customers will be able to take advantage of outdoor seating with great views to any one of the trio of lakes in the area — Geneva Lake, Lake Como and Delavan Lake.

Along with all that tastiness, diners will also receive a ballot at the end of their meal to vote for a local charity they’d like to see receive a cash award.

The top vote-getter will receive $5,000 and four runners-up will collect $1,000 each, thanks to a generous donation from this year’s Charity Check sponsor, Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Descriptions of all the charity nominees can be accessed via the event website, www.visitlakegeneva.com/lake-geneva-restaurant-week.

3. Joe Diamond Mind Reading Show — Fridays, April 29 and May 6, 8 p.m., Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 262-248-0505, lakegenevamagic.com/joe-diamond. Tickets: $35 per person.

Diamond will likely be interacting with audience members and picking up their thoughts in real time during this one-hour performance. In this week's Resorter is a Q&A with Diamond.

4. Master Magician Brett Daniels — Saturday, April 30, 8 p.m., Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 262-248-0505, lakegenevamagic.com/brett-daniels. Tickets: $40 per person.

Daniels has been on TV in the U.S. and around the world, starring in multiple NBC, ABC and CBS specials. The shows at Tristan Crist Magic Theatre will be up-close performances filled with sleight of hand, magic and mind reading.

5. Lakeside Laughs Comedy Show — Saturday, April 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Tickets: $15.90.

Featuring five stand-up comedians: Anthony Fuentes, DJ Rybski, Jose Montero, Tyler Fowler and Zako Ryan. Must be at least 21 years old to attend. Cash bar and snacks available to purchase.

6. Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant — April 30, Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $20. Visit the Lakes Area LifeWay page on eventbrite.com to purchase and for more details.

Ten well-known local business owners and community members will compete for the title in the first annual event. Competition consists of several rounds, including a group dance, talent portion, beach and evening wear, and interviews.

Contestants are Sean Payne, Daniel Derrick, Nick Nottestad, Mike Giovingo, Scot Hodkiewicz, Paul Denecke, Simon Schuessler, Jim Gaugert, Danny Zientek and David Scotney.

Each contestant is also competing to raise the most funds for Never Say Never Playland.

7. David Becker demo — Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva, www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org. Free live painting demonstration. For more, see article in this week's Resorter.

8. Halfway to Halloween — April 30, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

Can't wait for Oct. 31? Celebrate the halfway mark by wearing a costume and attending this party, with music provided by DJ Jones.

9. "The Busybody" — Tuesday-Friday, April 26-29, 7:30 p.m., Barnett Theatre in Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater; Saturday, April 30, 2 p.m., Frawley Family Amphitheater in Cravath Lakefront Park, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater; and Sunday, May 1, 2 p.m., Barnett Theatre. Tickets: $10 for those younger than 18, $14 for those over age 65; and $16 for adults. Purchase at tickets.uww.edu or call 262-472-2222.

By Susanna Centlivre, one of the most highly acclaimed female playwrights of the 18th century, the production marks the final show of the theater/dance season for UW-Whitewater. The April 30 outdoor performance is free to attend. Audience should bring its own chairs, snacks and beverages.

Event calendar

Petite Prom — Friday, April 29, 5:30 p.m., 303 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, aramlibrary.org, 262-728-3111.

Parents, grandparents, families and friends can shake, wiggle and giggle in their finest attire at a fancy dance party for ages 10 and younger with their adults. Refreshments will be served. Registration encouraged.

Cinco De Mayo — Friday-Sunday, May 6-8, Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Visit the event page on Facebook for updates.

Live music, dancing, food, a car show and more are scheduled for the three-day event. Schedule so far is:

Friday, May 6 — DJ Rudy, 5 p.m.; Lizvette Duran, 6 p.m.; and Añejo Norteño, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 — DJ Rudy, 10 a.m.; car show 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Cedric Square, noon; Comparsa Mexico 1 p.m.; jalapeño contest and car show 2 p.m.; DJ Rudy 3 p.m.; Tlaloc Huerta 4 p.m.; Selena tribute 5 p.m.; Alexandra Salgado 6 p.m.; and Los del 608 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 — Mass 10 a.m.; DJ Rudy noon; Groupo Folclórico Regional Tercera Generacion 1 p.m.; Guadalupe Ibarra-Luna 2 p.m.; and Adrianna and the Boyz 3-5 p.m.

Taste of Fontana — Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Home Living, 543 Valley View Drive, Fontana, 262-394-5658.

An open house with homemade European cooking. Also, on Sunday, May 8, free treats for moms on Mothers Day from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Maifest 2022 — May 7, 1-5 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy. Visit event page on Facebook for updates.

Celebrate spring with live music by The Biermen and the D'Oberlandler's German Dancers, with German food specials and the release of the brewery's Maibock beer.

Kentucky Derby Party — May 7, 1-6:30 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com, 262-348-9463. Tickets: $30 plus tax.

Celebrating the derby with a party to benefit The Horse Power in Eagle. Various fun activities leading up to the derby, including bags for $5 a team, a hat contest, horse race game, food, drink specials, door prize, silent auction and raffle, and a viewing of the Run for the Roses at 5:58 p.m.

Kentucky Derby Party — May 7, 1:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com, 262-248-9711.

Wear your biggest hats and bowties to enjoy an afternoon of watching the races. Prizes will be awarded to best couple, best best hat and two best dressed. Signature Derby cocktails perfect for the patio.

Live Comedy's Back — May 7, 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com, 262-348-9463. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Purchase at The Bottle Shop.

Featuring Will Eisenberg, Dan Docimo and Geoffrey Asmus. Strong language. Shows for ages 21 and older.

Toga Party — May 7, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

Join DJ Hollywood and sport your best toga for drink specials.

