What's happening around Lake Geneva April 6-16: Magic, bingo & breakfast

7 things to do this week

1. Easter egg hunts & other special events — Saturday, April 9, various times & locations.

The Egg Drop in Delavan, Bunny Trains in East Troy, Doggie Egg Hunt in Fontana, Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny in Genoa City, Easter egg hunts in Williams Bay and Elkhorn, and much more is all happening on April 9. For details, see the Easter event story in this week’s Resorter.

2. Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry — Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, 8 p.m., Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 262-248-0505, lakegenevamagic.com/dan-sperry. Tickets: $40 per person.

Sperry, a.k.a. The Anti-Conjuror, starred in “The Illusionists” — a magic show on Broadway — and appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Today Show” and other shows and venues around the world. His show is great for those who love magic, but even better for those who hate it.

3. Night Hike and Stargazing — Wednesday, April 6, 6:30 p.m., 159 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Register through Geneva Lake Conservancy Facebook page.

Intended for ages 7-15, but fun for the whole family as participants hike under the stars through Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, listening for owls and other nocturnal mammals. At the Observatory Deck in Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, hikers can gaze at the night sky through a telescope.

4. Spring Wedding Open House — Sunday, April 10, noon-3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com.

An open house where couples can meet wedding specialists as well as speak with Lake Lawn’s catering team, meet vendors and more. Each couple will receive a $500 voucher to use toward a 2022 or 2023 wedding booking. See website for more details.

5. Annual Blue Ribbon Bingo Dinner — Friday, April 8, 5 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. Visit Tree House Child and Family Center Facebook page for details or email info@treehouseforkids.net.

An evening of food, beverages and chances to win prizes will supporting the Tree House, which works to end child abuse and neglect in the community.

6. BFO Bin-Glow Night — April 8, 6-8 p.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City.

A glow-themed night of bingo, with prizes, raffles, pizza, snacks and more. Participants are encouraged to wear their brightest outfit or light-up attire.

7. Community Breakfast — April 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until food is gone, Chapel On The Hill Community Church Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn, 262-245-9122, chapelonthehill1@gmail.com.

Free meal plus a kids table for crafts and fun.

8. TFI Friday — April 8, 6:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets: $10 advance, $15 day of show. Ages 18 and older.

Stand-up comedy with New Orleans-inspired food by The Southern Stop. Hosted by Evan Gaynor, comedians include Rier Cammerman, Reagan Niemala, Brandon Wein, Josh Segal and Chris Schmidt. Food served at 6:30 p.m. Doors to the show open 7:30 p.m. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Event calendar

Scams & Frauds Targeting Seniors — Friday, April 8, 10:30 a.m., Aram Public Library.

Jeff Kersten, of the Bureau of Consumer Protection in Wisconsin, to give information and strategies on identifying scams and frauds. Free, in-person program, part of the library’s Aging Well series.

JTM 1st Annual Gala — April 8, 5:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, jtme.org/fundraiser. Tickets: $75.

Join The Movement Events Inc.’s garden party with hors d’oeuvres, desserts and a special presentation at 6:30 p.m. by guest speaker Theresa Flores, author of “The Slave Across the Street.”

7th Annual Randall School ShamRock N’ Run — Saturday, April 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Twin Lakes Country Club, 1230 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes. Tickets: $35, $20 for ages 18 and younger, free for ages 3 and younger. Visit event page on Facebook to purchase tickets and more information.

The Randall Parent Teacher Club’s fundraiser for Randall Consolidated School includes a raffle, goodie bags for participants and a 5K family run/walk. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Race begins at 10 a.m. After party 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pajamas, Cookies & Cocktails — April 9, 4-7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Cost $30 per person. Tickets through Cup O’ Joe’s Facebook page.

Girls night out pajama party, with spring cookie decorating class with Kim Abell of Kim’s Custom Treats. Participants can take home four spring cookies. Also spring-themed cocktails. Cost to participate includes the cookies, the class and two cocktails.

Stoplight Party — April 9, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

Wear green if single, yellow if it’s complicated and red if you’re taken. Free glow-in-the-dark wristbands, plus drink specials.

Dementia 101 — Tuesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m., Fontana Public Library, 166 2nd Ave., Fontana, 262-275-5107.

Jake Sawyers, a dementia care specialist, will lead an informative program on dementia and how to promote brain health.

28th Annual East Troy FFA Alumni Consignment Auction — Saturday, April 16, East Troy High School, 3128 Graydon Ave., East Troy. Visit easttroyffaalumni.com. Call Dale at 262-642-7892 to consign.

The FFA is looking for farm and construction equipment, antiques, hand tools, lawn and garden equipment, horse tack, cattle equipment and more for the event.

Playboy Bunny Party — April 16, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

First annual party to celebrate the long history between Thumbs Up, Lake Geneva and the former Playboy Club, or what is today known as Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

