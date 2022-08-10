What's happening around Lake Geneva Aug. 10-20: Cruises, festivals & Art in the Park

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

14 things to do

1. Perseid Meteor Shower Cruise — Wednesday, Aug. 10, 9-10:30 p.m., aboard the Lady of the Lake, Lake Geneva Cruise Line, Riviera Docks, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, cruiselakegeneva.com. Tickets: $35 adults, $33 seniors, $15 ages 4-17, no charge ages 3 and younger. The cruise line and GLAS Education host a starlight evening cruise to view the Perseid Meteor Shower.

2. Frank 2 Frankie Luncheon Cruise & Show — starts Thursday, Aug. 11, 11:30 a.m., aboard the Grand Belle, Lake Geneva Cruise Line, Riviera Docks, cruiselakegeneva.com. Tickets: $65 adults, $63 seniors.

John Ludy Puleo and David Allen Mehner take guests on a musical journey from Jersey to Vegas, focusing on the songs of Frank Sinatra and Frankie Valli. Along with the music, there will be food, fun and beautiful lake views. Reservations required in advance.

As of this writing, one ticket was available for the Aug. 11 date. However, tickets are available for future Frank 2 Frankie shows Oct. 6 and 13. The Sept. 15 date is sold out at this time.

3. Williams Bay Lions Club Corn & Brat Fest — Friday-Sunday, Aug. 12-14, Edgewater Park, 15 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay. No admission fee, but tickets to exchange for food and beverages are $1 each.

Food, live music, raffles and fireworks are on the schedule for this three-day annual event. General hours: Aug. 12, 5 p.m. to close, which is generally around midnight, according to event chairman Jeff Farnham; Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-close; and Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

A fireworks display is set for the evening of Saturday, Aug. 13.

The Rock Central House Band will perform Aug. 12, from 4-6 p.m.; followed by the Big Al Wetzel Band at 7 p.m. On Aug. 13, the Tom Klein Band performs from 5-7 p.m., followed by The Toys 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Big Al Wetzel Band is set to perform again Aug. 14, from noon-3 p.m.

In addition to corn and brats, the Lions Club will also sell hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The club has two raffles occurring during Corn & Brat Fest. The Big Ticket Raffle has about 10 different payouts, with tickets $100 each. The Meat Raffle, which includes a freezer with all the meat that’s inside of it, costs $20 a ticket. The club is only selling 200 Meat Raffle tickets, Farnham said. As of Aug. 4, about 75 were left for sale.

The Scrappers Quilt Guild will also sell quilts throughout the event, with a raffle for a patriotic red, white and blue-themed quilt Aug. 14. Tickets are $1 each, six for $5.

4. Lyons Riverfest — Saturday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-midnight, Riverview Park, Mill Street, Town of Lyons, lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com. Tickets: $10 for Duck Frenzy 500, available from Lyons For a Better Neighborhood members and local businesses.

A duck race, craft fair, live music, coloring contest, dunk tank, raffles, petting zoo and children’s activities are some of what’s in store for this event. The Lyons Sno-Bums Craft Fair, which runs form 9 a.m.-3 p.m., features over 30 vendors. The 4-Bag Toss Tournaments are 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m. Register a half-hour before start times. The Gravity of Youth performs from noon-3 p.m., and Dirty Canteen plays 7-11 p.m. Children’s games 1-4 p.m. Duck Frenzy 500 on the White River is at 5 p.m., weather permitting. Visit website for more event details.

5. 42nd Annual Art in the Park — Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

Over 80 artists will be exhibiting during the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s juried fine art show. There will also be a silent auction and a “Just For Kids” activities area in the Flat Iron Park Gazebo. Artists will show various media, including clay pottery, fiber, glass, prints, jewelry, metal, mixed media, paints, photography, sculpture and more. Silent auction bidding ends Aug. 13 at 3 p.m., Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. Free parking will be available both days from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at Central-Denison School, Dunn Field and near City Hall. There will also be shuttles running from the Home Depot parking lot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd., to U.S. Bank, 303 Center St. Shuttles run every 20 minutes.

6. Fifth Annual Move for a Cause — Aug. 13, 10 a.m., Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. Visit givebutter.com/mfac2022 to donate and for more information.

Walk alongside the residents of Inspiration Ministries and others either in person or virtually. The walk will be a half-mile loop around Badger or the adventure trail loop through Big Foot State Park.

7. Surf ‘n Turf Dinner Train — Aug. 13, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org/dinner-trains.html. Tickets: $96. Menu includes 6-oz. filet topped with jumbo shrimp stuffed with lump crab and spritzed with lemon, plus salad, a Wisconsin cheese board, dessert and more.

8. Elkhorn Antique Flea Market — Sunday, Aug. 14, opens 7 a.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn, www.elkhornantiquefleamarket.com. Admission: $5. Free parking, rain or shine. Over 500 inside and outside dealers are expected at the event, the third of four scheduled this year. Food will be sold, too.

9. “Grease” school version — Aug. 14, 3 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets: $15 ages 12 and older, $10 ages 5-12, free for those younger than 5.

A rollicking musical that pays homage to the 1950s and satirizes high schoolers. Songs including “Greased Lightnin,’” “We Go Together” and “Mooning.” “Grease” started off with an eight-year Broadway run and was adapted into a hit film that starred Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

10. 60th Annual Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival — Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 17-21, Flat Iron, Library and Seminary parks, Lake Geneva, venetianfest.com.

Fireworks, carnival rides, boat parade, live music, water ski show, an art and craft fair and baggo tournament are just some of the activities lined up for one of the area’s largest annual events. Visit event website for more details.

11. Classic Car and Tractor Show — Saturday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pearce’s Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Road, Walworth. Visit Pearce’s Facebook page for updates.

A day at the farm stand for people to see classic cars, tractors and more modern farm equipment. The Gravity of Youth will perform from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Concessions available.

12. Danielle Lincoln Hanna in the area — various days and times in Lake Geneva, Elkhorn and Fontana. Visit Lincoln Hanna’s Facebook page for updates.

The author of the “Mailboat” series has five local appearances planned.

Aug. 13 — Book signing from noon-4 p.m., The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Aug. 14 — Book signing from 9 a.m.-noon at Coffee Mill, 441 Mill St., Fontana.

Monday, Aug. 15 — Reading Q&A and book signing 5:30-7:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Aug. 19 — Reading, Q&A and book signing 2-4 p.m., Matheson Memorial Public Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Saturday, Aug. 20 — Book signing noon-4 p.m., The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery.

13. Summer Fridays — every Friday, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.

Each Friday this summer, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.

14. Farmers Markets — various days and times in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Delavan and the Town of Geneva.

Produce, crafts and more can be found at the weekly market events.

Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market — Every Thursday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com.

Geneva Outdoor Market — Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., N3252 County Road H, Town of Geneva, genevaoutdoormarket.com.

East Troy Farmers Market — First Friday of the month, 4-7 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org; and third Friday of the month, 4-7 p.m., at Honey Creek Collective, N8030 Townline Road, East Troy.

Williams Bay Farmers Market — Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, santacauses.org or visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page.

Delavan’s Fresh Market — Every Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

Saturdays on the Square — Saturdays, starting Aug. 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Visit the event’s Facebook page. Recurring event every Saturday in August. Final date: Saturday, Sept. 3.

Whitewater City Market — Every Tuesday through October, 4-7 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Other events

Dementia Friendly Community Initiative-Walworth County meeting — Thursday, Aug. 11, 8:30 a.m., Health & Human Services building, 1910 County Road NN, Elkhorn, www.dfcwalworth.org. People can attend in person, by phone or via Zoom. Call 262-741-7851, access code 820316 to phone in. For Zoom access and more details, contact Eric Russow at 262-320-7325 or dfcwalworth@gmail.com.

Beyond Birdfeeders: How to Be a Bird-Friendly Gardener All Year Long — Aug. 11, 2-3 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit event page on Facebook for more details. Julie Hill, horticulture outreach specialist from UW-Madison Division of Extension Walworth County, will teach about ways to create a bird-friendly yard.

Annual Summer Book Sale — Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, aramlibrary.org. Hundreds of fiction and nonfiction books, DVDs, music CDs and more at bargain prices.

Joe Diamond: The Official Mind Reader — Aug. 13, 9 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

The world record holder for solving the world’s largest corn maze while blindfolded conducts 10- to 15-minute shows in the mansion’s Cognac Parlor for two to four guests at a time. All shows complimentary with any drink order.

Disco party — Aug. 13, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. DJ Jones will be mixing favorites from the 1970s through today.

Second Sunday Artisan Market — Sunday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bella Boutique, 1787 Walworth St., Springfield, bellabotanicaboutique.com. Local makers and artisans will gather at this outdoor market. Contact Tracy at 262-492-2426 with questions.

Bingo — Tuesday, Aug. 16, doors open 5:30 p.m., early bird bingo starts 6 p.m., regular bingo begins 6:45 p.m., progressive jackpot bingo 9 p.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City, e-clubhouse.org/sites/genoacitywi/page-7.php. The progressive jackpot is at $918 and it goes to a single winner in 52 calls or less.

Kenosha County Fair — Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 17-21, 30820 111th St., Wilmot. General admission: $10 ages 12 and older; $7 ages 65 and older or active or retired military who present an ID; $5 ages 7-11; free ages 6 and younger. Visit kenoshacofair.com for more ticket information and other details.

Activities include Fairest of the Fair; performances by the Milwaukee Flyers, Rock N-Circus, The Real Beal’s and Nick’s Kid Show; a carnival; Barnyard Adventure; children’s parade; pedal tractor pull; hay bale throwing contest; antique tractor exhibit; the AG Olympics; children’s scavenger hunt; animal sale; pie auction and more.

Movies in the Park — Friday, Aug. 19, 8:45 p.m., Phoenix Park, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

The City of Delavan Park and Recreation Department and the Delavan Lions Club will show “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on a cinema-sized screen, no charge to attend. Guests should bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions will be available. Guests can also bring snacks.