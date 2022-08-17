What's happening around Lake Geneva Aug. 17-27: Venetian Fest, Kenosha County Fair & more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

8 things to do

1. 60th Annual Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival — Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 17-21, Flat Iron, Library and Seminary parks, Lake Geneva, venetianfest.com.

Fireworks, carnival rides, boat parade, live music, water ski show, an art and craft fair and baggo tournament are just some of the activities lined up for one of the area’s largest annual events. See article in this week’s Resorter for more details.

2. Kenosha County Fair — Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 17-21, 30820 111th St., Wilmot. General admission: $10 ages 12 and older; $7 ages 65 and older or active or retired military who present an ID; $5 ages 7-11; free ages 6 and younger. Visit kenoshacofair.com for more ticket information and other details.

Activities include Fairest of the Fair; performances by the Milwaukee Flyers, Rock N-Circus, The Real Beal’s and Nick’s Kid Show; a carnival; Barnyard Adventure; children’s parade; pedal tractor pull; hay bale throwing contest; antique tractor exhibit; the AG Olympics; children’s scavenger hunt; animal sale; pie auction and more.

3. Great Midwest Pro Rodeo and Bull Riding — Friday & Saturday, Aug. 19 & 20, gates open 5 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, bighatrodeo.com. Advance tickets: $15 ages 12 and older, $8 ages 5-11, free ages 4 and younger. At the gate: $20 ages 12 and older, $10 ages 5-11, free ages 4 and younger.

Bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronco riding, tie down and team roping, cowgirls barrel racing and bull riding are planned for both performances. Expect to see rodeo clowns, the Cowgirl Hustle Drill Team, vendors, a beer garden, kids games and music.

Silver Spur tickets offer not only best seats in the house, but a meet-and-greet opportunity with rodeo cowboys and clowns at 6 p.m., plus soda, water, snacks and priority parking. Silver Spur tickets are $25 ages 12 and older, $15 ages 5-11.

4. Classic Car and Tractor Show — Saturday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pearce’s Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Road, Walworth. Visit Pearce’s Facebook page for updates.

A day at the farm stand for people to see classic cars, tractors and more modern farm equipment. The Gravity of Youth will perform from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Concessions available.

5. Lake Geneva’s Maxwell Street Days — Friday-Sunday, Aug. 26-28, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com.

Named after Dr. Philip Maxwell, a founding father of Lake Geneva, the annual outdoor sidewalk sale is back with more special sales, promos and entertainment. Opening times vary by store, but generally, most Downtown Lake Geneva businesses will be open by 10 a.m.

6. Southern Delight Dinner Train — Saturday, Aug. 27, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org. Tickets: $96.

Have a Southern cuisine-styled dinner on a train from East Troy to Mukwonago. Menu calls for an entrée of Baby Back Pork Ribs, Creamy Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Summer Kernelled Confetti Corn and Jalapeno Corn Bread, plus hors d’oeuvres, salad, dessert and more.

7. Danielle Lincoln Hanna in the area — various days and times in Lake Geneva, Elkhorn and Fontana. Visit Lincoln Hanna’s Facebook page for updates.

The author of the “Mailboat” series has planned the following local appearances.

Friday, Aug. 19 — Reading, Q&A and book signing 2-4 p.m., Matheson Memorial Public Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Saturday, Aug. 20 — Book signing noon-4 p.m., The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Sunday, Aug. 21 — Book signing 2-4 p.m., Dust Bunny Books, 152 Center St., Lake Geneva.

8. Farmers Markets — various days and times in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Delavan and the Town of Geneva.

Produce, crafts and more can be found at the weekly market events.

Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market — Every Thursday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com.

Geneva Outdoor Market — Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., N3252 County Road H, Town of Geneva, genevaoutdoormarket.com.

East Troy Farmers Market — First Friday of the month, 4-7 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org; and third Friday of the month, 4-7 p.m., at Honey Creek Collective, N8030 Townline Road, East Troy.

Williams Bay Farmers Market — Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, santacauses.org or visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page.

Delavan’s Fresh Market — Every Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

Saturdays on the Square — Saturdays, starting Aug. 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Visit the event’s Facebook page. Recurring event every Saturday in August. Final date: Saturday, Sept. 3.

Whitewater City Market — Every Tuesday through October, 4-7 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Other events

Local History Series: 1871, Hinge Year of the Victorian Era — Thursday, Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates. Dave Desimone, of Black Point Estate, will discuss how events in 1871 thrust Lake Geneva, the U.S. and the world into a new era. Part of the library’s 2022 Local History Lecture Series.

Library Expansion Fundraiser: Panera Share Night — Friday, Aug. 19, 4-8 p.m., Panera Bread, 1905 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Visit the Aram Public Library Facebook page for details.

A portion of Panera’s profits during these hours will go to support the proposed renovation and expansion of Aram Public Library. Use code FUND4YOU online, in the Panera app or in person at the location.

Movies in the Park — Aug. 19, 8:45 p.m., Phoenix Park, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

The City of Delavan Park and Recreation Department and the Delavan Lions Club will show “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on a cinema-sized screen, no charge to attend. Guests should bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions will be available. Guests can also bring snacks.

Doggie Paddle — Saturday, Aug. 20, 12:30-2 p.m., Delavan Mill Pond. Cost: $5 resident dogs, $7 non-resident dogs. A swimming event for dogs. Owners must be present and pick up after their dogs. Only dogs are allowed in the water.

Conservation @Home — Monday, Aug. 22, 1 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit event page on Facebook for updates.

Maddie Olivieri, community outreach manager of the Geneva Lake Conservancy, will discuss the conservancy’s Conservation @Home program and the importance of native plants.

Murder in Elkhorn: The Culvert Case Then & Now — Wednesday, Aug. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Visit the library’s Facebook page for more details.

Elkhorn Mayor Bruce Lechner, Elkhorn Police Chief Joel Christensen, City Attorney Ward Phillips and author E.G. Voss will present a detailed look at an unsolved murder case from 1928 in which a young woman was found in a ditch culvert three miles outside of Elkhorn. The program is sponsored by the Walworth County Historical Society.