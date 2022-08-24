What's happening around Lake Geneva Aug. 24-Sept. 3: Maxwell Street Days & Walworth County Fair

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

10 things to do

1. Geneva Lakes Whiskey Club meeting — Thursday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Visit the club’s Facebook page or genevalakeswhiskeyclub.com for more details.

That’s right, there’s a local whiskey club and this will be its third meeting. Founded by Dana Trilla and Sherm Lindsey, two Lake Geneva business owners whose enthusiasm for whiskey compelled them to form the club, which plans to host unique events, tastings and foster whiskey lover camaraderie. Membership is open to anyone who loves whiskey.

Pier 290 is bringing out the big guns in its whiskey stock for the meeting. Club members will receive 15% off on most whiskey and food.

2. Lake Geneva’s Maxwell Street Days — Friday-Sunday, Aug. 26-28, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com.

The city’s summer sales event is named after Dr. Philip Maxwell, a prominent surgeon and real estate prospector of Chicago who lived in what is now Maxwell Mansion at the corner of Baker and Wells streets.

The annual weekend event offers special sales, promos and entertainment. Opening times vary by store, but generally, most Downtown Lake Geneva businesses will be open by 10 a.m.

3. Friends of the Lake First Annual Gala — Friday, Aug. 26, 6-11 p.m., Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, onestepcrew.com/product/1st-annual-friends-of-the-lake-gala. Tickets: $175 per person, $1,750 for table of 10.

Dinner, dancing, cocktails and the presentation of the Friend of Lake Award to “Captain” Carl Bergersen. Music by DJ Felix, dinner catered by Celebration on Wells. Beef and vegetarian dinner options. Dress code: Country club chic. Proceeds benefit Children’s Oncology Services.

4. 173rd Walworth County Fair — Starts Wednesday, Aug. 31, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, walworthcountyfairgrounds.com.

Exhibits, entertainment, a carnival, contests, live music, tractor pulls, a demolition derby and much, much more fun in store for those who attend the six-day event. The fair runs Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 5. See article in this week’s Resorter for more details.

5. The Big Taste End of Summer Gala — Aug. 31, 6-8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Call 262-348-9463 for ticket pricing information.

Six of The Bottle Shop’s favorite distributors will provide the wine for tasting. Also, there will be hors d’oeuvres, music and more.

6. Southern Delight Dinner Train — Saturday, Aug. 27, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org. Tickets: $96.

Have a Southern cuisine-styled dinner on a train from East Troy to Mukwonago. Menu calls for an entrée of Baby Back Pork Ribs, Creamy Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Summer Kernelled Confetti Corn and Jalapeno Corn Bread, plus hors d’oeuvres, salad, dessert and more.

7. Family Fun Night — Friday, Sept. 2, 5-8 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., easttroy.org.

A beer tent featuring brews from East Troy Brewery, music by DJ JC Hanna, a Ninja Warrior Course sponsored by The Hive Taproom, Bubbleland, super hero training, a dance showcase with Infinity Dance, a bounce castle, face painting and more. Part of East Troy’s First Fridays event series.

8. Late Summer Show — Now through Sept. 25, Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva, genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

View over 100 works from area artists. There are paintings, drawings, jewelry, ceramics, photographs, carvings and other media from members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. The exhibit is free, open during gallery hours, Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9. “Abstracts: A Series of Series” and “Contemplating Observations” — Now through Aug. 28, Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater, whitewaterarts.org.

Gallery exhibition of works created by watercolor artist Karolyn Alexander and collage artist Virginia Epps. Works can be viewed at the gallery, open Thursdays through Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. Virtual show accessible through the website.

10. Farmers Markets — Various days and times in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Delavan and the Town of Geneva.

Produce, crafts and more can be found at the weekly market events.

Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market — Every Thursday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com.

Geneva Outdoor Market — Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., N3252 County Road H, Town of Geneva, genevaoutdoormarket.com.

East Troy Farmers Market — First Friday of the month, 4-7 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org; and third Friday of the month, 4-7 p.m., at Honey Creek Collective, N8030 Townline Road, East Troy.

Williams Bay Farmers Market — Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, santacauses.org or visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page.

Delavan’s Fresh Market — Every Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

Saturdays on the Square — Saturdays, Aug. 27 and Sept. 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Visit the event’s Facebook page. Final two dates of the season.

Whitewater City Market — Every Tuesday through October, 4-7 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Other events

Murder in Elkhorn: The Culvert Case Then & Now — Wednesday, Aug. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Visit the library’s Facebook page for more details.

Elkhorn Mayor Bruce Lechner, Elkhorn Police Chief Joel Christensen, City Attorney Ward Phillips and author E.G. Voss will present a detailed look at an unsolved murder case from 1928 in which a young woman was found in a ditch culvert three miles outside of Elkhorn. The program is sponsored by the Walworth County Historical Society.

Country Night — Thursday, Aug. 25, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Break out the cowboy hat and boots for some line dancing and honkytonk.

Movie Night in the Park — Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m., 1598 Mill St., Lyons. Visit the Lyons for a Better Neighborhood Facebook page for updates.

Free screening of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” on the big screen. Movie subject to change. Guests should bring their own snacks, soft drinks and chairs or bean bags.