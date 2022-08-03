What's happening around Lake Geneva Aug. 3-13: DAS Fest + 19 more things to do

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

20 things to do

1. DAS Fest USA — Friday, Aug. 5, 3-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 7, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, dasfestusa.com. Free admission.

United Way of Walworth County’s three-day German festival returns for a second year, with three stages, eight bands, an Oktoberfest tent, the Biergarten, German beer and wine, a carnival, German bakery, indoor and outdoor dining by Mader’s Restaurant, Little Leg Races for Dachshunds and Corgis, bingo, stein hoisting competitions, Hammer-Schlagen, a 5K run, Glockenspiel, wood shoe carving demonstrations, wine tastings and more. See article in this week’s Resorter for more about the event.

2. 65th Annual Whitewater Maxwell Street Days — Aug. 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Aug. 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., business.whitewaterchamber.com.

Shopping along Main Street in Downtown Whitewater, plus yard games in the 1st Street community gathering space, shopping deals across the community and special activities. Visit website for full list of participating businesses.

On Aug. 5, lunchtime music with Bahama Bob Island Music is noon-1:30 p.m. in the 1st Street Pocket Park.

For Aug. 6, meditation and yoga is at the Cultural Arts Center in Flat Iron Park. At 8:30 a.m., there will be meditation with live life spiritual direction. Yoga by Brienne is at 9 a.m.

Lunchtime music with IdleDaze is noon-1:30 p.m. at the 1st Street Pocket Park.

On both days of the event, a gallery exhibit is at the Cultural Arts Center from 1-5 p.m. For more about the exhibit, see article about artists Karolyn Alexander and Virginia Epps in this week’s Resorter.

3. Phlowfest — Aug. 5-6, Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy, lgphlowfest.com. Tickets: $130 for Aug. 5 or 6 access, $199 for two-day pass, $250 for VIP pass Aug. 5 or 6.

Pro wakeboard demos set on top of the ski hill, yoga-thons, numerous live music acts and a vendor-filled “shakedown street” are part of the activities scheduled for this new, two-day event. See the live music listing in this week’s Resorter for a full list of musicians playing Phlowfest.

4. Booth Lake 100th Anniversary Celebration — Aug. 5, 3-9 p.m.; and Aug. 6, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Booth Lake Memorial Park, N8465 Townline Road, East Troy, easttroy.org/events.

Live music, a beer tent, food and concessions on Aug. 5. Events for kids and adults by the National Guard, the Town of Troy Water Patrol and the Troy Center Fire Department are Aug. 6, including docent-led pontoon rides from lake homeowners and a history of the park slide show.

5. First Fridays Arts & Music Festival — Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org.

The downtown businesses of East Troy will become venues for area bands and artists during the event. Other activities include a beer tent featuring brews by East Troy Brewery and The Hive Taproom, an Infinity Dance showcase, First Fridays Paint By Numbers Wall, chalk & coloring station, bubbles and yard games, Moonwalk Bounce House, arts zone and more.

6. Murder Mystery Dinner: Death of a Gangster — Aug. 5, 7-9 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Tickets: $83.74, including taxes and fees. Visit The Abbey’s Facebook page to purchase and for more details.

Get into the spirit of the 1920s in this event, which takes place in the fictitious Dunn Speakeasy for a wedding. Of course, someone is likely to lose their life, and it will be up to guests to solve the crime. Dress up in flapper dresses, zoot suits or regular wedding attire and enjoy a three-course dinner.

7. Town of Delavan Fire & Rescue Department Pancake Breakfast & Open House — Saturday, Aug. 6, 7 a.m.-noon, Town of Delavan Fire Department, 5698 Town Hall Road, Delavan.

Station tours will be provided, and a drawing for the department’s annual sweepstakes occurs at noon. Event is free and open to the public. However, donations will be accepted.

8. Cream puff and bake sale — Aug. 6, starting at 9 a.m., Devils Lane Park, Walworth. In conjunction with the 61st Annual Corn and Bratwurst Festival (see below) is this Walworth Immanuel United Church of Christ event.

9. Touch-A-Truck — Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 700 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

A fire truck, police car, school bus, dump truck and more are expected for this family event, which also includes food, fishing derby and children’s games.

10. Pig Roast at the Park — Aug. 6, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Genoa City.

Members of the First Congregational Church are holding this fundraiser in the large pavilion of the park, in conjunction with Touch-A-Truck. Church members are selling pork sandwiches while supplies last, or until 1:30 p.m.

11. 61st Annual Corn and Bratwurst Festival — Aug. 6, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Devils Lane Park, Walworth. Pre-sale tickets: $10, available at www.glwrotaryclub.org. Online ticket sales stop Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices go up to $12 day of event.

The Geneva Lake West Rotary Club event features Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company as a special guest in the beer tent. Live music by Rock Central and Titan Fun Key, plus a dunk tank, face painting, balloon animals, jump houses and more will compliment the corn, brats, beer and other foods and beverages at the event. A variety of nonalcoholic beverages, drive-thru service and a-la carte tickets also available.

12. Perseid Meteor Shower Cruise — Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 9-10, 9-10:30 p.m., aboard the Lady of the Lake, Lake Geneva Cruise Line, Riviera Docks, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, cruiselakegeneva.com. Tickets: $35 adults, $33 seniors, $15 ages 4-17, no charge ages 3 and younger. The cruise line and GLAS Education host a starlight evening cruise to view the Perseid Meteor Shower.

13. Frank 2 Frankie Luncheon Cruise & Show — starts Thursday, Aug. 11, 11:30 a.m., aboard the Grand Belle, Lake Geneva Cruise Line, Riviera Docks, cruiselakegeneva.com. Tickets: $65 adults, $63 seniors.

John Ludy Puleo and David Allen Mehner take guests on a musical journey from Jersey to Vegas, focusing on the songs of Frank Sinatra and Frankie Valli. Along with the music, there will be food, fun and beautiful lake views. Reservations required in advance.

As of this writing, one ticket was available for the Aug. 11 date. However, tickets are available for future Frank 2 Frankie shows Oct. 6 and 13. The Sept. 15 date is sold out at this time.

14. Williams Bay Lions Club Corn & Brat Fest — Friday-Sunday, Aug. 12-14, Edgewater Park, 15 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

It’s so much more than corn and brats! A fireworks display is set for the evening of Saturday, Aug. 13. Also, the Scrappers Quilt Guild will sell quilts throughout the event, with a raffle for a patriotic red, white and blue-themed quilt Aug. 14. Tickets are $1 each, six for $5.

As for live music, the Rock Central House Band will perform Aug. 12, from 4-6 p.m.; followed by the Big Al Wetzel Band at 7 p.m. The Toys are playing Aug. 13, 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Big Al Wetzel Band is set to perform again Aug. 14, from noon-3 p.m.

15. Lyons Riverfest — Saturday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-midnight, Riverview Park, Mill Street, Town of Lyons, lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com. Tickets: $10 for Duck Frenzy 500, available from Lyons For a Better Neighborhood members and local businesses.

A duck race, craft fair, live music, coloring contest, dunk tank, raffles, petting zoo and children’s activities are some of what’s in store for this event. The Lyons Sno-Bums Craft Fair, which runs form 9 a.m.-3 p.m., features over 30 vendors. The 4-Bag Toss Tournaments are 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m. Register a half-hour before start times. The Gravity of Youth performs from noon-3 p.m., and Dirty Canteen plays 7-11 p.m. Children’s games 1-4 p.m. Duck Frenzy 500 on the White River is at 5 p.m., weather permitting. Visit website for more event details.

16. 42nd Annual Art in the Park — Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

Over 80 artists will be exhibiting during the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s juried fine art show. There will also be a silent auction and a “Just For Kids” activities area in the Flat Iron Park Gazebo. Artists will show various media, including clay pottery, fiber, glass, prints, jewelry, metal, mixed media, paints, photography, sculpture and more. Silent auction bidding ends Aug. 13 at 3 p.m., Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. Free parking will be available both days from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at Central-Denison School, Dunn Field and near City Hall. There will also be shuttles running from the Hope Depot parking lot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd., to U.S. Bank, 303 Center St. Shuttles run every 20 minutes.

17. Fifth Annual Move for a Cause — Aug. 13, 10 a.m., Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. Visit givebutter.com/mfac2022 to donate and for more information.

Walk alongside the residents of Inspiration Ministries and others either in person or virtually. The walk will be a half-mile loop around Badger or the adventure trail loop through Big Foot State Park.

18. Surf ‘n Turf Dinner Train — Aug. 13, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org/dinner-trains.html. Tickets: $96. Menu includes 6-oz. filet topped with jumbo shrimp stuffed with lump crab and spritzed with lemon, plus salad, a Wisconsin cheese board, dessert and more.

19. Summer Fridays — every Friday, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.

Each Friday in June and July, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.

20. Farmers Markets — various days and times in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Delavan and the Town of Geneva.

Produce, crafts and more can be found at the weekly market events.

Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market: Every Thursday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com.

Geneva Outdoor Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., N3252 County Road H, Town of Geneva, genevaoutdoormarket.com.

East Troy Farmers Market: First Friday of the month, 4-7 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org.

Williams Bay Farmers Market: Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, santacauses.org or visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page.

Delavan’s Fresh Market: Every Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

Saturdays on the Square: Saturdays, starting Aug. 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Visit the event’s Facebook page. Recurring event every Saturday in August. Final date: Saturday, Sept. 3.

Whitewater City Market: Every Tuesday through October, 4-7 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Other events

Local History Series: Scandals Along the Shore Path — Thursday, Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, lglibrary.org.

Sea serpents, masked men and sinking ships on Geneva Lake? Michael Rehberg, of Black Point Estate, leads this installment of the library’s 2022 Local History Lecture Series.

Hiking the Ice Age Trail — Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m., Fontana Public Library, 166 2nd Ave., Fontana, 262-275-5107.

Free informative program with Nancy Lazzaroni discussing the logistics of hiking the Ice Age Trail in segments.

Educational Day at White River County Park — Friday, Aug. 5, 10-11 a.m., White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Town of Lyons. Visit the Geneva Lake Conservancy Facebook page for more details.

The conservancy, Friends of White River County Park and Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital are hosting a presentation on birds at the park, which is a 195-acre property containing lush wetlands, forests, and over 9,200 lineal feet of frontage on the White River.

Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meeting — Aug. 5, 10-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva.

Speaker will be Thomas Jones, of the Lakeland Players. Club members and guests can sign up for future trips and more. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information.

Movies in the Park: “Onward” — Aug. 5, 8:45 p.m., West Park, 335 W. Madison St., Darien, visitdelavan.com. Free admission.

See the 2020 animated film featuring the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more on a cinema-sized screen in the park. Audiences should bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and snacks. Concessions will also be available.

Genoa City Library Used Book & Bake Sale — Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 7, noon-3 p.m., Brookwood Elementary School cafeteria, 630 Kossuth St., Genoa City.

Currently, members of the Genoa City Library Friends are accepting book donations, but no magazines, catalogs, Readers Digest condensed books, textbooks or damaged material. Donations can be dropped off prior to Aug. 6 at the library, 126 Freeman St., Genoa City. The fundraising sale is a cash-only, freewill donation event, with all proceeds benefitting the library.

Joe Diamond: The Official Mind Reader — Saturday, Aug. 6, 9 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

The world record holder for solving the world’s largest corn maze will give 10- to 15-minute shows for two to four guests at a time in the Cognac Parlor. All shows complimentary with any drink order.

Art appreciation program — Monday, Aug. 8, 10-11 a.m., Chapel on the Hill Community Church Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, www.chapelonthehill.net. Email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com or call 262-245-9122 for more information.

The church is hosting a free program for elementary school-aged participants. A Picture Lady will give an interactive presentation on a famous artist each week. The focus Aug. 8 is Claude Monet. The last program in the series is Aug. 15, centering on the works of Pablo Picasso. An adult must be present and may enjoy the presentation. Story time will be available for younger children.

Dementia Friendly Community Initiative-Walworth County meeting — Thursday, Aug. 11, 8:30 a.m., Health & Human Services building, 1910 County Road NN, Elkhorn, www.dfcwalworth.org. People can attend in person, by phone or via Zoom. Call 262-741-7851, access code 820316 to phone in. For Zoom access and more details, contact Eric Russow at 262-320-7325 or dfcwalworth@gmail.com.

Annual Summer Book Sale — Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, aramlibrary.org. Hundreds of fiction and nonfiction books, DVDs, music CDs and more at bargain prices.

Book signing — Aug. 13, noon-4 p.m., The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Danielle Lincoln Hanna, author of the “Mailboat” series, will be on hand to chat with guests and distribute autographed copies. Visit Lincoln Hanna’s Facebook page for updates.

Disco party — Aug. 13, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. DJ Jones will be mixing favorites from the 1970s through today.