What's happening around Lake Geneva Aug. 31-Sept. 10: New businesses in Lake Geneva

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

9 things to do

1. 173rd Walworth County Fair — Wednesday-Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 5, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, walworthcountyfairgrounds.com.

Six days of everything from carnival rides, children’s games and live music to harness horse racing, monster trucks, demolition derbies and more. See other articles in this issue of the Resorter for a guide to the event.

2. The Big Taste End of Summer Gala — Aug. 31, 6-8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Call 262-348-9463 for ticket pricing information.

Six of The Bottle Shop’s favorite distributors will provide the wine for tasting. Also, there will be hors d’oeuvres, music and more.

3. Running With Scissors — Thursday, Sept. 1, visitlakegeneva.com.

Visit Lake Geneva and the community are celebrating the arrival of four new Lake Geneva businesses with ribbon cutting ceremonies. There will be giveaways, free samples, discounts and more.

At 9:30 a.m., there’s a ribbon cutting at High Point Nutrition, 253 Center St., Suite 800. Hill Valley Cheese Bar & Shop, 510-512 Broad St., has one at 11 a.m. There are also ribbon cuttings at 12:30 p.m. at Guac Star, 120 Broad St., then at 2 p.m. at Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St.

4. Family Fun Night — Friday, Sept. 2, 5-8 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., easttroy.org.

A beer tent featuring brews from East Troy Brewery, music by DJ JC Hanna, a Ninja Warrior Course sponsored by The Hive Taproom, Bubbleland, super hero training, a dance showcase with Infinity Dance, a bounce castle, face painting and more. Part of East Troy’s First Fridays event series.

5. Labor Day weekend at Lake Lawn Resort — Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 3 & 4, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com.

Pool party Sept. 3, 1-3 p.m., at the Lookout Pool with Mr. Pickles and Poolside Sundae Bar. On Sept. 4, there’s a pig roast buffet and lawn party from 4:30-7 p.m. Visit website for full buffet menu. Cost: $40 adult, $20 ages 4-12, all inclusive. No charge for ages 3 and younger.

6. Swift Night Out — Thursday, Sept. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva, genevalakemuseum.org.

Witness thousands of Chimney Swifts circle and dive into the museum’s chimney to roost before migration. See related article in this week’s Resorter for more information about the free event.

7. Taco Fest — Friday, Sept. 9, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com.

It’s back! Offering a wide variety of tacos and other Mexican dishes, the second annual Taco Fest also includes live music and performances from authentic Mexican and Hispanic entertainers, a mechanical bull and more.

Daily tickets are $10 per person, $5 for those younger than 12 when pre-purchased before noon Sept. 9. Weekend passes are $20 per person, $10 for those younger than 12 when pre-purchased before noon Sept. 9.

VIP access, which includes a private bar and bartender for each covered VIP area, a guaranteed seat under a tent, free VIP parking and indoor bathroom access, is $60. Only 80 VIP tickets available.

8. Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 15th Annual Car Show — Saturday, Sept. 10, American Legion Post 24, 735 Henry St., Lake Geneva, post24lgwi.org.

The post’s long-running car show is free to spectators. Large raffles and door prizes. Soda, wine and beer will be available, as well as hot dogs, brats and hamburgers. For those who wish to register for the show, registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Cost: $12 advanced, $15 day of show. Award trophies will be presented at 2:30 p.m.

9. Autumn Harvest Fest at the Elegant Farmer — Saturdays & Sundays, starting Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Elegant Farmer, elegantfarmer.com.

Is summer over already? Elegant Farmer’s annual Autumn Harvest Fest includes apple picking; train, pony and hayrides; a corn maze and laser tag; a farmer’s market and the Smilin’ Barn Café.

According to the Elegant Farmer site, admission and parking are free. Apple prices are $15 a half-peck, $25 a full peck, and $45 a half bushel. Pumpkin pricing: $4 pie pumpkins, $6 medium, $9 large, $12 extra large. Gourds are $1 each, squash $3 each.

Tractor-pulled hayrides are $7 adults, $5 ages 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger. Pony rides: $10. Train rides are through the East Troy Electric Railroad. Tickets are $15 adults, $12.50 seniors, $9.50 children. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit easttroyrr.org.

Corn maze tickets are $7. Children ages 2 and younger free. Last entry into the corn maze is at 4 p.m. Laser tag open to ages 8 and older.

Other events

Late Summer Show — Now through Sept. 25, Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva, genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

View over 100 works from area artists. There are paintings, drawings, jewelry, ceramics, photographs, carvings and other media from members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. The exhibit is free, open during gallery hours, Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Abstracts: A Series of Series” and “Contemplating Observations” — Now through Aug. 28, Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater, whitewaterarts.org.

Gallery exhibition of works created by watercolor artist Karolyn Alexander and collage artist Virginia Epps. Works can be viewed at the gallery, open Thursdays through Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. Virtual show accessible through the website.

Farmers Markets — Various days and times in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Delavan and the Town of Geneva.

Produce, crafts and more can be found at the weekly market events.

Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market — Every Thursday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com.

Geneva Outdoor Market — Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., N3252 County Road H, Town of Geneva, genevaoutdoormarket.com.

East Troy Farmers Market — First Friday of the month, 4-7 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org; and third Friday of the month, 4-7 p.m., at Honey Creek Collective, N8030 Townline Road, East Troy.

Williams Bay Farmers Market — Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, santacauses.org or visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page.

Delavan’s Fresh Market — Every Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

Saturdays on the Square — Saturday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Visit the event’s Facebook page. Last date of the season.

Whitewater City Market — Every Tuesday through October, 4-7 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Guided Nature Hike — Friday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m., Wallace E. Zabler Preserve, 16 N. Maple Lane, Burlington. To register and for more details, go to the Geneva Lake Conservancy Facebook page.

Join Kiera Theys, the conservancy’s land protection manager, and Howard Zabler for a guided hike of the preserve, which was donated by Zabler. The preserve is closed to the public, so this is a rare chance to walk the 60 acres and hear how Howard and his late wife converted the property from agricultural land to a prairie.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Sept. 9, 10-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more details. Brenda Williams, of Pesche’s Greenhouse, will be the speaker at this meeting, where the club will also discuss future trips and have sign-ups available.

Half Way to St. Patrick’s Day Party — Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Green beer, drink specials and free party favors. Don’t forget to wear green.