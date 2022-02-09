What's happening around Lake Geneva Feb. 11-13: Valentine's Day, Super Bowl & more winter fun

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

13 things to do this weekend

Valentine’s Weekend Dinner — Friday, Feb. 11, 6 and 8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, reservations at staymaxwell.com or 262-248-9711. Starts at $59.

Celebrate with an Indian-inspired dinner, with optional wine and cocktail pairings. First seating will be in Maxwell’s front heated igloo, weather permitting. Second seating in Ballroom.

Scarpetta Wine Dinner — Feb. 11, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Book reservations online. Cost: $85.

An evening of exquisite wines paired with an Italian four-course meal in a private igloo overlooking Delavan Lake. Cash bar available. Dinner served at 7 p.m. See website for full menu.

Comedy — Feb. 11, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distillery, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois, 815-943-7874. Free event. Gracie’s Kitchen will have a food truck serving from 5 to 8 p.m.

Galentine’s Day Weekend — Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12 and 13, The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Book online.

Girls day out with creative activities, a little relaxation and some cocktails. Activities include: Yoga & Mimosas, Feb. 12 and 13, 9 a.m., cost $15; Paint & Sip, Feb. 12, 2 p.m., $45; Cocktail Creation Class, Feb. 12, 4 p.m., $30.

Ice Princess Brunches — Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 12, 13, 19 and 20; 9:30 a.m., Geneva National Resort, genevanationalresort.com. Cost: $50 adults, $35 ages 4 to 10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger.

Recurring weekend events feature ice princesses, snowmen, a majestic menu and frozen photo opportunities for a unique fairytale experience.

Each event begins with photos with Elsa and Anna from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., with the brunch buffet opening. Storytime with Elsa and Anna is at 11 a.m., which is also when the brunch buffet closes.

Visit website to purchase tickets.

Hovercraft rides — Feb. 12 and 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, East Geneva Street, Williams Bay. Cost $35 per person for three- or five-person hovercrafts, hovercraftrides.com.

Missed the hovercraft at Lake Geneva’s Winterfest? No sweat, TLS Windsled Inc. is also offering 2-mile rides on Geneva Lake at Williams Bay. Purchase rides through the website.

Fishing for a Cure Ice Jamboree — Saturday, Feb. 12, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lakewood Golf Club, W1773 N. Bloomfield Road, Bloomfield. To register, go to www.wgfrf.org.

William Guy Forbeck Research Foundation’s third annual fundraiser to help raise money for cancer research.

Anglers ages 16 and older must have valid Wisconsin fishing license.

Cost is $60 to register, $30 for ages 15 and younger and spectators.

Price includes one raffle ticket, plus food and beverages.

Valentine’s Zipline & Dine — Feb. 12, Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Town of Geneva, reserve at lakegenevaadventures.com.

Ride the 1,221-foot zipline with views over Lake Como at sunset, then have a multi-course dinner from Simple Café at a private table in the Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures Welcome Center.

There are three options. The Zipline & Dine Classic starts at 4:30 p.m., featuring the zipline ride and the dinner, with wine from Staller Winery. Cost $70 per person.

The Zipline & Dine Full Tour offers the Zipline & Dine Classic features plus two hours of adventure through the treetops. Tour starts at 3 p.m., consisting of nine ziplines, five sky bridges and four spiral staircases. Cost $175 per person.

Zipline & Dine at Home offers guests the zipline ride with a chef-inspired dinner to take home from Simple Café. Cost $55 per person.

People who participate must be between 70 and 250 pounds. Pregnant women are not eligible.

Valentine’s Day Dining Experience — Saturday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay, pier290.com or the Pier 290 Facebook page. $85 per person.

Romantic five-course dinner including Classic Creamy Lobster Bisque, New England Stuffed Tenderloin and more. Perfect for groups of two to six. Space is limited, book online.

Ice Castles — Open every day except Tuesdays, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, icecastles.com/wisconsin or genevanationalresort.com.

An ice maze, horse-drawn sleigh rides, an arctic alcove, numerous slides, tunnels, caverns and more in and around a structure about an acre in size, made of around 10,000 icicles.

While it appears direct Ice Castles tickets are all sold out, Geneva National offers an Ice Castles package, which includes two to four tickets. As of this writing, rooms were not available at the Geneva National hotel Feb. 12 or 19.

Super Bowl Sunday & Chili Cook Off — Sunday, Feb. 13, noon, Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City, 262-295-8535.

A day of football, chili, cold beer and a huge Bloody Mary bar.

To participate in the cook off, bring two quarts of chili. Awards will go to the best all around chili, most creative and vegetarian. No entry fee.

Big Game Tailgate Party — Feb. 13, 2 p.m., Pier 290, reserve at pier290.com.

It promises to be a big Super Bowl and a big first-half raffle, with over $2,000 worth of prizes.

A Wine & Dine at Home Night package from Lake Life Catering, two hours at Pier 290’s golf simulator with appetizers and a weekday wine and snack charter on the Lorelei from Lake Geneva Cruise Line are among the raffle prizes.

No tickets required for the raffle, just make a reservation online to enter.

D’Lite Duo will perform from 2 to 5 p.m.

Soup-or-chili Bowl Sunday — Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan. Call Racquelle at 262-325-5502 to submit soup or chili.

A soup and chili contest during the Super Bowl. Winner will receive a prize. Cost is $10 for unlimited chili and soup, includes a campfire mug.

Also happening

Winter Fun Day — Feb. 12, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lutherdale, N7891 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Call 262-742-2352 to register. More info: lutherdale.org/upcoming-events-1.

Reserve a two-hour time slot to play in the snow at the retreat, camp and conference center.

Lutherdale has equipment to toboggan, snowshoe, build snow forts and more. There is also a winter scavenger hunt on the center’s 52-acre site.

Cost is $12 per adult, $5 for ages 12 and younger. Ages 17 and younger must be supervised by an adult.

Saturday Family Art Workshop — Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to noon, Brookwood Middle School’s art room, 1020 Hunter’s Ridge Drive, Genoa City. Email Kim Garrett for more information, kim.garrett@gcj2.k12.wi.us. Families can stop in to make Valentine-themed art for free.

Open Your Hearts for the Walworth County Food Bank — Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Elkhorn Saloon, 9 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

To help the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank, the saloon is accepting nonperishable food item and money donations.

Numerous drop-off locations will be open throughout the area. For a full list, visit the event page on Facebook.

46th Annual Whitewater Lions Club Fish-A-Ree — Sunday, Feb. 13, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m, Whitewater Lions Clubhouse, N7462 Kettle Moraine Drive, Whitewater.

Event includes a fishing contest, Valentine’s pancake breakfast and online auction.

The drive-thru breakfast is from 6 to 11 a.m., featuring pancakes, eggs, sausage, milk and juice.

For the contest, submit fish by 2 p.m. Club is looking for the best fish in six species. Prizes awarded 3 p.m. 50/50 cash raffle plus bonus prize. Tickets $5 each, or five for $20.

Online auction runs Feb. 13 to 20. Bid at biddingowl.com.

Valentine’s Weekend-High Tea — Feb. 13, 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, staymaxwell.com. Starts at $45.

With Indian-influenced bites by Mango Pickle in Chicago, paired with chai tea and a cocktail by Maxwell’s team of mixologists.

Valentine’s Dinner — Feb. 13, 6 p.m., Savoy, W4190 West End Road, Town of Geneva, savoylakegeneva.com. $95 per ticket. Four-course meal. Visit site for more details.

Valentine’s Day on the Lighter Side — Monday, Feb. 14, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, reservations at staymaxwell.com. Starts at $39. An Indian menu of shareables from Mango Pickle. Optional wine and cocktail pairing also available.

Bingo — Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6:15 to 9:30 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Pay-to-play event by Genoa City Lions Club. The progressive bingo jackpot is, as of this writing, at $2,601. Regular bingo offers up to $350 in prizes.

Regular bingo is $10 for 10 games, with progressive bingo at 9 p.m. for $6. Food and beverages available to purchase throughout the evening. At least 16 players must be present for bingo card sales to begin. Regular bingo starts at 6:45 p.m.

Family Science Night — Thursday, Feb. 17, 6 to 7 p.m., Lake Geneva Middle School, 600 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.

Tables will be set up for hands-on science exploration starting at 6 p.m. Raffle at 6:45 p.m. Live chemistry show at 6:55 p.m. Lake Geneva Public Library will have books at the event which can be checked out by those with a library card.

Papa’s Third Annual Fishing Derby — Saturday, Feb. 19, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva. Fishing, food and music. Tickets to fish and to enter raffles $10, available at the resort before and day of event.

Getting Your House to Talk — Feb. 19, 11 a.m., Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Michael Rehberg, lead interpreter at Black Point Estate and Gardens, will lead an informal workshop on researching house history. See story in this week’s Resorter for more details.

Cabin Fever Shopping Event — Feb. 19, noon to 7 p.m., Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons. Craft fair and vendor show.

Wedding Open House — Feb. 19, noon to 3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com.

Planning a dream wedding? Head out to this open house to receive a $500 voucher to use toward a 2022 or 2023 wedding booking. Also meet Lake Lawn’s catering team and area vendors.

To attend, pre-registration is recommended. Contact Jaci Jesionowski, 262-725-9193; or Pam Linker, 262-725-9196. They can also be emailed at jjesionowski@lakelawnresort.com or plinker@lakelawnresort.com, respectively.

