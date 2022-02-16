What's happening around Lake Geneva Feb. 16-27: Shopping, eating & outdoor fun

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

10 things to do this week

February Community Meal — Wednesday, Feb. 16, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva. Dine in or carryout.

Snow Moon Night Hike — Feb. 16, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.

Includes bonfire, snacks and s’mores. Hike starts at 6 p.m. Dress for the weather and hope for clear skies. Sponsored by Kishwauketoe, Barrett Memorial Library and the Williams Bay Recreation Department.

Papa’s Third Annual Ice Fishing Derby — Saturday, Feb. 19, Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva. Tickets: $10 to enter, includes raffles. Available to purchase at the resort before or day of the event.

Ice fishing at this fundraiser to help veterans, with a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and live music by Preston Gunderson. Register at 7 a.m., with weigh-ins from 7 to 4 p.m. Raffles 4 to 5:30 p.m. Gunderson performs at 5:30 p.m.

Hovercraft rides — Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 19, 20, 26 and 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, East Geneva Street, Williams Bay. Cost $35 per person for three- or five-person hovercrafts, hovercraftrides.com.

TLS WindSled Inc. is also offering 2-mile rides on Geneva Lake at Williams Bay. Purchase rides through the website.

Getting Your House to Talk — Saturdays, Feb. 19 and 26, 11 a.m., Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, 262-245-2709.

On Feb. 19, Michael Rehberg — lead interpreter at Black Point Estate and Gardens — will lead an informal workshop on researching house history. Rehberg will offer individual follow-ups by phone, then return for another workshop Feb. 26 to discuss what researchers discovered. This is a joint program between the Williams Bay Historical Society, Black Point Estate and Barrett Memorial Library.

Cabin Fever Shopping Event — Feb. 19, noon to 7 p.m., Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons. Craft fair and vendor show.

Wedding Open House — Feb. 19, noon to 3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com.

Planning a dream wedding? Head out to this open house to receive a $500 voucher to use toward a 2022 or 2023 wedding booking. Also meet Lake Lawn’s catering team and area vendors.

To attend, pre-registration is recommended. Contact Jaci Jesionowski, 262-725-9193; or Pam Linker, 262-725-9196. They can also be emailed at jjesionowski@lakelawnresort.com or plinker@lakelawnresort.com.

“Lake Heart” Book Launch & Signing — Feb. 19, 2 to 4 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Meet-and-greet, reading and book signing are free. Raffle tickets $1 for one, $5 for six.

Meet Twin Lakes author Cristina Lollabrigida at this celebration of the release her new contemporary romance novel “Lake Heart: Twin Lakes Book 1.” Copies will be available to purchase at the event. Raffle prizes include an eBook, paperback, romantic pampering gift bag and a Cup O’ Joe gift card.

Note: While the book is recommended for readers age 18 and older, this is a family-friendly event with no explicit content shared during the reading.

Ice Princess Brunches — Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 19, 20, 26 and 27; 9:30 a.m., Geneva National Resort, purchase tickets at genevanationalresort.com. Cost: $50 adults, $35 ages 4 to 10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger.

Recurring weekend events feature ice princesses, snowmen, a majestic menu and frozen photo opportunities for a unique fairytale experience.

Each event begins with photos with Elsa and Anna from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., with the brunch buffet opening. Storytime with Elsa and Anna is at 11 a.m., which is also when the brunch buffet closes.

Ice Castles — Open every day except Tuesdays, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, icecastles.com/wisconsin or genevanationalresort.com.

An ice maze, horse-drawn sleigh rides, an arctic alcove, numerous slides, tunnels, caverns and more in and around a structure about an acre in size, made of around 10,000 icicles.

While it appears direct Ice Castles tickets are all sold out, Geneva National offers an Ice Castles package, which includes two to four tickets. Note: Rooms may not be available. Visit Geneva National website for more details.

Also happening

Embrace Diversity in Our Community — Wednesday, Feb. 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., James A. Wehner Auditorium, Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn. Limit 75 guests. Register at elkhorn.k12.wi.us. Conversation on hate speech to include the LGBTQ community and minorities. Talk begins at 6 p.m.

Family Science Night — Thursday, Feb. 17, 6 to 7 p.m., Lake Geneva Middle School, 600 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.

Tables will be set up for hands-on science exploration starting at 6 p.m. Raffle at 6:45 p.m. Live chemistry show at 6:55 p.m. Lake Geneva Public Library will have books at the event which can be checked out by those with a library card.

Maker Workshop: Sewing Saturday — Saturday, Feb. 19, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, 262-723-2678, www.elkhorn.lib.wi.us. Register by phone or at the library. Sign up for a 30 minute slot and learn the basics of machine sewing. All ages and abilities are welcome.

Beekeeping 101 — Sunday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m., Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington. Register at burlingtonlibrary.org. Waterford Bee Company gives a presentation on the current status of beekeeping in America, and an overview of how beekeeping works.

Cooking classes — Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6 to 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Cost $40 per person. Reserve a spot by calling 262-295-8535. Sign up at www.brokenspokeeatery.com. Monthly cooking course led by expert chefs Aaron Aggarwal and Ceser Herrera.

Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting — Feb. 22, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay, lakelandaudubon.com. Beth Goeppinger will give a talk called “Animal Tracks and Signs.” Event is free and open to the public.

Maker Workshop: Beading — Wednesday, Feb. 23, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, 262-723-2678, www.elkhorn.lib.wi.us. Register by phone or at the library. Make beaded creations, with various projects available ranging from crocheted wire to simple strung beads.

Night Hike & Stargazing — Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Register through the GLAS: Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM Facebook page.

Walk under the stars through the park, listening for owls and other nocturnal mammals. Then head to the Kishwauketoe observation deck to view the night sky through a telescope. Program intended for ages 7 to 15, but fun for the whole family.

The Office Trivia — Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy. Beers, beats, Battlestar Galactica. A test of knowledge about TV show “The Office.”

Blackout Poetry — Thursday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m., Burlington Public Library. Register at burlingtonlibrary.org.

Take a written piece of text from a book, newspaper or magazine, then redact certain words to create poetry. Finish by drawing on the piece with markers, crayons or colored pencils. All materials provided during this family activity.

Third Annual Fabric Frenzy — Saturday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lutherdale, N7891 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Entry fee: $3.

Buy discounted fabric and quilt-related supplies. Hot lunch, beverages and individually packaged baked goods will be sold at the event. Vendors include The Quilting Connection LLC, Stitches ‘N Tyme, Pins and Pieces Quilt Shop and Lutherdale.

Enlightened Artisan Market — Feb. 26, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Enlightened Living Center, 125 E. State St., Burlington, enlightenedlivingyoga.com.

Over 18 artisans from Southeastern Wisconsin with handcrafted soaps, pottery, acrylic and watercolor painting, jewelry and honey, plus woodworkers, basket weavers and more.

During the event is a dreamcatcher workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost to participate: $40. All materials provided. Workshop limited to 14 participants. Purchase tickets online.

Princess Tea — Feb. 26, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Trinity Church Community Center, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Tickets $5 per person. Call 262-279-3052 or visit trinitychurchfamily.com.

Fifth annual event, in which mothers, daughters, grandmothers, granddaughters, aunts and nieces can attend dressed as a princess or wearing something elegant.

Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and other princesses from the Bible and popular fiction will be there. Games, crafts, a princess ball dance, photos and more are planned.

Adults must be with a fifth-grade child or younger.

Live Comedy’s Back — Feb. 26, shows 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $25 plus tax. Purchase at The Bottle Shop or call 262-348-9463. Featuring Steven Haas, Jesnaira Baez and Erica-Nicole Clark. Ages 21 and up only. Strong language.

Mardi Gras Party — Feb. 26, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Free beads and masks, $1 off bomb shots, music mixed by DJ Hollywood.

Lakeland Audubon Society chapter outing — Sunday, Feb. 27, 10 to 11 a.m., Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, lakelandaudubon.com. Nature hike led by Beth Goeppinger and Jim Killian. The hike is a follow-up to Goeppinger’s “Animal Tracks and Signs” talk from the Feb. 22 Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting.

