What's happening around Lake Geneva Feb. 2-6: Winterfest, a carnival & more

8 things to do this week

Lake Geneva Winterfest — Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 2 to 6; the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive; Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive; and throughout Downtown Lake Geneva.

The 27th Annual Winterfest returns with the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk, Bonfires on the Beach and more.

This year, 15 state-champion teams will spend three days carving out their unique, larger-than-life snow creations.

Sculpting begins Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. sharp at the Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park.

Teams are from New York, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Florida, North Dakota, Alaska, Vermont, New Hampshire, Colorado, Iowa, and of course, Wisconsin.

Guests can vote for their favorite sculpture in the People’s Choice Award category Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winners will be announced online that night.

On this year’s Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk, tour 37 sculptures Feb. 4 to 6.

Hovercraft Ice Rides are also Feb. 4 to 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Reserve rides at www.hovercraftrides.com. No on-site sales. Check in at 328 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Bonfires on the Beach are Feb. 4 and 5, 5 to 9 p.m., at Riviera Beach.

Live entertainment by magician David Seebach and music by Jazz Music Libations, with Sam Barrett featuring Jerry Sterken on percussion and “Jazzman” Jeff Bakin on saxophone.

Bonfires and warming tent, with various concessions including BBQ by Show Us Your Meats, s’mores kits, hot dogs and more. Admission is free.

Ice Castles — Open every day except Tuesdays, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, icecastles.com/wisconsin or genevanationalresort.com.

An ice maze, horse-drawn sleigh rides, an arctic alcove, numerous slides, tunnels, caverns and more in and around a structure about an acre in size, made of around 10,000 icicles.

The weather-dependent attraction is one of the most popular in the Lake Geneva area during winter. As of this writing, all general time slots were sold out, but some VIP Arctic Alcove spots were still available for $450.

Prices are subject to change. Ice Castles recommends purchasing advance tickets online for guaranteed entry and lowest price.

Ice Princess Brunches — Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 5 ,6, 12 and 13; 9:30 a.m., Geneva National Resort, genevanationalresort.com.

Recurring weekend events feature ice princesses, snowmen, a majestic menu and frozen photo opportunities for a unique fairytale experience.

Each event begins with photos with Elsa and Anna from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., with the brunch buffet opening. Storytime with Elsa and Anna is at 11 a.m., which is also when the brunch buffet closes.

Cost is $50 for adults, $35 for ages 4 to 10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger. Visit website to purchase tickets.

49th Triangle Sportsmen’s Annual Jamboree — Saturday, Feb. 5, registration 5:30 a.m., event runs 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lindey’s On Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy, www.trianglesportsmensclub.com or Lindey’s Facebook page.

Ice fishing contest, raffles, silent auction, hourly prizes and more. Cash raffle at 5 p.m.

Top pay outs for $75 for northern, walleye and bass; $30 for crappies, bluegill and perch.

Ages 15 and younger enter for free.

Winter Carnival — Feb. 5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com or call 262-249-4726.

For resort and ski guests only, a day of skiing, snowboarding and various snow activities.

Event schedule includes candy scrambles at noon and 3 p.m.; human bowling on the sledding hill from noon to 2 p.m.; ski/snowboarding cross race at noon; rail jam competition 2 p.m.; balloon artist 2 to 4 p.m.; toboggan race 3 p.m.; competition awards 4 p.m.; kayak race 5 p.m.; and a tug of war between the ski patrol versus the ski school at 6:30 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., only for guests of the resort, it’s the grand finale torch light parade and fireworks celebration.

Cabin Fever Wine Tour — Feb. 5, noon to 3 p.m., The Cheese Box, 801 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Free event by Spirits of Norway Vineyard, featuring pairings of award-winning, locally made wine and with Wisconsin cheese.

2022 Bridal Showcase — Sunday, Feb. 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, hawksviewgolfclub.com or 262-348-9900.

A complimentary “rustic elegant” open house giving couples the chance to meet premiere vendors, sample food and wines and discover the intimate wedding packages at Hawk’s View.

Elkhorn Penguins Fourth Annual Pizza Fundraiser — Feb. 6, noon to 5 p.m., Someplace Else Restaurant, 1 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Visit Elkhorn Penguins Facebook page for more details.

An all-you-can-eat fundraiser to help the Penguins swim team as well as the Elkhorn Area High School Boys and Girls swim teams.

Includes adult and child raffle baskets, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Cost is $10 per ticket, ages 5 and younger free. Purchase tickets from any Penguins swim coach, swimmer or board member.

Also happening

Winter Snolf — Feb. 5, noon to 4 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn. More info: evergreengolf.com.

Snow golfing, food, prizes and more outdoor fun. Reservations required by Jan. 28. Email kate@elkhornchamber.com.

Cost is $100 for a four-person team and lunch buffet, $10 for lunch only.

WGR Adoption Event — Feb. 5, 1 to 4 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. For more, visit www.woofgangrescue.com. See the puppies and dogs available to adopt from Woof Gang Rescue.

Charcuterie Fun — Monday, Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Purchase tickets through event page on Facebook.

Hands-on workshop where participants can take home their own 8-inch charcuterie plate. Complimentary glass of wine included. Tickets $60.

Third Annual Chili for Charity — Tuesday, Feb. 8, 1 to 4 p.m., Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

A $20 donation buys three samplings of the best chilis in town. All proceeds go to the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank.

Travels with Aram Public Library: Virtual Author Event — Feb. 8, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Call 262-728-3111 or visit aramlibrary.org to register.

Susan Gloss, best-selling author of “Vintage” and “The Curiosities,” will discuss the joys and challenges of writing about the places featured in her novels.

A recipient of a Wisconsin Library Association Outstanding Achievement Award, Gloss is expected to discuss various locations, from cities and country roads in Wisconsin to Italy, Japan and India.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12, 6 to 10 p.m., Lake Lawn Room, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Book reservations online.

One for fans of the TV show “Breaking Bad,” as guests will try to solve the murder of Marie Schrader, widow of DEA agent Hank Schrader and sister-in-law of Walter “Heisenberg” White.

Doors open 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Menu includes choice of either New York Strip, stuffed chicken breast or vegetarian Pasta Primavera. See website for full menu. Cost $70.

Scarpetta Wine Dinner — Feb. 11, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Book reservations online.

An evening of exquisite wines paired with an Italian four-course meal in a private igloo overlooking Delavan Lake. Cash bar available. Dinner served at 7 p.m. See website for full menu. Cost $85.

Fishing for a Cure Ice Jamboree — Saturday, Feb. 12, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lakewood Golf Club, W1773 N. Bloomfield Road, Bloomfield. To register, go to www.wgfrf.org.

William Guy Forbeck Research Foundation’s third annual fundraiser to help raise money for cancer research.

Anglers ages 16 and older must have valid Wisconsin fishing license.

Cost is $60 to register, $30 for ages 15 and younger and spectators.

Price includes one raffle ticket, plus food and beverages.

Winter Fun Day — Feb. 12, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lutherdale, N7891 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Call 262-742-2352 to register. More info: lutherdale.org/upcoming-events-1.

Reserve a two-hour time slot to play in the snow at the retreat, camp and conference center.

Lutherdale has equipment to toboggan, snowshoe, build snow forts and more. There is also a winter scavenger hunt on the center’s 52-acre site.

Cost is $12 per adult, $5 for ages 12 and younger. Ages 17 and younger must be supervised by an adult.

Galentine’s Day Weekend — Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12 and 13, The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Book online.

Girls’ day out with creative activities, a little relaxation and some cocktails. Activities include:

Yoga & Mimosas, Feb. 12 and 13, 9 a.m., cost $15; Paint & Sip, Feb. 12, 2 p.m., $45; Cocktail Creation Class, Feb. 12, 4 p.m., $30.

Saturday Family Art Workshop — Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to noon, Brookwood Middle School’s art room, 1020 Hunter’s Ridge Drive, Genoa City. Email Kim Garrett for more information, kim.garrett@gcj2.k12.wi.us. Families can stop in to make Valentine-themed art for free.

Open Your Hearts for the Walworth County Food Bank — Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Elkhorn Saloon, 9 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

To help the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank, the saloon is accepting nonperishable food item and money donations.

Numerous drop-off locations will be open throughout the area. For a full list, visit the event page on Facebook.

