What's happening around Lake Geneva Feb. 23-March 6: Mardi Gras, night hike & hovercraft rides

12 things to do this week

Night Hike & Stargazing — Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Register through the GLAS: Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM Facebook page.

Walk under the stars through the park, listening for owls and other nocturnal mammals. Then head to the Kishwauketoe observation deck to view the night sky through a telescope. Program intended for ages 7 to 15, but fun for the whole family.

Mardi Gras at the Farmstand — Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 and 27, The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit the Farmstand Facebook page.

The Farmstand is celebrating on Feb. 26 by serving Cajun Sausage Puffs with Bourbon Mustard, Kings Cake Shots, free beads and live music from noon to 8 p.m. On Feb. 27, it’s Paczki Donuts, 10 flavors of mimosas, free beads and live music from noon to 4 p.m.

Third Annual Fabric Frenzy — Saturday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lutherdale, N7891 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Entry fee: $3.

Buy discounted fabric and quilt-related supplies. Hot lunch, beverages and individually packaged baked goods will be sold at the event. Vendors include The Quilting Connection LLC, Stitches ‘N Tyme, Pins and Pieces Quilt Shop and Lutherdale.

Enlightened Artisan Market — Feb. 26, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Enlightened Living Center, 125 E. State St., Burlington, enlightenedlivingyoga.com.

Over 18 artisans from Southeastern Wisconsin with handcrafted soaps, pottery, acrylic and watercolor painting, jewelry and honey, plus woodworkers, basket weavers and more.

During the event is a dreamcatcher workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost to participate: $40. All materials provided. Workshop limited to 14 participants. Purchase tickets online.

Hot Cocoa Walk — Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Downtown Burlington.

Sample hot cocoa from 15 participating businesses. Following the walk is a free screening of the animated movie “Sing” at the Plaza Theater. Event sponsored by Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce.

Williams Bay hovercraft ice rides — Feb. 26 and 27 and March 5 and 6. On Feb. 26 and 26, rides are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On March 5 and 6, rides are from 3 to 5 p.m. Cost $35. Visit hovercraftrides.com.

Take a 15-minute, 2-mile ride over the Geneva Lake ice at Williams Bay. Three- or five-person hovercrafts will run. Ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Rides must be booked online.

Princess Tea — Feb. 26, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Trinity Church Community Center, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Tickets $5 per person. Call 262-279-3052 or visit trinitychurchfamily.com.

Fifth annual event, in which mothers, daughters, grandmothers, granddaughters, aunts and nieces can attend dressed as a princess or wearing something elegant.

Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and other princesses from the Bible and popular fiction will be there. Games, crafts, a princess ball dance, photos and more are planned.

Adults must be with a fifth-grade child or younger.

Mardi Gras Party — Feb. 26, Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Visit Broken Spoke’s Facebook page.

Live music by Sinful Saints from 5 to 8 p.m., The All-Stars Trio from 9 p.m. to midnight. Hurricanes/Sazeracs, gumbo, jambalaya, Cajun seafood boil.

Live Comedy’s Back — Feb. 26, shows 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $25 plus tax. Purchase at The Bottle Shop or call 262-348-9463. Featuring Steven Haas, Jesnaira Baez and Erica-Nicole Clark. Ages 21 and up only. Strong language.

Mardi Gras Party — Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Country Trunk H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets $45 for dinner and show, $20 for show.

New Orleans-inspired food and music, featuring crawfish by The Southern Stop, live jazz by Yves Francois and DJ-provided music. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Mardi Gras Party — Feb. 26, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Free beads and masks, $1 off bomb shots, music mixed by DJ Hollywood.

Ice Princess Brunches — Saturdays and Sunday, Feb. 26 and 27; 9:30 a.m., Geneva National Resort, purchase tickets at geneva

nationalresort.com. Cost: $50 adults, $35 ages 4 to 10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger.

Recurring weekend events feature ice princesses, snowmen, a majestic menu and frozen photo opportunities for a unique fairytale experience.

Each event begins with photos with Elsa and Anna from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., with the brunch buffet opening. Storytime with Elsa and Anna is at 11 a.m., which is also when the brunch buffet closes.

Also happening

The Office Trivia — Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy. Beers, beats, Battlestar Galactica. A test of knowledge about TV show “The Office.”

Blackout Poetry — Thursday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m., Burlington Public Library. Register at burlington

Take a written piece of text from a book, newspaper or magazine, then redact certain words to create poetry. Finish by drawing on the piece with markers, crayons or colored pencils. All materials provided during this family activity.

Lakeland Audubon Society chapter outing — Sunday, Feb. 27, 10 to 11 a.m., Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy,

lakelandaudubon.com. Nature hike led by Beth Goeppinger and Jim Killian. The hike is a follow-up to Goeppinger’s “Animal Tracks and Signs” talk from the Feb. 22 Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting.

East Troy Lions Pasta Dinner — Monday, Feb. 28, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Ivan’s Backstage parking lot, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Cost: $45 for dinner for four, $25 for half order.

Pick up and to-go orders. Advance purchase required. Menu includes pasta and marinara sauce, side of meatballs, garden salad, French bread loaf with garlic butter and cookies. Tickets at East Troy Pharmacy, First Citizens State Bank’s East Troy office, The Global Glass or access the QR code for Paypal at easttroy.org/events.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Friday, March 4, 10 to 11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Call 480-463-6782 or 262-245-6792 for more details. Speaking at the meeting will be Mike Deutsch of Belfry Music Theatre. The club will also discuss its upcoming trips to shows, Door County and the Baraboo area.

Hawk’s View Rummage Sale — Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, 262-348-9900, email becky@hawksviewgolfclub.com for information.

Free to the public, free parking, concessions available. Vendors can reserve an 8-foot banquet table for $5 per table. Vendor booth space also available. Call or email to reserve space.

Women’s Breakfast — March 5, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Trinity Church. Visit Trinity’s Facebook page for more details.

Trinity’s Women’s Ministry hosts a breakfast for the first Saturday of each month. Light breakfast, inspirational message, study, prayer, fellowship. No cost, but donations accepted.

43rd Annual Spaghetti & Meatballs Dinner — March 5, 4 to 9 p.m., St. Charles Church, Andre Hall, 449 Conkey St., Burlington, 262-763-2260. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors, $6 ages 5 to 12, free ages 4 and younger. Sauce and meatballs prepared by Napoli’s. Includes salad, Italian bread, dessert and beverage. Carryouts available. Proceeds go to church improvements.

Going for the Green St. Francis de Sales Annual Benefit — March 5, 5 to 10 p.m., Downtown Lake Geneva and at Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Ticket prices vary. Visit sfds.givesmart.com.

An Olympic-themed evening involving an auction and a torchlight relay to three pubs in Downtown Lake Geneva. Ryan Fain will be broadcasting live from Topsy Turvy, searching for gold, silver and bronze donors to take the podium. St. Francis de Sales Parish School is raising funds to provide green space to its students.

There are three ticket choices.

Virtual ticket, free: Complimentary, but requires advance registration. Includes access to bid on silent and live auction items during the evening.

Opening ceremonies ticket, $25: Access to the torch relay, which is from 5 to 6 p.m. Includes three Olympic-themed cocktails.

Topsy Turvy benefit, $75. Benefit is from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Topsy Turvy, which is serving cuisine from around the world. Also live entertainment, cash bar with craft beer and wine, access to bid on silent and live auction items.

United We Dance — March 5, 7 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School’s James Wehner Auditorium, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn, 262-723-1700, email: unitedwaywalco@gmail.com.

An evening of culture and dance, with over 12 groups performing the art of dance. All of the dancers will perform together for the final piece. Family-friendly event also features concessions and a raffle. Presented by United Way of Walworth County. Contact Toe To Toe Ballet School for more details.

2022 Geneva Lake Bridal Showcase — Sunday, March 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva, go.lakegenevanews.net/bridal2022.

Over 30 photographers, caterers, wedding planners and more will be at the event, which is free to attend. Pre-registration required. See story in this week’s Resorter for more information.

