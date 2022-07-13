What's happening around Lake Geneva July 13-23: Lake Geneva Day, Ribfest & Country Thunder

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

12 things to do

1. Elkhorn Ribfest — Wednesday-Sunday, July 13-17, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free admission & parking. Visit the Elkhorn Ribfest Facebook page for details and updates.

Walworth County’s biggest BBQ rib celebration expands to five days this year, drawing in world-renown BBQ vendors and lots of musical acts. For more, see article in this week’s Resorter.

2. Lake Geneva Day — Thursday, July 14, free parking all day for city of Lake Geneva sticker holders; open houses 1-5 p.m.; free concert 6 p.m.

Citywide celebration involves free parking and open houses at some Lake Geneva landmarks, leading into the next installment of the free Concerts in the Park series at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

The open houses are at The Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive; Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.; Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St.; Holy Communion Church, 320 Broad St.; and Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St.

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra performs in the park from 6-8 p.m.

3. Country Thunder 2022 — Thursday-Sunday, July 21-24, 1359 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes, countrythunder.com/wi. General admission tickets $150 single day, $245 four day. Visit site for more ticket pricing info.

The country music festival is slated to return this year with headliners Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Young and Lee Brice. See this week’s Live Music listing for show times for July 21-23.

4. Joffrey Academy of Dance, official school of the Joffrey Ballet: “Rita Finds Home” — Sunday, July 17, 4 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay, musicbythelake.com. Tickets: $15.

For the first time, the Joffrey Ballet performs in the Geneva Lake area in this installment of the Music By The Lake series. See article in this week’s Resorter for more about the event.

5. 125th Anniversary of City of Delavan Dinner & Fundraiser — Friday July 22, 6-9:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Tickets: $80. Visit the event page on Facebook for updates, menu and more details. Cash bar, plated dinner, live music, silent auction and a program are planned for the event. Entrée options: New York Strip, chicken or vegetable lasagna.

6. Brick Street Day — Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Downtown Delavan. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.

A celebration of Delavan’s roots and vibrant culture, which coincides with the celebration of Delavan’s 125th anniversary. There will be live entertainment, children’s activities, vendors, food and more in various locations.

Main Stage: Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company’s unveiling of Brick Street Red Ale, 10:45-11 a.m.; Delavan-Darien High School Orchestra and Choir perform 11 a.m.-noon; Cream City Circus 12:30-1:15 p.m.; and Gebel Girls 1:30-4 p.m.

Terrace Street: Second Annual Downhill Derby 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

South 2nd & Walworth Avenue: Guided Wagon Walldog Mural Tours 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tower Park: Treasure Hunt 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; anniversary cake 1:30 p.m.; and historic park walk throughout the day.

Children’s Stage: Chris Fascione’s Juggling Funny Stories from 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.; The Dance Factory 12:45-1:15 p.m.; Magic Morgan & Liliana with sign language interpreter 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Aram Public Library: Discovering Delevanites Photo Essay and drop-in take home crafts both from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Magnificent Motorcycles program 11 a.m.-noon.

7. Wine Dinner Cruise: The Hess Collection — Wednesday, July 20, 6-8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $99. Cruise Delavan Lake aboard the Lake Lawn Queen while enjoying a gourmet four-course meal paired with specialty wines from The Hess Collection.

8. Mr. Lincoln on the Patio — July 20, 6:30-8 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, best suited to adults but ages 12 and older are welcome. Free, open to public. Visit the library’s Facebook page for more details.

Guests can bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to join U.S. President Abraham Lincoln on the library patio as he shares the history of the nation and himself. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Smith Meeting Room.

9. Joe Diamond — Saturday, July 23, 9 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

The “official mind reader” holds 10- to 15-minute shows for two to four mansion guests at a time in the Cognac Parlor. Diamond holds the world record for solving the largest corn maze while blindfolded.

10. Movie in the Park — Friday, July 15, 8:30 p.m., Booth Lake Memorial Park, N8465 Townline Road, East Troy, easttroywi.gov.

The Village of East Troy Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a screening of “Encanto.” Concessions will be available. Guests should bring their own chairs or blankets.

11. Summer Fridays — every Friday, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.

Each Friday in June and July, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.

12. Farmers Markets — various days and times in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Delavan and the Town of Geneva.

Produce, crafts and more can be found at the weekly market events.

Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market: Every Thursday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com.

Geneva Outdoor Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., N3252 County Road H, Town of Geneva, genevaoutdoormarket.com.

Williams Bay Farmers Market: Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, santacauses.org or visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page.

Delavan’s Fresh Market: Every Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

Saturdays on the Square: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

Event calendar

Storywagon: Kidsplay! — Wednesday, July 13, 10-11 a.m., main pavilion, Veterans Park, 698 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Visit Genoa City Public Library’s Facebook page for updates and details. Fitness experts from Kidsplay will present a unique look into the world of health and fitness during this family-friendly, interactive show.

Story Time — Wednesdays, July 13 and 20, 10-11 a.m., Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Free, no registration required. Visit the Geneva Lake Conservancy Facebook page for more details.

Librarians from Barrett Memorial Library and the conservancy’s summer intern lead story time around the walnut tree, reading nature-themed children’s books. Families can play and explore the park after the story.

Whiskers & Words with Lakeland Animal Shelter — July 13, 10-11 a.m., Aram Public Library. Join Ms. Katherine, Laina and some furry friends from the shelter for stories and more.

Confetti celebration — Thursday, July 14, noon, 02 Lounge, 647 W. Main St., Suite 100, Lake Geneva, www.visitlakegeneva.

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of the lounge with Visit Lake Geneva. There will be giveaways, raffle prizes and more.

Local History Series: The Golden Era of Steam Yachting: Geneva Lake and its Sailors — Thursday, July 14, 2-3 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, lglibrary.org.

Michael Rehberg, of Black Point Estate, leads this installment of the library’s lecture series, focusing on the private steam yachts popular from the 1870s to the 1930s on Geneva Lake.

Winter Wonderland — Saturday, July 16, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

It will be snowing in July thanks to a snow machine, plus beats by DJ Jones and drink specials.

Art Appreciation program — Mondays, starting July 18, 10-11 a.m., Chapel on the Hill Community Church Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, www.chapelonthehill.net. Email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com or call 262-245-9122 for more information.

The church is hosting a free program for elementary school-aged participants, on five consecutive Mondays. A Picture Lady will give an interactive presentation on a famous artist each week. The focus July 18 will be on Leonardo da Vinci. Future programs: Grandma Moses July 25, Norman Rockwell Aug. 1, Claude Monet Aug. 8 and Pablo Picasso Aug. 15. An adult must be present and may enjoy the presentation. Story time will be available for younger children.