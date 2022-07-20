What's happening around Lake Geneva July 20-30: Country Thunder & Delavan turns 125 years old!

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

11 things to do

1. Country Thunder 2022 — Thursday-Sunday, July 21-24, 1359 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes, countrythunder.com/wi. General admission tickets $150 single day, $245 four day. Visit site for more ticket pricing info.

The country music festival is slated to return this year with headliners Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Young and Lee Brice. See article in this week's Resorter for more information.

2. 125th Anniversary of City of Delavan Dinner & Fundraiser — Friday, July 22, 6-9:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Tickets: $80. Visit the event page on Facebook for updates, menu and more details. Cash bar, plated dinner, live music, silent auction and a program are planned for the event. Entrée options: New York Strip, chicken or vegetable lasagna.

3. Brick Street Day — Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Downtown Delavan. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.

A celebration of Delavan’s roots and vibrant culture, which coincides with the celebration of Delavan’s 125th anniversary. There will be live entertainment, children’s activities, vendors, food and more in various locations.

Main Stage: Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company’s unveiling of Brick Street Red Ale, 10:45-11 a.m.; Delavan-Darien High School Orchestra and Choir perform 11 a.m.-noon; Cream City Circus 12:30-1:15 p.m.; and Gebel Girls 1:30-4 p.m.

Terrace Street: Second Annual Downhill Derby 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

South 2nd & Walworth Avenue: Guided Wagon Walldog Mural Tours 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tower Park: Treasure Hunt 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; anniversary cake 1:30 p.m.; and historic park walk throughout the day.

Children’s Stage: Chris Fascione’s Juggling Funny Stories from 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.; The Dance Factory 12:45-1:15 p.m.; Magic Morgan & Liliana with sign language interpreter 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Aram Public Library: Discovering Delevanites Photo Essay and drop-in take home crafts both from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Magnificent Motorcycles program 11 a.m.-noon.

4. Mr. Lincoln on the Patio — Wednesday, July 20, 6:30-8 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, best suited to adults but ages 12 and older are welcome. Free, open to public. Visit the library’s Facebook page for more details.

Guests can bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to join U.S. President Abraham Lincoln on the library patio as he shares the history of the nation and himself. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Smith Meeting Room.

5. Wine Dinner Cruise: The Hess Collection — July 20, 6-8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $99. Cruise Delavan Lake aboard the Lake Lawn Queen while enjoying a gourmet four-course meal paired with specialty wines from The Hess Collection.

6. Joe Diamond — Saturday, July 23, 9 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

The “official mind reader” holds 10- to 15-minute shows for two to four mansion guests at a time in the Cognac Parlor. Diamond holds the world record for solving the largest corn maze while blindfolded.

7. Neal Aspinall's "Pure Genuine Lake Geneva" — July 29-31, The Geneva Room at the Landmark Center, 772 Main St, Suite 202, Lake Geneva, genevaroom.com. Tickets: $68 for the July 29 VIP Opening Night Collectors Preview Experience, $8 for general show.

Aspinall is showing his artwork, kicking off with the VIP experience July 29, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The general show is July 30 and 31, from noon to 4 p.m. See article in this week's Resorter for more details.

8. Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry — Saturday, July 30, noon-11:30 p.m., Reid Park, Fontana, www.bigfootlionsclub.org. Tickets: $60 for lobster, $30 for steak. Purchase online or at Daniels Foods in Walworth, Chuck's Lakeshore Inn in Fontana or from any Lions Club member. The 38th annual event includes drive-through service, live music, a beer tent and more. See article in this week's Resorter for more information.

9. 46th Annual Fine Art & Craft Fest — Saturday, July 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, July 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Visit the event Facebook page for updates and more details.

The Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance presents a two-day event with art, crafts, food and music. This year, the fest celebrates local artist Anthony Soskich, whose work is featured on a promotional T-shirt for the event.

10. Summer Fridays — every Friday, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.

Each Friday in June and July, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.

11. Farmers Markets — various days and times in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Delavan and the Town of Geneva.

Produce, crafts and more can be found at the weekly market events.

Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market: Every Thursday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com.

Geneva Outdoor Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., N3252 County Road H, Town of Geneva, genevaoutdoormarket.com.

Williams Bay Farmers Market: Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, santacauses.org or visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page.

Delavan’s Fresh Market: Every Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

Other events

Art appreciation program — Monday, July 25, 10-11 a.m., Chapel on the Hill Community Church Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, www.chapelonthehill.net. Email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com or call 262-245-9122 for more information.

The church is hosting a free program for elementary school-aged participants, on five consecutive Mondays. A Picture Lady will give an interactive presentation on a famous artist each week. The focus July 25 will be on the works of Grandma Moses. Future programs will focus on Norman Rockwell, Aug. 1; Claude Monet, Aug. 8; and Pablo Picasso, Aug. 15. An adult must be present and may enjoy the presentation. Story time will be available for younger children.

Stoplight Party — Saturday, July 30, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

Those who wear green are single and ready to mingle. Wearing yellow means it's complicated, while red means taken. Thumbs Up will pass out free glow-in-the-dark wristbands and is offering drink specials during the event.