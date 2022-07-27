What's happening around Lake Geneva July 27-Aug. 6: Lobster, corn, brats, crafts & art

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

16 things to do

1. Neal Aspinall’s “Pure Genuine Lake Geneva” — Friday through Sunday, July 29 to 31, The Geneva Room at the Landmark Center, 772 Main St, Suite 202, Lake Geneva, genevaroom.com. Tickets: $68 for the July 29 VIP Opening Night Collectors Preview Experience, $8 for general show. Children and students under age 12 are free.

Aspinall is showing his artwork, kicking off with the VIP experience July 29, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The experience includes a cash bar, light appetizers, live music, a silent auction and a meet-and-greet with Aspinall, who will auction a private commission among other prints. Also at the experience, Aspinall will unveil a unique, original piece that will be auctioned off.

Cocktails, music and exhibit viewing July 29 will be from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. The silent art auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Introduction and meet-the-artist is at 7:15 p.m. Live demo and Aspinall’s big reveal will be at 7:25 p.m., which is also the start of the live auction. The silent art auction ends and the announcement of auction winners will be at 7:45 p.m. Networking time is 7:45 to 8:30 p.m.

The general show is July 30 and 31, from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets include access to open viewing and a special immersive photo op, plus a 20% discount on any poster purchases or orders. On July 30, the photo op and a poster signing with Aspinall is from 3 to 4 p.m.

2. Wrench Life Weekender Custom Show — July 30, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; and July 31, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Spectator admission: $5 per day, $7 for the weekend, $20 for the carload. Visit the Wrench Life Weekender Facebook page for updates. See classics, hot rods, rat rods, low riders, imports, bikes, choppers, and more at this swap meet hosted by Marquis Car Club of Williams Bay. Includes live music by BCT, photos with professional pinup models, food.

3. 46th Annual Fine Art & Craft Fest — July 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, July 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Visit the event Facebook page for updates.

The Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance presents a two-day event with art, crafts, food and music. The juried art show draws artists from Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

This year’s Fest celebrates local artist Anthony Soskich, who has participated in the event since the first one in 1976.

4. Elkhorn Truck & Shuck — July 30, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, elkhornchamber.com/truck-and-shuck.

The longstanding Elkhorn Corn & Brat Days is now this one-day food truck event. Also features live music from noon-7 p.m., craft and commercial vendors, fresh market, beer. The Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce will be roasting locally sourced sweet corn from start to finish.

5. 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry — July 30, noon-11:30 p.m., Reid Park, Fontana, www.bigfootlionsclub.org. Tickets: $60 for lobster, $30 for steak. Purchase online or at Daniels Foods in Walworth, Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn in Fontana or from any Lions Club member. For more information, contact Andy Pearce, Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry chairman, at 262-215-5550.

Steak or lobster, plus more food, beer, live music and a drive-through service. Guests can chose between a 14-oz. Canadian cold water lobster tail or a 14-oz. Black Angus Ribeye supplied by Lake Geneva Country Meats. Each dinner arrives with boiled potatoes, onions, peas, drawn butter, rolls and cookies.

Drive-through at the Park House is from 2 to 7 p.m. Main dining in the park is 2 to 8 p.m.

Live music: Livin Large plays from noon to 3 p.m. The Mr. Myers Band performs from 4 to 7 p.m. The Eddie Butts Band takes to the stage from 7 to 11:30 p.m.

A beer tent will serve Miller and Coors products, plus wine. A sandwich tent is serving hamburgers, hot dogs, soda and water.

Advance tickets sales go until noon July 30.

6. Trinity Church’s 13th Annual Golf Outing — Monday, Aug. 1, Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. Visit the Trinity Facebook page or call 262-279-3052 for more details.

Golfers can play on either Como Crossings or Barn Hollow. On Como Crossings, registration for the four-person scramble starts at 11 a.m. Shotgun start at noon. Registration starts at noon for the four-person scramble on Barn Hollow. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Tickets are $65 each for Barn Hollow, $80 for Como Crossings.

Trinity is also hosting a dinner, silent auction and 50/50 raffle at 4:30 p.m. Dinner is open to the public for $20.

7. DAS Fest USA — Friday, Aug. 5, 3-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 7, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, dasfestusa.com. Free admission.

United Way of Walworth County’s three-day German festival returns for a second year, with three stages, eight bands, an Oktoberfest tent, the Biergarten, German beer and wine, a carnival, German bakery, indoor and outdoor dining by Mader’s Restaurant, Little Leg Races for Dachshunds and Corgis, bingo, stein hoisting competitions, Hammer-Schlagen, a 5K run, Glockenspiel, wood shoe carving demonstrations, wine tastings and more.

The headliner all three days of DAS Fest USA is Alex Meixner. Other acts performing include Alpensterne, the Alpine Blast Trio, Copper Box, the Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band, Georgia Rae and the Georgia Rae Band, the Gerhard Albinus Band and The Happy Players. On Aug. 7 at 6 p.m., Meixner, The Happy Players and the Georgia Rae Band will put on a unique performance to wrap up the event.

Visit the event website for a complete schedule of activities and more information.

8. 65th Annual Whitewater Maxwell Street Days — Aug. 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Aug. 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., business.whitewaterchamber.com.

Shopping along Main Street in Downtown Whitewater, plus yard games in the 1st Street community gathering space, shopping deals across the community and special activities. Visit website for full list of participating businesses.

On Aug. 5, lunchtime music with Bahama Bob Island Music is noon-1:30 p.m. in the 1st Street Pocket Park.

For Aug. 6, meditation and yoga is at the Cultural Arts Center in Flat Iron Park. At 8:30 a.m., there will be meditation with live life spiritual direction. Yoga by Brienne is at 9 a.m.

Lunchtime music with IdleDaze is noon-1:30 p.m. at the 1st Street Pocket Park.

On both days of the event, a gallery exhibit is at the Cultural Arts Center from 1-5 p.m. For more about the exhibit, see article about artists Karolyn Alexander and Virginia Epps in this week’s Resorter.

9. Phlowfest — Aug. 5-6, Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy, lgphlowfest.com. Tickets: $130 for Aug. 5 or 6 access, $199 for two-day pass, $250 for VIP pass Aug. 5 or 6.

Pro wakeboard demos set on top of the ski hill, yogathons, numerous live music acts and a vendor-filled “shakedown street” are part of the activities scheduled for this new, two-day event. See the live music listing in this week’s Resorter for a full list of musicians playing Phlowfest.

10. First Fridays Arts & Music Festival — Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org.

The downtown businesses of East Troy will become venues for area bands and artists during the event. While a music lineup has yet to be announced, other activities include a beer tent featuring brews by East Troy Brewery and The Hive Taproom, an Infinity Dance showcase, First Fridays Paint By Numbers Wall, chalk & coloring station, bubbles and yard games, Moonwalk Bounce House, arts zone and more.

11. Murder Mystery Dinner: Death of a Gangster — Aug. 5, 7-9 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Tickets: $83.74, including taxes and fees. Visit The Abbey’s Facebook page to purchase and for more details.

Get into the spirit of the 1920s in this event, which takes place in the fictitious Dunn Speakeasy for a wedding. Of course, someone is likely to lose their life, and it will be up to guests to solve the crime. Dress up in flapper dresses, zoot suits or regular wedding attire and enjoy a three-course dinner.

12. Town of Delavan Fire & Rescue Department Pancake Breakfast & Open House — Saturday, Aug. 6, 7 a.m.-noon, Town of Delavan Fire Department, 5698 Town Hall Road, Delavan.

Station tours will be provided, and a drawing for the department’s annual sweepstakes occurs at noon. Event is free and open to the public. However, donations will be accepted.

13. Cream puff and bake sale — Aug. 6, starting at 9 a.m., Devils Lane Park, Walworth. In conjunction with the Corn and Bratwurst Festival (see below) is this Walworth Immanuel United Church of Christ event.

14. 61st Annual Corn and Bratwurst Festival — Aug. 6, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Devils Lane Park, Walworth. Pre-sale tickets: $10, available at www.glwrotaryclub.org. Online ticket sales stop Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices go up to $12 day of event.

The Geneva Lake West Rotary Club event features Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company as a special guest in the beer tent. Live music by Rock Central and Titan Fun Key, plus a dunk tank, face painting, balloon animals, jump houses and more will compliment the corn, brats, beer and other foods and beverages at the event. A variety of nonalcoholic beverages, drive-thru service and a-la carte tickets also available.

15. Summer Fridays — every Friday, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.

Each Friday in June and July, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.

16. Farmers Markets — various days and times in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Delavan and the Town of Geneva.

Produce, crafts and more can be found at the weekly market events.

Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market: Every Thursday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com.

Geneva Outdoor Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., N3252 County Road H, Town of Geneva, genevaoutdoormarket.com.

East Troy Farmers Market: First Friday of the month, 4-7 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org.

Williams Bay Farmers Market: Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, santacauses.org or visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page.

Delavan’s Fresh Market: Every Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

Saturdays on the Square: Saturdays, starting Aug. 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Visit the event’s Facebook page. Recurring event every Saturday in August. Final date: Saturday, Sept. 3.

Whitewater City Market: Every Tuesday through October, 4-7 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Other events

Story Time at Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park — Wednesdays, July 27 and Aug. 3, 10-11 a.m., 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Free, no registration required. Visit the Geneva Lake Conservancy Facebook page for updates and more. Summer story time around the walnut tree led by the conservancy’s summer intern and librarians from Barrett Memorial Library.

Local History Series: Summer Living at Black Point — Thursday, July 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit lglibrary.org of the library’s Facebook page for more information. Chris Brookes, of Black Point Estate, leads this program on what it was like to live on a large Geneva Lake property during the Gilded Age. The Seipp family of Chicago, which built Black Point in 1888, will be a focus.

Benefit garage sale — Friday and Saturday, July 29-30, 420 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Proceeds go to the Williams Bay Historical Society.

Stoplight Party — Saturday, July 30, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

Those who wear green are single and ready to mingle. Wearing yellow means it’s complicated, while red means taken. Thumbs Up will pass out free glow-in-the-dark wristbands and is offering drink specials during the event.

Art appreciation program — Monday, Aug. 1, 10-11 a.m., Chapel on the Hill Community Church Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, www.chapelonthehill.net. Email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com or call 262-245-9122 for more information.

The church is hosting a free program for elementary school-aged participants. A Picture Lady will give an interactive presentation on a famous artist each week. The focus Aug. 1 is on Norman Rockwell. On Aug. 8, it will be Claude Monet. The last program in the series is Aug. 15, centering on the works of Pablo Picasso. An adult must be present and may enjoy the presentation. Story time will be available for younger children.

Local History Series: Scandals Along the Shore Path — Thursday, Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, lglibrary.org.

Sea serpents, masked men and sinking ships on Geneva Lake? Michael Rehberg, of Black Point Estate, leads this installment of the library’s 2022 Local History Lecture Series.

Hiking the Ice Age Trail — Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m., Fontana Public Library, 166 2nd Ave., Fontana, 262-275-5107.

Free informative program with Nancy Lazzaroni discussing the logistics of hiking the Ice Age Trail in segments.

Movies in the Park: “Onward” — Friday, Aug. 5, 8:45 p.m., West Park, 335 W. Madison St., Darien, visitdelavan.com. Free admission.

See the 2020 animated film featuring the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more on a cinema-sized screen in the park. Audiences should bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and snacks. Concessions will also be available.

Joe Diamond: The Official Mind Reader — Saturday, Aug. 6, 9 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

The world record holder for solving the world’s largest corn maze will give 10- to 15-minute shows for two to four guests at a time in the Cognac Parlor. All shows complimentary with any drink order.