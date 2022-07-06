What's happening around Lake Geneva July 6-16: Ribfest, monster trucks & a car show returns!

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

12 things to do

1. Elkhorn Ribfest — Wednesday-Sunday, July 13-17, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free admission. Visit the Elkhorn Ribfest Facebook page for details and updates.

Walworth County’s biggest BBQ rib celebration expands to five days this year, drawing in world-renown BBQ vendors and lots of musical acts, including Cherry Pie, 7th Heaven and The Prince Experience. See this week’s Live Music listing for gig times for several of the acts performing July 13-16.

There is also the Rib Run Thursday, July 14. The free, open bike show has participants ride and park in the middle of the festival grounds until full. Arrive between noon and 6 p.m. for judging. Categories include Best Bagger, Best Bobber, Best Chopper, Best Cruiser, Best Freestyle and Best Vintage. A grand champion will be crowned, receiving a trophy plus $350. Category winners receive $200 and a trophy.

2. Cars Time Forgot Car Show — Sunday, July 10, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort Airport, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com.

The popular annual event returns for its first show since 2019, promising a day of classic cars, trucks and custom vehicles spanning the airport runway. To register, contact the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at info@delavanwi.org or 262-728-5095

3. Courtyard BBQ Car Show Warm Up — Saturday, July 9, 6-10 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $40 adults, $25 ages 4-12. Sales tax and fees apply.

Eat with fellow Cars Time Forgot Car Show participants at an all-you-care-to-eat buffet full of BBQ faves. Hosted by the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the event features a live DJ and cash bar 6-10 p.m. Cookout is 7-8:30 p.m.

4. Pig In The Park — Saturday, July 9, 3-9 p.m., Reid Park, Fontana. Visit the Dan Green’s Touch A Life, Heal A Heart Facebook page for updates. Tickets: $15 adult meal, $15 kids package. Purchase at dangreenstouchalifehealaheart.org or at the gate.

Event is a fundraiser for Camp One Step by Children’s Oncology Services and Fontana parks. Live music by Big Al Wetzel Band, craft tent, bounce houses plus food service and a beer tent. Adult meal includes pork sandwich or hot dog, chips, cornbread and one non-alcoholic drink. Kids meal: Hot dog, chips, dessert, juice box. Carryout available. Pre-order drive-thru family meals at the website above.

5. Eighth Annual Beachside Authorfest — July 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Library Park near Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Over 30 authors are expected to meet and greet guests, sell books and conduct signings at individual booths surrounding the library. Also live music.

6. Food & Wine Festival — Thursday-Saturday, July 7-9, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S.; and The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com. Ticket prices vary per event. Additional taxes and fees may apply.

Six events across three days, offering farm-fresh foodie menus, walk-around wine tastings at sunset and more.

Caymus & Crafted: July 7, 6 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge. Pizza and wine together, with special pricing on Caymus Cabernets. Cost: $75 per bottle, food is additional. Visit website for reservations.

Premiere Wine Tasting: July 7, 6:30-8 p.m., Geneva National’s Lake Geneva Room. With a wine representative from Wagner Wines. Cost: $175 per person.

Wine al Fresco: July 8, 3:30-5 p.m., Hunt Club Steakhouse. Meet on the steakhouse’s side lawn for fruity rosés, crisp whites and more while watching golfers swing through Player 6 and 10. Cost: $40 per person.

Pigs & Pinots Event: July 8, 6-8 p.m., Geneva National’s Pavilion & lawn. Start with a glass of sparkling wine at the outdoor event overlooking Geneva National’s driving range, the Palmer Course and Lake Como. Pig roast and barbecue, walk-around wine tastings and live music. Cost: $65 per person.

Putts & Bubbles: July 9, 10 a.m.-noon, Geneva National’s Dance Floor. Outdoor champagne brunch with a round on Geneva National’s brand new entertainment putting course, the Dance Floor. Cost: $30 per person.

Grand Tasting: July 9, 4-6 p.m., Lakeview Terrace. Tasting session with 60 wines, plus an outdoor fish boil and paella dinner. Cost: $80 per person.

7. Fourth Annual Elkhorn 2xtreme Monster Truck Show — July 9, noon-3 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 2xtremeracingseries.com. Advance ticket prices: $65 general admission family 4-pack, for two adults and two children; $25 general admission ages 12 and up; $15 ages 3-11; toddlers free; $42.50 single VIP; $130 VIP family 4-pack. Gate ticket prices: $95 family 4-pack; $35 ages 12 and up; $25 ages 3-11; $50 single VIP; and $160 VIP family 4-pack. Two-time Monster Jam world champion Bounty Hunter will battle it out against eight-year Army veteran Scarlet Bandit, plus more. Pre-show Pit Party at noon. Meet drivers, take pictures, get autographs, see the machines up close. Children can bring power wheels and helmets to compete in a mid-show race for the chance to win a T-shirt.

8. Annual Downtown Elkhorn Walking Tour — Thursday, July 7, 6:30 p.m., meet at the Library Community Center, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Visit the Matheson Memorial Library Facebook page for details.

Matheson staff member Jeff Rosendahl will lead a tour of historical locations around the city of Elkhorn’s square. Guests should wear comfortable clothes and good walking shoes. Check online for cancellations due to inclement weather. Those who also participate in the adult summer reading program will receive free entry into the end-of-summer grand prize drawing.

9. Joe Diamond, the Official Mind Reader — July 9, 9 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com. Shows complimentary with any drink order, lasting 10-15 minutes and designed to be for two to four guests at a time.

10. Stars & Stripes Dinner Train — July 9, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy, 262-642-3263, easttroyrr.org. Tickets: $96.

Bacon wrapped filet, twice baked mashed potatoes, sautéed seasonal vegetables, strawberry ice box cake and more are on the menu for this train trip from East Troy to Mukwonago and back.

11. Summer Fridays — every Friday, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.

Each Friday in June and July, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.

12. Farmers Markets — various days and times in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Delavan and the Town of Geneva.

Produce, crafts and more can be found at the weekly market events.

Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market: Every Thursday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com.

Geneva Outdoor Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., N3252 County Road H, Town of Geneva, genevaoutdoormarket.com.

Williams Bay Farmers Market: Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, santacauses.org or visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page.

Delavan’s Fresh Market: Every Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

Saturdays on the Square: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

Event calendar

Manga & Anime Drawing for Beginners — Thursday, July 7, 2:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit Aram’s Facebook page for more details.

Learn how to draw people, focusing on specific character types and features such as hair, costumes and more with Nick Katzfey of Rubber Punk Productions.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Friday, July 8, 10-11 a.m., Como Community church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information. Sigma Surmac will discuss the history of Andes Candies at this meeting, which is open to the public. Members and guests can sign up for future club trips.

Community Breakfast — Saturday, July 9, 8 a.m.-noon or until food is gone, Chapel on the Hill Community Church Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn, call 262-245-9122 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., or email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com. Free community breakfast, kids table for crafts and fun.

Mini Maker Faire — July 9, 10 am.-1 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, 262-723-2678, elkhorn.lib.wi.us.

Children can create with clay, paint and wood, and learn how to use a sewing machine or beading loom during the this hands-on learning activity.

Storywagon: Kidsplay! — Wednesday, July 13, 10-11 a.m., main pavilion, Veterans Park, 698 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Visit Genoa City Public Library’s Facebook page for updates and details. Fitness experts from Kidsplay will present a unique look into the world of health and fitness during this family-friendly, interactive show.

Whiskers & Words with Lakeland Animal Shelter — July 13, 10-11 a.m., Aram Public Library. Join Ms. Katherine, Laina and some furry friends from the shelter for stories and more.

Local History Series: The Golden Era of Steam Yachting: Geneva Lake and its Sailors — Thursday, July 14, 2-3 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, lglibrary.org.

Michael Rehberg, of Black Point Estate, leads this installment of the library’s lecture series, focusing on the private steam yachts popular from the 1870s to the 1930s on Geneva Lake.