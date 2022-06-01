What's happening around Lake Geneva June 1-11: Downtown fun in Lake Geneva, Burlington & East Troy

From last year, Karen Parrish, left, and Autumn Elrod, both of Libertyville, Illinois, enjoying a nice day in Burlington’s Loop District. Loop Day, a celebration in the district, is this Saturday, June 4.
Scott Williams, courtesy Racine Journal Times
Maxwell Mansion has its summer open house June 8. Pictured during Maxwell’s recent Kentucky Derby party are Luke and Monica Pfeifer, owners of the mansion.
File photo, Regional News
Stand-up comedy shows are June 4 at The Bottle Shop in Lake Geneva.
File photo, Regional News
The East Troy Railroad has a Gourmet Mac ‘n Cheese Train set for June 4.
File photo, Regional News
Dave Desimone, site director at Black Point Estate & Gardens, will speak June 3 at a Walworth County Senior Travel Club meeting.
1. Summer Fridays — every Friday starting June 3, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.
Each Friday in June and July, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.
2. Loop Day — Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Downtown Burlington. Visit the Loop Day in Historic Downtown Burlington Facebook page for updates.
Live music, a juried photography art show, family games and activities, a Downtown Shop Trail Passport, food, drinks, craft beer and Burlington fire and police summer safety sessions are just some of what’s planned for the quirky one-way street in Downtown Burlington.
Performers include Duke Otherwise, 11 a.m.; The Dawleys, 1 p.m.; Coffee Co.Bruhs, 4 p.m.; and the Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m.
3. First Fridays Food Truck Fest — Friday, June 3, 5-8 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org.
A mix of the area’s best food trucks and area restaurant vendors, plus children’s activities, a bounce house and live music by The Poor Boys.
Other activities include yoga demos on the hour, a chalk and coloring station, bubbles and yard games, a Food Truck Fest photo station, tattoo station and the East Troy Farmers Market (see below).
4. East Troy Farmers Market — starts June 3, 4-7 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, easttroy.org.
It’s a new format for the market, now in its 14th season. Held the first and third Fridays of each month, the market features vendors selling homegrown and local produce, specialty items, food, flowers, crafts and more, plus live music.
Schedule is June 3 and 17, July 1 and 15, Aug. 5 and 19, and Sept. 2, with locations alternating between the Village Square Park and Honey Creek Collective, N8030 Townline Road.
Go online to become a vendor and for more information.
5. Taco Tuesday FUNdraiser — Tuesday, June 7, 6-8 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit the Geneva Lake Museum Facebook page for updates. Tickets: $12 per person.
The fundraiser to help the Geneva Lake Museum features three tacos, beans and rice for the cost of the ticket. Drinks are extra. Also live music by Al Wetzel and a 50/50 raffle.
6. Maxwell’s Open House —Wednesday, June 8, 5-8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com, 262-248-9711.
The official kickoff for another amazing summer at Maxwell Mansion promises to be a fabulous day with old and new friends. Guests can also enjoy a beverage at Maxwell’s Apothecary Bar.
7. Live comedy — June 4, shows at 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 to purchase. Featuring Josh Thomas, Oscar Carvajal, Ken Flores and Vince Maranto.
8. Market at Tower Park — every Thursday in June, July and August, starting June 2, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, visitdelavan.com. Shop for various handmade, homegrown and other items.
Italian garden salad, Toothpicks Mac ‘n Cheese, various toppings, dinner rolls and brownies will be served on this train ride.
10. Thrill of the Grill — Thursday, June 9, 6-10 p.m., Lake Geneva School of Cooking, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, lakegenevacookingschool.com. Cost: $120 per person.
Get fired up about grilling during a series of spring and summer hands-on classes. Enjoy a sparkling wine reception with Parmigiano Popovers and a chef introduction. The chef will review some of his favorite grilling recipes and demonstrate some basic cuts and safety techniques.
Then, the hands-on cooking will begin as participants are grouped into teams. Expect to learn charring, searing and mastering how to keep food flavorful. After the cooking, everyone will sit down for a fine dining experience with a gourmet meal.
June 9 is the first Thrill of the Grill session. Others are June 24 and 30; and July 7 and 28.
Event calendar
“Dine and Discuss: Ulysses Grant a Complete Failure” — Thursday, June 2, noon-1:30 p.m., Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington, burlingtonlibrary.org.
Storytelling by American historian Tim Mutterer, with pizza and door prizes. Register online.
Senior Travel Club meeting — June 3, 10-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Dave Desimone, of Black Point Estate & Gardens, will be the speaker. Members and guests can sign up for upcoming club trips. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information.
Pollinator Palooza — Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, aramlibrary.org.
In an effort to make it a “bee”-utiful day, the free event features speakers, raffles, a pollinator costume contest and more.
Maddie Olivieri, of Geneva Lake Conservancy, will lead “Helping Pollinators in Your Own Backyard” at 11 a.m. “Bees, Honey & Being a Beekeeper” with Ayla Guild, of The Hive Taproom, is at noon. “Planting for Pollinators” with Julie Hill, horticulture outreach specialist at the UW-Madison Division of Extension Walworth County, is at 1 p.m.
Elkhorn City Wide Rummage Sale— Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, business.elkhornchamber.com. Specials and deals from area businesses as well as rummage sales throughout the community.
St. John’s Church Wide Rummage Sale— June 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and June 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. John’s Church, 104 S. Broad St., Elkhorn. On June 11, shoppers can fill a bag for $3 from noon-3 p.m.
Rummage sale — June 10, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and June 11, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 15 Park St., Darien. A $3 bag sale is June 11.
Teen movie night — June 10, 4-6 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, 262-723-2678, www.elkhorn.lib.wi.us.
Middle and high school students can attend a cozy evening at the library, with snacks, to watch “The Wizard of Oz.”
Summer Blacklight Party — Saturday, June 11, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., thumbsuplakegeneva.com.
Grab the neon and body paint for the kickoff to summer break at Thumbs Up. DJ Hollywood providing music. Free face paint, glow bracelets and other party props while supplies last.
1 of 14
Yesica Rojo watches the passing scenery during a recent ride on the East Troy Electric Railway
ABOVE: Yesica Rojo watches the passing Kettle Moraine scenery during a recent round-trip ride between East Troy and Mukwonago on the East Troy Electric Railroad while her 2-year-old son Patrick sleeps on the seat across from her.
Ticket booth at East Troy Electric Railway, 2002 Church St., East Troy
The East Troy Electric Railway ticket booth inside the East Troy Railroad Museum provides a nostalgic feel of yesteryear as passengers buy tickets for the headlining 14-mile round trip between East Troy and Mukwonago on vintage golden age electric trolleys, streetcars and interurban trains.
Jim Feyerherm, operations manager, East Troy Electric Railroad
RIGHT: Jim Feyerherm of DeKalb, Illinois, is the East Troy Electric Railroad’s sole employee, overseeing a fleet roster of 27 vintage trolleys, streetcars and interurbans, as well as 130-plus volunteers. Feyerherm started volunteering at the museum in 2016 and was hired in 2019.
East Troy Railroad Museum, Interior View, 2002 Church St., East Troy
Inside the East Troy Railroad Museum and Depot, which contains displays highlighting historical electrical equipment and controls. The East Troy Railroad Museum was recently awarded a $100,000 five-year grant to fund new energy experience interactive displays under the theme “Generating Green Electricity for Modern Mobility.” The grant funding will also improve the visitor experience by supporting new heating and cooling systems in the depot museum.
Volunteers at the East Troy Railroad Museum come from all ages and walks of life. Pictured is eight-year museum volunteer Steve Thomas, the living history museum’s marketing chair and board secretary. Thomas is a retired 30-year marketing communications veteran of Glendale-based Johnson Controls.
East Troy Electric Railway museum and depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy
The East Troy Railroad Museum and Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy, is housed in this circa-1910 electrical substation built by The Milwaukee Electric Railway and Light Co. (TMER&L) — today’s We Energies.
East Troy Electric Railroad right-of-way between East Troy and Mukwonago
Electrified overhead wires power the living history excursion trolleys, streetcars and interurban trains of East Troy Electric Railway as they ply their 14-mile round-trip routes between East Troy and Mukwonago.
East Troy Electric Railroad offering Dinner Train excurstions
The East Troy Electric Railroad offers several popular special excursion trains during its operating season, including its linen tablecloth two-hour Dinner Trains and Sunday Brunch Trains. The Dinner Train excursions offer a gourmet meal and full cash bar, while the Sunday Brunch Trains feature breakfast casseroles, pastries, a fruit cup, coffee and juice.
East Troy Electric Railroad Motorman Evan Richards keeps a watchful eye approaching a grade crossing
East Troy Electric Railway Motorman Evan Richards keeps a watchful eye as he pilots circa-1926 South Shore Line Car No. 9 toward a street grade crossing along the railway’s 14-mile round trip route between East Troy and Mukwonago.
East Troy Electric Railroad Conductor Rich Burger keeps in radio communication
Safety being the paramount priority, volunteer East Troy Electric Railway Conductor Rich Burger keeps a watchful eye on the track ahead as he stays in radio contact with other volunteers working on the railroad museum’s authentically retro nostalgic electric trolley, streetcar and interurban line linking East Troy and Mukwonago. The living history museum rosters a fleet of 27 vintage electric passenger railcars and rosters over 130 volunteers.
Conductor Rich Burger and Motorman Evan Richards, East Troy Electric Railroad volunteers
All aboard! It’s service with a smile as East Troy Electric Railroad Conductor Rich Burger (left) and Motorman Evan Richards prepare to take their East Troy Railroad Museum passengers back in time on this circa-1926, 54-passenger South Shore Line interurban streetcar. South Shone Line Car No. 9 was a longtime fixture on Chicago, South Shore & South Bend interurban runs linking Chicago and South Bend, Indiana. Built by Chicago’s railcar-building Pullman Co., Car No. 9 was received by the museum in 1990 and was restored in 1993 and 2015.
Circa-1924 Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) "Evanson Express" elevated rapid transit car No. 4420,
The East Troy Electric Railroad is a living history railway museum that maintains and operates a roster of 27 electrified trolleys, streetcars and interurbans, including Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) elevated rapid transit car No. 4420, a 52-passenger “Evanston Express” trolley built in 1924 by the Cincinnati Car Co. The trolley’s active service extended into the 1970’s before its retirement. Car No. 4420 was received by the East Troy Railroad Museum in 1982 and restored in 1985.
Watch Now: East Troy Railroad Museum and East Troy Electric Railroad, 2022
1 of 14
Yesica Rojo watches the passing scenery during a recent ride on the East Troy Electric Railway
ABOVE: Yesica Rojo watches the passing Kettle Moraine scenery during a recent round-trip ride between East Troy and Mukwonago on the East Troy Electric Railroad while her 2-year-old son Patrick sleeps on the seat across from her.
Eric Johnson
Ticket booth at East Troy Electric Railway, 2002 Church St., East Troy
The East Troy Electric Railway ticket booth inside the East Troy Railroad Museum provides a nostalgic feel of yesteryear as passengers buy tickets for the headlining 14-mile round trip between East Troy and Mukwonago on vintage golden age electric trolleys, streetcars and interurban trains.
Eric Johnson
Jim Feyerherm, operations manager, East Troy Electric Railroad
RIGHT: Jim Feyerherm of DeKalb, Illinois, is the East Troy Electric Railroad’s sole employee, overseeing a fleet roster of 27 vintage trolleys, streetcars and interurbans, as well as 130-plus volunteers. Feyerherm started volunteering at the museum in 2016 and was hired in 2019.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Railroad Museum, Interior View, 2002 Church St., East Troy
Inside the East Troy Railroad Museum and Depot, which contains displays highlighting historical electrical equipment and controls. The East Troy Railroad Museum was recently awarded a $100,000 five-year grant to fund new energy experience interactive displays under the theme “Generating Green Electricity for Modern Mobility.” The grant funding will also improve the visitor experience by supporting new heating and cooling systems in the depot museum.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Railroad Museum volunteer Steve Thomas
Volunteers at the East Troy Railroad Museum come from all ages and walks of life. Pictured is eight-year museum volunteer Steve Thomas, the living history museum’s marketing chair and board secretary. Thomas is a retired 30-year marketing communications veteran of Glendale-based Johnson Controls.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Electric Railway museum and depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy
The East Troy Railroad Museum and Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy, is housed in this circa-1910 electrical substation built by The Milwaukee Electric Railway and Light Co. (TMER&L) — today’s We Energies.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Electric Railroad right-of-way between East Troy and Mukwonago
Electrified overhead wires power the living history excursion trolleys, streetcars and interurban trains of East Troy Electric Railway as they ply their 14-mile round-trip routes between East Troy and Mukwonago.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Electric Railroad platform at The Elegant Farmer, 1545 Main St., Mukwonago
The passenger platform at The Elegant Farmer, 1545 Main St., Mukwonago.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Electric Railroad offering Dinner Train excurstions
The East Troy Electric Railroad offers several popular special excursion trains during its operating season, including its linen tablecloth two-hour Dinner Trains and Sunday Brunch Trains. The Dinner Train excursions offer a gourmet meal and full cash bar, while the Sunday Brunch Trains feature breakfast casseroles, pastries, a fruit cup, coffee and juice.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Electric Railroad Motorman Evan Richards keeps a watchful eye approaching a grade crossing
East Troy Electric Railway Motorman Evan Richards keeps a watchful eye as he pilots circa-1926 South Shore Line Car No. 9 toward a street grade crossing along the railway’s 14-mile round trip route between East Troy and Mukwonago.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Electric Railroad Conductor Rich Burger keeps in radio communication
Safety being the paramount priority, volunteer East Troy Electric Railway Conductor Rich Burger keeps a watchful eye on the track ahead as he stays in radio contact with other volunteers working on the railroad museum’s authentically retro nostalgic electric trolley, streetcar and interurban line linking East Troy and Mukwonago. The living history museum rosters a fleet of 27 vintage electric passenger railcars and rosters over 130 volunteers.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Electric Railroad Conductor Rich Burger and Motorman Evan Richards
Conductor Rich Burger (left) and Motorman Evan Richards enjoy some lighthearted pre-tour banter with passengers aboard circa-1926 South Shore Line trolley No. 9.
Eric Johnson
Conductor Rich Burger and Motorman Evan Richards, East Troy Electric Railroad volunteers
All aboard! It’s service with a smile as East Troy Electric Railroad Conductor Rich Burger (left) and Motorman Evan Richards prepare to take their East Troy Railroad Museum passengers back in time on this circa-1926, 54-passenger South Shore Line interurban streetcar. South Shone Line Car No. 9 was a longtime fixture on Chicago, South Shore & South Bend interurban runs linking Chicago and South Bend, Indiana. Built by Chicago’s railcar-building Pullman Co., Car No. 9 was received by the museum in 1990 and was restored in 1993 and 2015.
Eric Johnson
Circa-1924 Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) "Evanson Express" elevated rapid transit car No. 4420,
The East Troy Electric Railroad is a living history railway museum that maintains and operates a roster of 27 electrified trolleys, streetcars and interurbans, including Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) elevated rapid transit car No. 4420, a 52-passenger “Evanston Express” trolley built in 1924 by the Cincinnati Car Co. The trolley’s active service extended into the 1970’s before its retirement. Car No. 4420 was received by the East Troy Railroad Museum in 1982 and restored in 1985.
Fans have flooded social media with the claim after they noticed the embattled actor's name seemed to appear on a call sheet found when they said they searched for the upcoming Beetlejuice 2, set for release in 2025, on Google. Find out more here:
From last year, Karen Parrish, left, and Autumn Elrod, both of Libertyville, Illinois, enjoying a nice day in Burlington’s Loop District. Loop Day, a celebration in the district, is this Saturday, June 4.