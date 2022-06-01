What's happening around Lake Geneva June 1-11: Downtown fun in Lake Geneva, Burlington & East Troy

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

10 things to do

1. Summer Fridays — every Friday starting June 3, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.

Each Friday in June and July, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.

2. Loop Day — Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Downtown Burlington. Visit the Loop Day in Historic Downtown Burlington Facebook page for updates.

Live music, a juried photography art show, family games and activities, a Downtown Shop Trail Passport, food, drinks, craft beer and Burlington fire and police summer safety sessions are just some of what’s planned for the quirky one-way street in Downtown Burlington.

Performers include Duke Otherwise, 11 a.m.; The Dawleys, 1 p.m.; Coffee Co.Bruhs, 4 p.m.; and the Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m.

3. First Fridays Food Truck Fest — Friday, June 3, 5-8 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org.

A mix of the area’s best food trucks and area restaurant vendors, plus children’s activities, a bounce house and live music by The Poor Boys.

Other activities include yoga demos on the hour, a chalk and coloring station, bubbles and yard games, a Food Truck Fest photo station, tattoo station and the East Troy Farmers Market (see below).

4. East Troy Farmers Market — starts June 3, 4-7 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, easttroy.org.

It’s a new format for the market, now in its 14th season. Held the first and third Fridays of each month, the market features vendors selling homegrown and local produce, specialty items, food, flowers, crafts and more, plus live music.

Schedule is June 3 and 17, July 1 and 15, Aug. 5 and 19, and Sept. 2, with locations alternating between the Village Square Park and Honey Creek Collective, N8030 Townline Road.

Go online to become a vendor and for more information.

5. Taco Tuesday FUNdraiser — Tuesday, June 7, 6-8 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit the Geneva Lake Museum Facebook page for updates. Tickets: $12 per person.

The fundraiser to help the Geneva Lake Museum features three tacos, beans and rice for the cost of the ticket. Drinks are extra. Also live music by Al Wetzel and a 50/50 raffle.

6. Maxwell’s Open House — Wednesday, June 8, 5-8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com, 262-248-9711.

The official kickoff for another amazing summer at Maxwell Mansion promises to be a fabulous day with old and new friends. Guests can also enjoy a beverage at Maxwell’s Apothecary Bar.

7. Live comedy — June 4, shows at 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 to purchase. Featuring Josh Thomas, Oscar Carvajal, Ken Flores and Vince Maranto.

8. Market at Tower Park — every Thursday in June, July and August, starting June 2, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, visitdelavan.com. Shop for various handmade, homegrown and other items.

9. Gourmet Mac ‘n Cheese Train — Saturday, June 4, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Railroad, easttroyrr.org/dinner-trains. Tickets: $59.

Italian garden salad, Toothpicks Mac ‘n Cheese, various toppings, dinner rolls and brownies will be served on this train ride.

10. Thrill of the Grill — Thursday, June 9, 6-10 p.m., Lake Geneva School of Cooking, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, lakegenevacookingschool.com. Cost: $120 per person.

Get fired up about grilling during a series of spring and summer hands-on classes. Enjoy a sparkling wine reception with Parmigiano Popovers and a chef introduction. The chef will review some of his favorite grilling recipes and demonstrate some basic cuts and safety techniques.

Then, the hands-on cooking will begin as participants are grouped into teams. Expect to learn charring, searing and mastering how to keep food flavorful. After the cooking, everyone will sit down for a fine dining experience with a gourmet meal.

June 9 is the first Thrill of the Grill session. Others are June 24 and 30; and July 7 and 28.

Event calendar

“Dine and Discuss: Ulysses Grant a Complete Failure” — Thursday, June 2, noon-1:30 p.m., Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington, burlingtonlibrary.org.

Storytelling by American historian Tim Mutterer, with pizza and door prizes. Register online.

Senior Travel Club meeting — June 3, 10-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Dave Desimone, of Black Point Estate & Gardens, will be the speaker. Members and guests can sign up for upcoming club trips. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information.

Pollinator Palooza — Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, aramlibrary.org.

In an effort to make it a “bee”-utiful day, the free event features speakers, raffles, a pollinator costume contest and more.

Maddie Olivieri, of Geneva Lake Conservancy, will lead “Helping Pollinators in Your Own Backyard” at 11 a.m. “Bees, Honey & Being a Beekeeper” with Ayla Guild, of The Hive Taproom, is at noon. “Planting for Pollinators” with Julie Hill, horticulture outreach specialist at the UW-Madison Division of Extension Walworth County, is at 1 p.m.

Elkhorn City Wide Rummage Sale — Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, business.elkhornchamber.com. Specials and deals from area businesses as well as rummage sales throughout the community.

St. John’s Church Wide Rummage Sale — June 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and June 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. John’s Church, 104 S. Broad St., Elkhorn. On June 11, shoppers can fill a bag for $3 from noon-3 p.m.

Rummage sale — June 10, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and June 11, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 15 Park St., Darien. A $3 bag sale is June 11.

Teen movie night — June 10, 4-6 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, 262-723-2678, www.elkhorn.lib.wi.us.

Middle and high school students can attend a cozy evening at the library, with snacks, to watch “The Wizard of Oz.”

Summer Blacklight Party — Saturday, June 11, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

Grab the neon and body paint for the kickoff to summer break at Thumbs Up. DJ Hollywood providing music. Free face paint, glow bracelets and other party props while supplies last.

