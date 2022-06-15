What's happening around Lake Geneva June 15-25: Mud, cycling & the Dairy Breakfast

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

14 things to do

1. The 45th Annual Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast — Saturday, June 18, 6-10:30 a.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets: $10 per person, free for ages 5 and younger. Visit the Facebook event page for updates.

Pancakes, scrambled eggs, cheese, sausages, milk, orange juice and ice cream, plus live music, take a bus to tour a dairy farm and the Barnyard Bonanza indoor/outdoor craft fair.

There is also the 10th Annual Coffee Cake Contest from 6-8:30 a.m. Entries must be prepared using at least two dairy products, no mixes. Visit the event page on Facebook for entry guidelines.

Tickets for the breakfast are being sold at Lake Geneva Country Meats and other area locations. Visit the Walworth County Farm Bureau Facebook page for a full list of ticket locations.

2. East Troy Cycling Classic — Friday, June 17, 11:10 a.m., East Troy Village Square and nearby streets, easttroy.org.

Tour of America’s Dairyland, the largest competitive cycling event in the U.S., makes its eighth stop in East Troy. About 500 cyclists are expected.

The Classic begins with nearly nine hours of professional cycling around the village. Spectators can watch cyclists go by once every three minutes from anywhere on the race course.

The start and finish line are on the west side of the square, between the East Troy House and the East Troy Brewery. The course heads west on Main, south on Clark and east on Union streets, back to the square.

Races are expected to last until 8:15 p.m.

3. Elkhorn Truck & Tractor Pulls — June 18, 7 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets: $10-20. Visit event page on Facebook to purchase tickets and for more information. See story in this week’s Resorter about upcoming Father’s Day weekend activities.

4. Muddy Maniacs Adventure Mud Run — June 18, 9 a.m., Delavan Mill Pond. Visit the event page on Facebook for updates. Fee: $30.

A muddy course just over a mile long, with over 10 obstacles, awaits children ages 4-14. Race starts 9 a.m. for ages 11-14; 9:30 a.m. for ages 7-10; and 10:15 a.m. for ages 4-6.

5. 29th Annual Delavan Chamber Golf Outing — Thursday, June 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Prairie Woods Golf Course, 12601 E. County Highway A, Avalon. Pricing: $100 single golfer, maximum 144 players; $375 foursome. Note: Tickets may be sold out by press time. Tickets and details at the event page on Facebook, or email aj@delavanwi.org.

The Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has a Hawaiian theme to this year’s event. Participants are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts.

Check-in is 10 a.m. Shotgun start 11 a.m. Dinner buffet 4 p.m. Awards 5 p.m.

6. Live comedy — June 18, 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 for tickets.

Featuring Olivia Will, Ali Drapos and Paul Farahvar. Show for ages 21 and older. Contains strong language.

7. Local History Series: How to Drink a Beer — June 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, lglibrary.org/events.

Michael Rehberg, of Black Point Estate, kicks off the first program in the library’s 2022 local history series with a fresh understanding of where to find beer flavors and how to become a beer connoisseur.

One should expect to add to their appreciation of beer and its flavor language. This includes learning such terms as pilsner, porter, IPA, IBU, ABV, export, hops, malt, fermentation, bock, dopplebock, esters and more.

8. Daou Winery Wine Tasting — Thursday, June 16, 5:30 p.m., The Bottle Shop, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Admission: $30 plus tax.

A six-wine guided tasting that includes Soul of a Lion, with small bites. Free live music by the Evan & Tom Leahy Band on the patio from 6:30-8 p.m.

9. Summer Fridays — every Friday, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.

Each Friday in June and July, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.

10. Williams Bay Farmers Market — every Friday, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, East Geneva Street, Williams Bay, santacauses.org. Also visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page for updates.

Powered by the Santa Cause, which organizes events to help eight Walworth County charities, the market includes over 50 vendors, farmers, bakers and makers.

11. Market at Tower Park — every Thursday, June-August, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, visitdelavan.com. Shop for various handmade, homegrown and other items.

On June 16, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., Aram Public Library and Walworth County Health and Human Services will be at the market. Activities include a “Rah! Rah! Radishes!” reading; a taste test of some of the vegetables at the market; and the chance to make three different vegetable dips — carrot top pesto, yogurt herb dip and classic hummus.

12. Lake Lawn Queen Fireworks Tour — Saturday, June 25, boarding 7:15 p.m., tour 7:30-10 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Admission: $65 per adult, $40 per child. Cruise Delavan Lake during a fireworks show. Admission good for the tour plus two tickets good for beer, wine or soda. Cocktails available to purchase.

13. Pork Chop Cookout — Wednesday, June 22, 4-7 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the gate. Visit the Walworth County Fairgrounds Facebook page for updates. Drive-thru only event. Two boneless chops, baked potato, applesauce, rye bread, sour cream and butter. Proceeds will go to the new North Hall Park at the fairgrounds.

14. Divas of Geneva Drag Show — Friday, June 17, meet-and-greets 8 p.m., showtime 9 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva. Visit the Thirsty Parrot Facebook page for more details. Featuring Loretta, Aylin, Mercedes and Victoria. Also drink specials.

Event calendar

Lewis & Clark Adventure Program — Wednesday, June 15, 9:30-11 a.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, lglibrary.org/events. Email Wendy at wfinley@lglibrary.org to register. Children ages 9-12 will explore Library Park, identifying plants and animals and using journals.

Whiskers & Words with Lakeland Animal Shelter — June 15, 10-10:30 a.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, aramlibrary.org. Join Ms. Katherine, Laina and some furry friends from the shelter for stories and “scritchy-scratches.”

Farm Party! — June 15, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org.

An afternoon of barnyard fun with a real-life farmer, plus stories, touch-a-tractor and possibly a baby calf.

Pollinator Craft — Thursday, June 16, 1-2 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, lglibrary.org/events.

Create a bee condo. Also a demonstration of how bees pollinate flowers and food crops, plus more crafts and activities in recognition of June as National Pollinator Month.

Uke At Me Now: Ukulele for Beginners — June 16, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org.

Marisa from LSJ Music Company will lead a beginner’s course aimed at aspiring ukulele players ages 8 and older. All materials, including ukuleles, will be provided.

Sunshine & Stories — Friday, June 17, 10-11 a.m., Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 159 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay, aramlibrary.org. A collaboration between Aram and Barrett Memorial Library, the program is led by Ms. Katherine and Ms. Emily.

Library Expansion Project Explained — June 17, 1-2 p.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org. No registration necessary.

Wayne “Ozzie” Osborn, president of the Delavan Aram Public Library Foundation, will present the program to share details about the proposed renovation and expansion of the Aram library and its capital campaign.

Wendigo Lore with Chad Lewis — June 17, 6-7:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org. Free, no registration necessary. Lewis — researcher, author and lecturer on the strange and unusual — will discuss the Wendigo.

Dementia 101 — June 18, 9 a.m., Lyons Town Hall, 6339 Hospital Road, Town of Lyons. Free presentation.

Jake Sawyers, dementia care specialist with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County, will discuss various dementia-related topics, including warning signs, the effects of dementia on aging, promotion of brain health and more. Call Sawyers at 262-741-3273 or email jsawyers@co.walworth.wi.us for more information.

Joe Diamond: The Official Mind Reader — June 18, 9 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, staymaxwell.com.

Diamond, a world record holder for solving what is believed to be the world’s largest corn maze while blindfolded, conducts 10- to 15-minute shows for two to four people at a time in Maxwell’s Cognac Parlor.

Snake Discovery — Monday, June 20, 2-3 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, lglibrary.org/events.

Touch lizards, hold snakes and learn about their diet, habitat, defense mechanisms and more. Programs are led by a zookeeper from Snake Discovery.

Storywagon: Snake Discovery — Tuesday, June 21, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org. Watch a salamander eat, debunk turtle myths, touch snakes and more in this program about reptiles.

Parkour for Beginners with Axiom Parkour — Wednesday and Thursday, June 22-23, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org. Register online. Coach Travis from Axiom leads two safe outdoor introductory parkour classes.

