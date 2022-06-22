What's happening around Lake Geneva June 22-July 2: Kayaking, pork cookout & July 4 coming soon

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

11 things to do

1. Fourth of July weekend — It’s just a week away! There are so many things to do in the Lake Geneva area over the holiday weekend that we wrote a separate story about them all in this week’s Resorter.

2. Fourth Annual Raise the Paddles Kayak Run — Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Riverview Park, Town of Lyons, lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com. Registration: $20 per person. Rain date: July 9.

Kayak along the White River, with proceeds to benefit Lyons For A Better Neighborhood, a non-profit community organization. Participants can take the trip anywhere along the river. Most start from the Grand Geneva bridge on Sheridan Springs Road and end at Riverview Park, leaving vehicles at both points before starting the run. The trip takes roughly two to three hours.

Registration from 11 a.m.-noon at the park. Registration fee includes walking taco bar/soda and koozie while supplies last. Food will be served at the park from 1-5 p.m. Register online or pay cash day of event.

Free giveaways for those who register. New this year is the Kayak Raffle, which offers participants the chance to win a 10-foot pelican kayak and paddle. Raffle tickets will be sold at local businesses for $10.

Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. Participants do not need to be present to win.

3. Pork Chop Cookout — Wednesday, June 22, 4-7 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the gate. Visit the Walworth County Fairgrounds Facebook page for updates. Drive-thru only event. Two boneless chops, baked potato, applesauce, rye bread, sour cream and butter. Proceeds will go to the new North Hall Park at the fairgrounds.

4. Elkhorn Antique Flea Market — Sunday, June 26, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Admission: $5. Visit the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market Facebook page or go to elkhornantiquefleamarket.com for updates and more details. Over 500 vendors of antique and vintage items, with booths set up both indoors and outside at the fairgrounds. Local food, free parking.

5. Cruisin’ Car Show & Sock Hop — Sunday, June 26, noon-4 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Visit the event page on Facebook for updates.

Annual car show plus free dance lessons and contest, live music by Do-Wa-Wa, snacks, beer and other adult beverages.

Those interested in showing a car can sign in at noon. Entry fee: $10. First 50 cars receive a 2022 dash plaque. Prizes for first- through third-places and fan favorite.

Free dance lessons and contest at noon. Do-Wa-Wa performs at 1 p.m. Judging at 3:30 p.m. Trophies will be presented at 4 p.m.

6. Tableside Thursdays with Maître D’ Jerry Pawlak — Thursday, June 23, 6 p.m., Lake Geneva School of Cooking, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, lakegenevacookingschool.com. Tickets: $120. Note: As of this writing, eight openings were available.

Pawlak, maître d’ of the former Playboy Club in Lake Geneva, will share his stories and demonstrate tableside dining. Participants will prepare Shrimp Scampi, Caesar salad, Steak Diane and Bananas Foster in this combination of a hands-on class and dinner demonstration.

7. Summer Fridays — every Friday, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.

Each Friday in June and July, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.

8. Farmers Markets — various days and times in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Delavan and the Town of Geneva.

Produce, crafts and more can be found at the weekly market events.

Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market: Every Thursday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com.

Geneva Outdoor Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., N3252 County Road H, Town of Geneva, genevaoutdoormarket.com.

Williams Bay Farmers Market: Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, santacauses.org or visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page.

Delavan’s Fresh Market: Every Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

Saturdays on the Square: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

9. 4th of July Music Festival — Friday-Sunday, July 1-3, Rossmiller Sports Complex and Skate Park, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy, easttroylions.org. Wristbands: $20 advance, $25 at festival, $50 advance Megaband, $60 Megaband at festival.

Numerous musical acts are scheduled to perform across three stages during the event, which also includes fireworks, a carnival, a dart tournament and more. See article on Fourth of July events in this week’s Resorter for more information.

10. Pollinator Day — June 25, 1-4 p.m., Pesche’s Greenhouse, W4080 State Road 50, Town of Geneva. Fee: $5 adults, cash only; free for kids. Call 262-245-6125 to attend presentations. Spots are limited. Visit Pesche’s Facebook page for details and updates.

Adults and children can make hummingbird feeders, pollinator seed paper or bee waterers while supplies last.

There are three presentations:

Bob Kugach, master gardener, presents “Native Plants for Pollinators” from 1-2 p.m.

Scott Kosteretz, of Honey Bee Artisans, presents “Beekeeping Basics” from 2-3 p.m.

Tim Fulton presents “Native Bees, a Close-up Look: Identification, Importance and How to Help Them” from 3-4 p.m.

Judy Cordin, an endangered Rusty Patch Bumble Bee expert with Wisconsin Bumble Bee Brigade, will answer questions from 2-4 p.m. Hempkin Honey will also be on site to answer questions about honey and beeswax products.

Pollinator-specific plants, products and educational materials will be sold.

11. Tiki Party — June 25, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. The official kickoff to summer includes music by DJ Hollywood and drink specials, including 46-oz. fish bowls.

Event calendar

Parkour for Beginners with Axiom Parkour — Wednesday and Thursday, June 22-23, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, aramlibrary.org. Register online. Coach Travis from Axiom leads two safe outdoor introductory parkour classes.

Library Expansion Project Explained — Friday, June 24, 1-2 p.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org.

Wayne “Ozzie” Osbourn, president of the Delavan Aram Public Library Foundation, will share details about the renovation and expansion proposals and capital campaign. No registration required.

Kids Cuisine — Tuesday and Wednesday, June 28-29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Geneva School of Cooking, lakegenevacookingschool.com. Cost: $125. Note: As of this writing, six openings were available on both days.

Open to ages 4-16, the two-day series teaches children how to cook with others as well as food preparation and nutrition. Participants are dropped off for each class.

Stranger Things Teen Program — Tuesday, June 28, 1-2 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, lglibrary.org/events.

Activities to prepare for the finale to the latest season of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” include learning to play Dungeons & Dragons with friends and treats related to the Upside Down.

Parachute Games — Wednesday, June 29, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org. Play with a giant parachute. It is recommended that participants dress for active outdoor fun.

Local History Series: LOST Lake Geneva — Thursday, June 30, 6:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Visit the library’s Facebook page for more details.

Chris Brookes, of Black Point Estate & Gardens, leads the next installment in the 2022 Local History Lecture Series at the library. The Frank Lloyd Wright Geneva Hotel, Chicago-Northwestern Railroad depot, Starboard Cottage and other historic landmarks that have disappeared over the ages will be highlighted.

Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park Family Day: The Beauty of Birds! — Friday, July 1, 10 a.m., Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 159 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Visit the Geneva Lake Conservancy Facebook page to register and for more details. Note: Registration optional but encouraged.

Geneva Lake’s local “Bird Lady” and members of the City of Lake Geneva Avian Committee will teach participants about different types of birds found in Williams Bay.

They will guide families through different bird-related activities. After the presentation, there will be a bird-inspired scavenger hunt through the park. Prizes will be given away for the hunt. Educational materials will be provided to families to help them identify birds in their own backyards.

Sunshine & Stories — Friday, July 1, 10-11 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 69 W. Walworth Ave., Delavan, aramlibrary.org.

The walk-in-the-park storytelling program is a collaboration between Aram Public Library in Delavan and Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay, led by Ms. Katherine and Ms. Emily.

Red, White and Blue 3-Day Bash — July 1-3, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Music by DJ Hollywood all three nights of the holiday party, with drink specials all weekend.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.