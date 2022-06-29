What's happening around Lake Geneva June 29-July 9: Bull riding, birds & a 90s bash

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

11 things to do

1. Pancake Day — It’s Pancake Day in Williams Bay on Saturday, July 2, from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Edgewater Park. $9 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.

2. Professional Championship Bull Riders Elkhorn Invitational — Friday-Saturday, July 1-2, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets: $20 ages 13 and older, $10 ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. Cost is $50 per Gold Bucket Seat, which are still available for July 2. Visit the Professional Championship Bullriders or Walworth County Fairgrounds Facebook pages for updates. America’s best bull riders, barrel races and more converge for an epic night of rodeo action.

3. Pig In The Park — Saturday, July 9, 3-9 p.m., Reid Park, Fontana. Visit the Dan Green’s Touch A Life, Heal A Heart Facebook page for updates. Tickets: $15 adult meal, $15 kids package. Purchase at dangreenstouchalifehealaheart.org or at the gate.

Event is a fundraiser for Camp One Step by Children’s Oncology Services and Fontana parks. Live music by Big Al Wetzel Band, craft tent, bounce houses plus food service and a beer tent. Adult meal includes pork sandwich or hot dog, chips, cornbread and one non-alcoholic drink. Kids meal: Hot dog, chips, dessert, juice box. Carryout available. Pre-order drive-thru family meals at the website above.

4. 90s Night & Fourth of July Bash — Friday, July 1, 7-11 p.m., The Treasury, 303 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit The Treasury’s Facebook page for updates. Dance party featuring music by DJ TTunes, highlighting the 90s. Festive, fun attire encouraged.

5. Eighth Annual Beachside Authorfest — July 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Library Park near Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Over 30 authors are expected to meet and greet guests, sell books and conduct signings at individual booths surrounding the library. Also live music. See article in this week’s Resorter for more about Authorfest.

6. Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park Family Day: The Beauty of Birds! — Friday, July 1, 10 a.m., Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 159 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Visit the Geneva Lake Conservancy Facebook page to register and for more details. Note: Registration optional but encouraged.

Geneva Lake’s local “Bird Lady” and members of the City of Lake Geneva Avian Committee will teach participants about different types of birds found in Williams Bay.

They will guide families through different bird-related activities. After the presentation, there will be a bird-inspired scavenger hunt through the park. Prizes will be given away for the hunt. Educational materials will be provided to families to help them identify birds in their own backyards.

See related article in this week’s Resorter for more on upcoming conservancy events.

7. Joe Diamond, the Official Mind Reader — Saturdays, July 2 & 9, 9 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com. Shows complimentary with any drink order, lasting 10-15 minutes and designed to be for two to four guests at a time.

8. Food & Wine Festival — Thursday-Saturday, July 7-9, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S.; and The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com. Ticket prices vary per event. Additional taxes and fees may apply.

Six events across three days, offering farm-fresh foodie menus, walk-around wine tastings at sunset and more.

Caymus & Crafted: July 7, 6 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge. Pizza and wine together, with special pricing on Caymus Cabernets. Cost: $75 per bottle, food is additional. Visit website for reservations.

Premiere Wine Tasting: July 7, 6:30-8 p.m., Geneva National’s Lake Geneva Room. With a wine representative from Wagner Wines. Cost: $175 per person.

Wine al Fresco: July 8, 3:30-5 p.m., Hunt Club Steakhouse. Meet on the steakhouse’s side lawn for fruity rosés, crisp whites and more while watching golfers swing through Player 6 and 10. Cost: $40 per person.

Pigs & Pinots Event: July 8, 6-8 p.m., Geneva National’s Pavilion & lawn. Start with a glass of sparkling wine at the outdoor event overlooking Geneva National’s driving range, the Palmer Course and Lake Como. Pig roast and barbecue, walk-around wine tastings and live music. Cost: $65 per person.

Putts & Bubbles: July 9, 10 a.m.-noon, Geneva National’s Dance Floor. Outdoor champagne brunch with a round on Geneva National’s brand new entertainment putting course, the Dance Floor. Cost: $30 per person.

Grand Tasting: July 9, 4-6 p.m., Lakeview Terrace. Tasting session with 60 wines, plus an outdoor fish boil and paella dinner. Cost: $80 per person.

9. Annual Downtown Elkhorn Walking Tour — July 7, 6:30 p.m., meet at the Library Community Center, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Visit the Matheson Memorial Library Facebook page for details.

Matheson staff member Jeff Rosendahl will lead a tour of historical locations around the city of Elkhorn’s square. Guests should wear comfortable clothes and good walking shoes. Check online for cancellations due to inclement weather. Those who also participate in the adult summer reading program will receive free entry into the end-of-summer grand prize drawing.

10. Summer Fridays — every Friday, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.

Each Friday in June and July, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.

11. Farmers Markets — various days and times in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Delavan and the Town of Geneva.

Produce, crafts and more can be found at the weekly market events.

Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market: Every Thursday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com.

Geneva Outdoor Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., N3252 County Road H, Town of Geneva, genevaoutdoormarket.com.

Williams Bay Farmers Market: Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, santacauses.org or visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page.

Delavan’s Fresh Market: Every Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

Saturdays on the Square: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Note: This event is closed Saturday, July 2. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more details.

Event calendar

Parachute Games — Wednesday, June 29, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org. Play with a giant parachute. It is recommended that participants dress for active outdoor fun.

Local History Series: LOST Lake Geneva — Thursday, June 30, 6:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Visit the library’s Facebook page for more details.

Chris Brookes, of Black Point Estate & Gardens, leads the next installment in the 2022 Local History Lecture Series at the library. The Frank Lloyd Wright Geneva Hotel, Chicago-Northwestern Railroad depot, Starboard Cottage and other historic landmarks that have disappeared over the ages will be highlighted.

Sunshine & Stories — Friday, July 1, 10-11 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 69 W. Walworth Ave., Delavan, aramlibrary.org.

The walk-in-the-park storytelling program is a collaboration between Aram Public Library in Delavan and Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay, led by Ms. Katherine and Ms. Emily.

Storywagon: Snake Discovery — July 1, 10-11 a.m., Elkhorn Area Middle School cafeteria, 627 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Visit the Matheson Memorial Library Facebook page for more information. Watch a salamander eat, debunk turtle myths, touch snakes and more during this hands-on event. Access the cafeteria through the middle school parking lot.

Red, White and Blue 3-Day Bash — July 1-3, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Music by DJ Hollywood all three nights of the holiday party, with drink specials all weekend.

GEE Funny Farm — Tuesday, July 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, lglibrary.org. Several live animals to view and pet at this family program.

Manga & Anime Drawing for Beginners — Thursday, July 7, 2:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit Aram’s Facebook page for more details.

Learn how to drawing people, focusing on specific character types and features such as hair, costumes and more with Nick Katzfey of Rubber Punk Productions.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Friday, July 8, 10-11 a.m., Como Community church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information. Sigma Surmac will discuss the history of Andes Candies at this meeting, which is open to the public. Members and guests can sign up for future club trips.

Community Breakfast — Saturday, July 9, 8 a.m.-noon or until food is gone, Chapel on the Hill Community Church Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn, call 262-245-9122 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., or email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com. Free community breakfast, kids table for crafts and fun.

Mini Maker Faire — July 9, 10 am.-1 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library.

Children can create with clay, paint and wood, and learn how to use a sewing machine or beading loom during the this hands-on learning activity.

