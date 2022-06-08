What's happening around Lake Geneva June 8-18: Farmers markets, wine & cycling

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

15 things to do

1. Maxwell’s Open House — Wednesday, June 8, 5-8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com, 262-248-9711.

The official kickoff for another amazing summer at Maxwell Mansion promises to be a fabulous day with old and new friends. Guests can also enjoy a beverage at Maxwell’s Apothecary Bar.

2. Summer Fridays — every Friday, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.

Each Friday in June and July, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.

3. Williams Bay Farmers Market — every Friday, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, East Geneva Street, Williams Bay, santacauses.org. Also visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page for updates.

Powered by the Santa Cause, which organizes events to help eight Walworth County charities, the market includes over 50 vendors, farmers, bakers and makers.

4. Market at Tower Park — every Thursday, June-August, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, visitdelavan.com. Shop for various handmade, homegrown and other items.

5. Summit Players Theatre’s “Much Ado About Nothing” — Friday, June 10, 5:30 p.m., Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, Kansasville.

An accessible, 75-minute performance of the William Shakespeare classic and a 45-minute educational workshop, “Inside Shakespeare’s Story: Much Ado About Nothing.” The workshop is at 5:30 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m. Both are free. Part of Summit Players’ Free Shakespeare in the State Parks series.

6. Summer Opening Day at Royal Oak Farm Apple Orchard — Wednesday, June 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Royal Oak Farm Apple Orchard, 15908 Hebron Road, Harvard, Illinois, royaloak.farm.

The farm kicks off its 25th season this summer. It’s free admission at Royal Oak, which has a 20-acre park including a country store, bakery, playground, petting zoo and children’s rides.

7. Daou Winery Wine Tasting — Thursday, June 16, 5:30-8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.

A six-wine guided tasting is from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Daou Wine, live music by the Evan & Tom Leahy Band and prizes on the patio from 6:30-8 p.m.

8. East Troy Cycling Classic — Friday, June 17, 11:10 a.m., East Troy Village Square and nearby streets, easttroy.org.

Tour of America’s Dairyland, the largest competitive cycling event in the U.S., makes its eighth stop in East Troy. About 500 cyclists are expected.

The Classic begins with nearly nine hours of professional cycling around the village. Spectators can watch cyclists go by once every three minutes from anywhere on the race course.

The start and finish line are on the west side of the square, between the East Troy House and the East Troy Brewery. The course heads west on Main, south on Clark and east on Union streets, back to the square.

Races are expected to last until 8:15 p.m.

9. Thrill of the Grill — Thursday, June 9, 6-10 p.m., Lake Geneva School of Cooking, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, lakegenevacookingschool.com. Cost: $120 per person.

Get fired up about grilling during a series of spring and summer hands-on classes. Enjoy a sparkling wine reception with Parmigiano Popovers and a chef introduction. The chef will review some of his favorite grilling recipes and demonstrate some basic cuts and safety techniques.

Then, the hands-on cooking will begin as participants are grouped into teams. Expect to learn charring, searing and mastering how to keep food flavorful. After the cooking, everyone will sit down for a fine dining experience with a gourmet meal.

June 9 is the first Thrill of the Grill session. Others are June 24 and 30; and July 7 and 28.

10. Saturdays on the Square — Saturdays, June 11 and 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, Elkhorn. Visit the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center Facebook page for updates.

A farmers market with local produce, crafts and commercial products, plus a weekly wellness program with Functional Fitness in the park. Program starts at 9 a.m.

11. Summer Blacklight Party — Saturday, June 11, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

Grab the neon and body paint for the kickoff to summer break at Thumbs Up. DJ Hollywood providing music. Free face paint, glow bracelets and other party props while supplies last.

12. Live comedy — Saturday, June 18, 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 for tickets.

Featuring Olivia Will, Ali Drapos and Paul Farahvar. Show for ages 21 and older. Contains strong language.

13. The 45th Annual Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast — June 18, 6-10:30 a.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Visit the Facebook event page for updates.

Pancakes, scrambled eggs, cheese, sausages, milk, orange juice and ice cream, plus live music, take a bus to tour a dairy farm and the Barnyard Bonanza indoor/outdoor craft fair.

There is also the 10th Annual Coffee Cake Contest from 6-8:30 a.m. Entries must be prepared using at least two dairy products, no mixes. Visit the event page on Facebook for entry guidelines.

Tickets for the breakfast are being sold at Lake Geneva Country Meats; Delavan’s Culver’s, First National Bank & Trust and Town Bank; Sorg’s Quality Meats and other area locations. Visit the Walworth County Farm Bureau Facebook page for a full list of ticket locations.

14. Elkhorn Truck & Tractor Pulls — June 18, 7 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets: $10-20. Visit event page on Facebook to purchase tickets and for more information.

Presented by Tanis Construction and Pete’s Tire Elkhorn, classes include super farm, pro farm, hot farm, super stock trucks, open stock, shocks altered, small blocks trucks, South Central alter, farm class and 9,500-pound farmstock.

Proceeds will go toward equipment upgrades at the fairgrounds. Food sales will benefit the Walworth County FFA.

15. Divas of Geneva Drag Show — Friday, June 17, meet-and-greets 8 p.m., showtime 9 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva. Visit the Thirsty Parrot Facebook page for more details. Featuring Loretta, Aylin, Mercedes and Victoria. Also drink specials.

Event calendar

Dance Party With Amy — Wednesday, June 8, 10:30 a.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates. Parents and children can dance, play and sing in the library, with time for parents to socialize.

Elkhorn City Wide Rummage Sale — Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, business.elkhornchamber.com. Specials and deals from area businesses as well as rummage sales throughout the community.

St. John’s Church Wide Rummage Sale — June 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and June 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. John’s Church, 104 S. Broad St., Elkhorn. On June 11, shoppers can fill a bag for $3 from noon-3 p.m.

Rummage sale — June 10, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and June 11, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 15 Park St., Darien. A $3 bag sale is June 11.

Teen movie night — June 10, 4-6 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, 262-723-2678, www.elkhorn.lib.wi.us.

Middle and high school students can attend a cozy evening at the library, with snacks, to watch “The Wizard of Oz.”

Artisan Market — Sunday, June 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bella Botanica, 1787 Walworth St., Town of Lyons, bellabotanicaboutique.com. Local makers and artisans will gather in an outdoor market at Bella Botanica.

Whiskey Business: Maker’s Mark Dipping Class — Tuesday, June 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Cost: $70.

June Book Club — Wednesday, June 15, 1-2:30 p.m., The Bottle Shop. Visit the Lake Geneva Public Library Facebook page for updates and details. Discussion about “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry.

Muddy Maniacs Adventure Mud Run — Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m., Delavan Mill Pond. Visit the event page on Facebook for updates. Fee: $30.

A muddy course just over a mile long, with over 10 obstacles, awaits children ages 4-14. Race starts 9 a.m. for ages 11-14; 9:30 a.m. for ages 7-10; and 10:15 a.m. for ages 4-6.

Father’s Day Dinner Train — June 18, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org, 262-642-3263. Tickets: $96.

Take a ride from East Troy to Mukwonago while enjoying a meal that includes Black Tie Stuffed Pork Chop, garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, Turtle Cheesecake, a Wisconsin Cheese and Sausage board and more.

Joe Diamond: The Official Mind Reader — June 18, 9 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, staymaxwell.com.

Diamond, a world record holder for solving what is believed to be the world’s largest corn maze while blindfolded, conducts 10- to 15-minute shows for two to four people at a time in Maxwell’s Cognac Parlor.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.