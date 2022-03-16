What's happening around Lake Geneva March 16-26: St. Pat's Day, Maple Fest & more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

9 things to do this week

1. Maple Fest — Sunday, March 20, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Covenant Harbor, 1724 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Breakfast cost: $10 ages 12 and older, $7 ages 4 to 12. Visit the Harbor’s Facebook page to purchase breakfast tickets.

Outdoor market, family-friendly camp activities and the classic pancake breakfast are the main attractions to this long-running event.

Covenant Harbor’s famous oatmeal pancakes may be served outside, weather permitting. Limited indoor seating, grab-and-go hot pancake breakfast boxes, online ticket ordering allows guests to reserve a time to eat.

Camp activities include games on the front lawn, taking a turn on the giant swing, carpetball, campfire with s’mores, bounce castle and indoor rock wall climbing.

This year’s outdoor market is larger, with booths featuring Lake Geneva area businesses and vendors for coffee, snacks, groceries and more. Covenant Harbor is also selling its famous oatmeal pancake mix, maple cookies, cookie dough and more.

Event proceeds benefit the Harbor’s Summer Day Camp program.

2. AMSOIL Snocross National — Friday through Sunday, March 18 to 20, The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, grandgeneva.com.

See the top professional Snocross racers and leading freestyle athletes compete on the resort’s ski hill.

Races begin the morning of March 18, with an opening ceremony at 7 p.m. On March 19, racing starts at 9:15 a.m. Pro races are 6 to 10 p.m. On March 20, events begin at 8:20 a.m., with the final pro races from noon to 3 p.m.

Current advance ticket prices are $25 per day and $45 per individual for weekend pass. Car or truck daily parking is $10, multi-day parking is $15. Visit website for more details.

3. Shamrock Shuffle Virtual 5K Walk/Run — Now through Saturday, March 19. Visit streets

oflakegeneva.com to register and for more details. Cost: $32.

Support Streets of Lake Geneva by participating in the virtual race. Participants will register at the Streets of Lake Geneva website, go out on their own for a walk or run that lasts over 3 miles, or 5K, and log the data on their phone, Fitbit or anything one chooses to time themselves.

The race must be finished by March 19, when an awards ceremony and post race party will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Topsy Turvy, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Those wearing an event T-shirt will receive a drink token. At the party, there will be a prize drawing, for which those who registered for the race are eligible.

4. Three-Day St. Patrick’s Day Celebration — Thursday through Saturday, March 17 to 19, Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, topsyturvybrewery.com.

Live music, food, fun and “flippin’ good beer” are in the forecast. Various beers, including Peg O’ My Heart Red Ale, plus corned beef and cabbage will be served all three days of the event. Taproom and the tented beer garden will be open.

On March 17, Brido Band will perform from 4 to 8 p.m. Modern Day Romeos play March 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. The Big Al Wetzel Band is performing March 19 from 6 to 10 p.m.

5. St. Patrick’s Day Pop-Up Pub — March 17, 4 to 6 p.m., Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 State Road 50, Lake Geneva.

A first for Country Meats, the pub will serve Guinness Pub Cans, Harp, Smithwick’s, Magners Cider, and food by Fiddlesticks on Wheels, including corned beef dishes, hand-breaded cheese curds and Guinness cupcakes.

6. Glen Gerard Magic & Comedy Shows — Saturdays, March 19 and 26, 8 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Cost: $5 per person, purchase at The Abbey’s Activities Office or at the door, if available.

The first two of three local dates for veteran comedy club, casino and cruise ship headliner. Gerard is also performing at The Abbey Resort April 16. Doors for all shows open at 7:30 p.m.

7. Superhero Breakfast — Saturday, March 19, 9 to 11 a.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield, 262-279-3052, trinitychurchfamily.com. Tickets: $5 per person.

Dads and sons, grandfathers and grandsons and uncles and nephews can dress up as superheroes, enjoy a light breakfast and even meet Batman, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Thor and Superman. Bible superheroes like Jesus, Moses, David and Elijah will also be there.

Games, crafts, a superpower obstacle course and photos with superheroes will be available. The church’s youth ministries are hosting the event.

8. Live Comedy’s Back — March 19, shows 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop & Grapevine Theatre, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 to purchase.

Featuring Joe Degand, Mike Fountain and Katie Meiners. Shows are for ages 21 and older. Strong language.

9. Dinner and Comedy Show — Friday, March 18, 7 to 10 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $85. See website for full dinner menu.

Comedian Chris Barnes opens the show, followed by magician/comedian Glen Gerard. Children ages 12 and younger not admitted. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner served at 7 p.m. Show is from 8:30 to 10 p.m.

Event calendar

St. PAWtrick’s Day Party — Thursday, March 17, 8 a.m., Lollipups Pet Resort, 5020 State Road 50, Delavan. Take the dogs out to celebrate at Lollipups, which has doggy ice cream, treats, bandanas, a photo area and more.

St. Patrick’s Day at Foley’s Bar & Grill and Irish Woods Restaurant — March 17, W3905 State Highway 50, Town of Geneva. Call 262-245-6966 for more details.

Foley’s is expanding its food service on St. Patrick’s Day, with corned beef sandwiches starting at 9 a.m. and corned beef and cabbage starting at 11 a.m. A special performance by the McNulty Irish Dancers will be around 5 p.m. at Foley’s Bar & Grill.

St. Patty’s Day Party — March 17, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Someplace Else Restaurant, 1 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Corned beef and cabbage, plus drink specials including green beer, Irish Mule, Nutty Irishman, Irish coffee and more. Take out available.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration — March 17, 3 p.m., The 46 Tavern, 103 Kenosha St., Walworth. A holiday cocktail menu, Guinness on tap and more.

St. Patty’s Day at the Farmstand — March 17, 4 to 8 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit Farmstand’s Facebook page for more details.

Hot corned beef and cabbage stew, Reubens, Irish As Feck brew, happy hour and live music by Rick Venn from 4 to 8 p.m. Igloos available first come first served for 45-minute slots.

St. Patty’s Day Party & Trivia — March 17, 4 to 11 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2011 North Shore Drive, Delavan. Green beer, specialty cocktails and more.

Seed starting program — Friday, March 18, 1 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, 262-728-3111, aramlibrary.org.

Walworth County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will share their knowledge during the event. Mini greenhouses will be distributed while supplies last. No registration necessary.

St. Patrick’s Day 2022 Celebration — Saturday, March 19, 8 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva. Live music by Buck Neck-Ed from 8 p.m. to midnight, plus drink specials and more.

Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting — Tuesday, March 22, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Visit lakelandaudubon.com for more details. John Scholtz will give a presentation about bluebirds. Event is free and open to the public.

Women in Jazz — March 22, 7 to 8 p.m. Zoom program. Register at aramlibrary.org.

Aram Library and Galen, from Flute Juice Productions, will discuss the personal lives of Sarah Vaughn, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and more. Galen will perform, plus there will be a Q&A and samples of music from the artists covered in the program.

Heirloom plant program — Thursday, March 24, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Aram Public Library, 262-728-3111, aramlibrary.org.

Brenda Williams will give a presentation on heirloom plants and gardens, of which some of the most famous were located in the Delavan area. Williams, a Master Gardener, will also answer questions about perennials, annuals, bulbs and vegetables. Refreshments will be served at this free event. Call library to register.

Shelter Shiver — Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m., on Turtle Lake at N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan, 262-458-0342. Registration fee: $25. Register at aliverescue.org. First 50 registrants receive Shelter Shiver swag. An icy polar plunge in Turtle Lake to help animals in need, hosted by Alive Rescue and Turtle Lake Tap & Grill. Food, prizes and an after party follow.

Dinner & Comedy Night — March 26, cash bar 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. passed appetizers, 6:30 p.m. buffet, show to follow. Evergreen Country Club’s Evergreen Room, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Tickets $60 per person. Call 262-723-5722 for tickets.

Hosted by Denise Medina, with comedians Jay Harris and Brad Tassell. Buffet includes chef-carved prime rib, grilled salmon and chicken parmesan. Plated dessert and coffee service.

Spring Break Party — March 26, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Various drink specials. Music provided by DJ Hollywood.

