What's happening around Lake Geneva March 2-12: Dancing, skiing, rummage sales & comedy

10 things to do this weekend

2022 Geneva Lake Bridal Showcase — Sunday, March 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva, go.lakegenevanews.net/bridal2022.

Over 30 photographers, caterers, wedding planners and more will be at the event, which is free to attend. Pre-registration required. See story in this week’s Resorter for more information.

Cinderella The Musical — Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 6, 2 p.m., Delavan-Darien School District, 324 Beloit St., Delavan. Tickets: $7 adults, $5 students and senior citizens.

Delavan-Darien High School thespians will put on the Rodgers and Hammerstein production this weekend. Purchase tickets in the high school athletic director’s office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until March 4.

Rummage sale — Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chapel On The Hill Community Church Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn, 262-245-9122, email: chapelonthehill1@gmail.com.

Antiques, household goods and more. Proceeds to benefit the Parish Hall. Number of people inside will be limited, and CDC mandates will be followed.

Hawk’s View Rummage Sale — Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, 262-348-9900, email becky@hawksviewgolfclub.com for information. Free to the public, free parking, concessions available.

Ski Flashback Day at The Mountain Top — March 5, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., The Mountain Top Ski & Adventure Center at Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com.

Wear your craziest retro ski gear. Prizes will be awarded for the best flashback suit. Reserve all lift tickets, rentals and lessons online in advance.

43rd Annual Spaghetti & Meatballs Dinner — March 5, 4 to 9 p.m., St. Charles Church, Andre Hall, 449 Conkey St., Burlington, 262-763-2260. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors, $6 ages 5 to 12, free ages 4 and younger. Sauce and meatballs prepared by Napoli’s. Includes salad, Italian bread, dessert and beverage. Carryouts available. Proceeds go to church improvements.

Going for the Green St. Francis de Sales Annual Benefit — March 5, 5 to 10 p.m., Downtown Lake Geneva and at Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Ticket prices vary. Visit sfds.givesmart.com.

An Olympic-themed evening involving an auction and a torchlight relay to three pubs in Downtown Lake Geneva. Ryan Fain will be broadcasting live from Topsy Turvy, searching for gold, silver and bronze donors to take the podium. St. Francis de Sales Parish School is raising funds to provide green space to its students.

There are three ticket choices.

Virtual ticket, free: Complimentary, but requires advance registration. Includes access to bid on silent and live auction items during the evening.

Opening ceremonies ticket, $25: Access to the torch relay, which is from 5 to 6 p.m. Includes three Olympic-themed cocktails.

Topsy Turvy benefit, $75. Benefit is from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Topsy Turvy, which is serving cuisine from around the world. Also live entertainment, cash bar with craft beer and wine, access to bid on silent and live auction items.

Stand Up Comedy Shows — March 5, 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Call 262-348-9463 for ticket pricing and more details. Seating is limited.

United We Dance — March 5, 7 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School’s James Wehner Auditorium, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn, 262-723-1700, email: unitedwaywalco@gmail.com. An evening of culture and dance, with over 12 groups performing the art of dance. Presented by United Way of Walworth County. See story in this week’s Resorter for more details.

Black Light Party — March 5, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Break out the neon and body paint while DJ Hollywood spins music. Free glow bracelets, face paint, beads and more while supplies last.

Also happening

Senior Travel Club meeting — Friday, March 4, 10 to 11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Call 480-463-6782 or 262-245-6792 for more details. Speaking at the meeting will be Mike Deutsch of Belfry Music Theatre. The club will also discuss its upcoming trips to shows, Door County and the Baraboo area.

Williams Bay hovercraft ice rides — Saturday and Sunday, March 5, 6, 12 and 13. Fifteen-minute rides depart on March 5, 6 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. On March 12, rides are leaving from 11:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Cost $35. Visit hovercraftrides.com.

Take a 15-minute, 2-mile ride over the Geneva Lake ice at Williams Bay. Three- or five-person hovercrafts will run. Ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Rides must be booked online.

Women’s Breakfast — Saturday, March 5, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Trinity Church. Visit Trinity’s Facebook page for more details.

Trinity’s Women’s Ministry hosts a breakfast for the first Saturday of each month. Light breakfast, inspirational message, study, prayer, fellowship. No cost, but donations accepted.

Spirit Pull — Sunday, March 6, 1 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois. Tickets: $15. Visit Rush Creek’s Facebook page for more information.

Veterans Path to Hope is hosting the second annual event, in which all spirits are donated from local craft distilleries. Purchase a ticket, receive a bottle. Tickets are available online and in person day of the event.

Tequila Tasting with Nick — Tuesday, March 8, 6 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop. Call 262-348-9463 for ticket pricing and more information. Nick and Lorilie will share eight different tequilas and discuss them. Also some snacks. Seating is limited.

Luncheon about Aram Library — Wednesday, March 9, noon, Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Guests of the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club event will enjoy lunch while learning more about the library’s expansion project.

Live Comedy — March 9, 7 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy. Free to attend. Some explicit language should be expected.

Music Business Virtual Workshop — March 9, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Register at www.whitewaterarts.org.

Laura Hartmann, an artist manager and producer, will lead a workshop titled “Navigating the Music Business: It’s Who You Know.” She will give an overview of different people who help an artist and more.

Hosted by the Whitewater Arts Alliance, the workshop is sponsored by the UW-Whitewater College of Arts and Communication, First Citizens State Bank and John and Sandra Heyer.

Shamrock Shuffle Virtual 5K Walk/Run — Friday, March 11, through Saturday, March 19. Visit streetsoflakegeneva.com to register and for more details. Cost: $32.

Support Streets of Lake Geneva by participating in the virtual race. Participants will register at the Streets of Lake Geneva website, go out on their own for a walk or run that lasts over 3 miles, or 5K, and log the data on their phone, Fitbit or anything one chooses to time themselves.

The race must be finished by March 19, when an awards ceremony and post race party will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Topsy Turvy, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Those wearing an event T-shirt will receive a drink token. At the party, there will be a prize drawing, for which those who registered for the race are eligible.

IDUNN with Winter Beach Bash — Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., The Mountain Top Ski & Adventure Center at Grand Geneva, grandgeneva.com.

Celebrate one of the last weekends of skiing and snowboarding with an outdoor island bar from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Cardboard Boat on the Slopes races from 3 to 4 p.m.; a Hawaiian shirt contest; and the chance to turn your snow skis into water skis, weather permitting, on the Pond Skim. Event only open to Grand Geneva Resort and Mountain Top guests. Lift ticket required to participate in all activities.

LGSO Gala: Under the Big Top — March 12, 5 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, lakegenevaorchestra.org. Tickets: $125 to $1,250.

Dinner, drinks, an auction, swing band and dancing and a performance by the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra.

St. Patrick’s Day Party — March 12, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Green beer, free beads, drink specials.

59th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner — Sunday, March 13, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Call 262-728-7950 to purchase tickets, or buy them from a Delevan Lions Club member.

The Lions Club’s corned beef, cabbage and baked chicken dinner. Pre-sale tickets are $18 for adults through March 10. Cost at the door is $20. Tickets are $10 for ages 4 to 10, complimentary for those 3 and younger.

