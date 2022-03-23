What's happening around Lake Geneva March 23-April 2: Benefits for Ukraine, rescue animals

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

7 things to do this week

1. Shelter Shiver — Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m., on Turtle Lake at N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan, 262-458-0342. Registration fee: $25. Register at aliverescue.org. First 50 registrants receive Shelter Shiver swag. It might be spring, but it’s very likely that the waters of Turtle Lake are still cold enough to qualify this event as a polar plunge. Take a dip in the lake to help animals in need. Event hosted by Alive Rescue and Turtle Lake Tap & Grill. Food, prizes and an after party follow.

2. The Heroes’ Soiree — Sunday, March 27, 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Meet the team behind the proposed Griffin & Gargoyle project at the Maxwell Mansion Speakeasy for an evening of comradery and conversation. Adventurer’s garb encouraged but not required. Griffin & Gargoyle is a 32,000-square-foot amusement center and restaurant plan that may be built on part of the vacant land near Emagine Geneva Lakes, on Highway 120, just north of Downtown Lake Geneva.

3. Sunflowers for Ukraine — From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva, genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation has a special window exhibit featuring sunflowers as a tribute to the Ukrainian people. Proceeds from the sale of most works in the exhibit will be donated to those in need in the Ukraine, through Catholic Relief Services.

4. TFI Friday — Friday, March 25, Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets: $10 advance, $15 at the door.

An all-star group of comedians from Chicago are ready to entertain guests at this 18-and-older dinner and show. Hosted by Blake Burkhart, the event includes Michael Robinson, Kathryn Gongaware, Ed Towns and Kristen Tomey. New Orleans inspired food by The Southern Stop. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Doors for the show open at 7:30 p.m. Show to start 8:30 p.m.

5. Glen Gerard Magic & Comedy Show — March 26, 8 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Cost: $5 per person, purchase at The Abbey’s Activities Office or at the door, if available.

Second of three local dates for veteran comedy club, casino and cruise ship headliner. Gerard is also performing at The Abbey Resort April 16. Doors open for both shows at 7:30 p.m.

6. Spring Break Party — March 26, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Various drink specials. Music provided by DJ Hollywood.

7. Dinner & Comedy Night — March 26, cash bar 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. passed appetizers, 6:30 p.m. buffet, show to follow. Evergreen Country Club’s Evergreen Room, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Tickets $60 per person. Call 262-723-5722 for tickets.

Hosted by Denise Medina, with comedians Jay Harris and Brad Tassell. Buffet includes chef-carved prime rib, grilled salmon and chicken parmesan. Plated dessert and coffee service.

Event calendar

Heirloom plant program — Thursday, March 24, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Aram Public Library, 262-728-3111, aramlibrary.org.

Brenda Williams will give a presentation on heirloom plants and gardens, of which some of the most famous were located in the Delavan area. Williams, a Master Gardener, will also answer questions about perennials, annuals, bulbs and vegetables. Refreshments will be served at this free event. Call library to register.

All ages Easter egg hunt — Friday, April 1, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington, 262-342-1130. Participants can search the library and count how many eggs they find. Fill out a form at the reference desk. Winners will be pulled from various age groups April 22.

Senior Travel Club meeting — April 1, 10 to 11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Janet Ewing, of the Lake Geneva Museum, will speak. Members and guests can sign up for upcoming trips with the Walworth County club. For more details, call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792.

Amelia Earhart — Friday, April 1, 1 p.m., Aram Public Library, 262-728-3111, aramlibrary.org.

Historian and actress Leslie Goddard will transport an audience back to 1937 in her historical role as Amelia Earhart. In 1937, Ms. Earhart is attempting to set a new record by becoming the first person to fly around the world at its equator. Goddard has been portraying famous women in history for more than fifteen years. Free program, no registration necessary.

Bill “Superfoot” Wallace Seminar — April 1, 4 to 8:30 p.m., Delavan Flying Dragons Martial Arts, 133 Park Place, Delavan. Cost: Ages 9 and younger, from 5 to 6 p.m., $20 each; ages 10 and older, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., $30 each. Visit Flying Dragons’ Facebook page for more details. Work out with Wallace, learn world champion kickboxing techniques, take photos and receive autographs.

GLAS Messier Marathon — April 1, 7 to 9 p.m., Yerkes Observatory, 373 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, glaseducation.org. Registration cost: $5. Visit website or GLAS Messier Marathon 2022 Facebook page.

For the first time in four years, people can visit the historic observatory to participate in a time-honored astronomy event.

The Messier Marathon is on the one time every year when all 110 Messier deep sky objects can be viewed over the course of one night.

Event kicks off with amateur astronomers and volunteers pointing out some of these objects across the lawn of Yerkes. Legendary Yerkes guide Richard Dreiser will lead a tour of the rotunda.

The Marathon is also a fundraiser for GLAS, in which people can pledge a dollar amount for every Messier object viewed at the event, which can also be watched from the GLAS YouTube channel.

For more, read article in this week’s Regional News.

Murder Mystery Dinner: I Love the 80s to Death — April 1, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Tickets: $79. An 80s-themed murder mystery with a three-course dinner. Break out the neon and leg warmers!

Joe Diamond — Saturday, April 2, 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion. Shows complimentary with any drink order. For more, visit staymaxwell.com or Maxwell’s Facebook page.

“The Official Mind Reader” gives 10- to 15-minute shows for two to four people at a time in Maxwell’s Cognac Parlor. Diamond has appeared on Netflix, “The Today Show,” Showtime and other TV shows and networks.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.