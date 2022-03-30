What's happening around Lake Geneva March 30-April 9: Stargazing at Yerkes

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

5 things to do this week

1. GLAS Messier Marathon — April 1, 7-9 p.m., Yerkes Observatory, 373 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, glaseducation.org. Registration cost: $5. Visit website or GLAS Messier Marathon 2022 Facebook page.

For the first time in four years, people can visit the historic observatory to participate in a time-honored astronomy event.

The Messier Marathon is on the one time every year when all 110 Messier deep sky objects can be viewed over the course of one night.

Event kicks off with amateur astronomers and volunteers pointing out some of these objects across the lawn of Yerkes. Legendary Yerkes guide Richard Dreiser will lead a tour of the rotunda.

The Marathon is also a fundraiser for GLAS, in which people can pledge a dollar amount for every Messier object viewed at the event, which can also be watched from the GLAS YouTube channel.

2. Murder Mystery Dinner: I Love the ’80s to Death — April 1, 7-9:30 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Tickets: $79.

An ’80s-themed murder mystery with a three-course dinner. Break out the neon and leg warmers!

3. Joe Diamond — Saturday, April 2, 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion. Shows complimentary with any drink order. For more, visit staymaxwell.com or Maxwell’s Facebook page.

“The Official Mind Reader” gives 10- to 15-minute shows for two to four people at a time in Maxwell’s Cognac Parlor. Diamond has appeared on Netflix, “The Today Show,” Showtime and other TV shows and networks.

4. Pancake breakfast — April 2, 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Whitewater Armory, 146 W. North St., Whitewater. No tickets will be sold, but donations will be accepted. Visit Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club on Facebook for more details. Dine-in event. Menu: Pancakes, Jones sausage, syrup.

5. Amelia Earhart — April 1, 1 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, 262-728-3111, aramlibrary.org.

Historian and actress Leslie Goddard will transport an audience back to 1937 in her historical role as Amelia Earhart. In 1937, Ms. Earhart is attempting to set a new record by becoming the first person to fly around the world at its equator. Goddard has been portraying famous women in history for more than fifteen years. Free program, no registration necessary.

Event calendar

All ages Easter egg hunt — Friday, April 1, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington, 262-342-1130. Participants can search the library and count how many eggs they find. Fill out a form at the reference desk. Winners will be pulled from various age groups April 22.

Senior Travel Club meeting — April 1, 10-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Janet Ewing, of the Lake Geneva Museum, will speak. Members and guests can sign up for upcoming trips with the Walworth County club. For more details, call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792.

Bill “Superfoot” Wallace Seminar — April 1, 4-8:30 p.m., Delavan Flying Dragons Martial Arts, 133 Park Place, Delavan. Cost: Ages 9 and younger, from 5 to 6 p.m., $20 each; ages 10 and older, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., $30 each. Visit Flying Dragons’ Facebook page for more details. Work out with Wallace, learn world champion kickboxing techniques, take photos and receive autographs.

Night Hike and Stargazing — Wednesday, April 6, 6:30 p.m., 159 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Register through Geneva Lake Conservancy Facebook page.

Intended for ages 7-15, but fun for the whole family as participants hike under the stars through Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, listening for owls and other nocturnal mammals. At the Observatory Deck in Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, hikers can gaze at the night sky through a telescope.

Scams & Frauds Targeting Seniors — Friday, April 8, 10:30 a.m., Aram Public Library.

Jeff Kersten, of the Bureau of Consumer Protection in Wisconsin, to give information and strategies on identifying scams and frauds. Free, in-person program, part of the library’s Aging Well series.

Annual Blue Ribbon Bingo Dinner — April 8, 5 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. Visit Tree House Child and Family Center Facebook page for details or email info@treehouseforkids.net.

An evening of food, beverages and chances to win prizes will supporting the Tree House, which works to end child abuse and neglect in the community.

JTM 1st Annual Gala — April 8, 5:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, jtme.org/fundraiser. Tickets: $75.

Join The Movement Events Inc.’s garden party with hors d’oeuvres, desserts and a special presentation at 6:30 p.m. by guest speaker Theresa Flores, author of “The Slave Across the Street.”

BFO Bin-Glow Night — April 8, 6-8 p.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City.

A glow-themed night of bingo, with prizes, raffles, pizza, snacks and more. Participants are encouraged to wear their brightest outfit or light-up attire.

Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny — Saturday, April 9, 8 a.m., Brookwood Middle School. Cost: $6 adults, $4 ages 6-11.

The Genoa City Lions Club event includes breakfast and an Easter egg hunt. Registration for the hunt starts at 10 a.m. Tickets available at the door.

Elkhorn FFA Easter Egg Hunt — Saturday, April 9, 8-11 a.m., Elkhorn Area High School Agility Center, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn. Sign up through Elkhorn FFA Organization’s Facebook page. Free community event for ages 10 and younger. Food pantry donations are encouraged.

Easter Egg Hunt — April 9, 10 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church and School, 415 S. Devendorf St., Elkhorn.

Ages 10 and younger can participate in the hunt, held rain or shine. Also games, crafts, activities, free food, a photo booth and more.

Easter for Kids — April 9, 9-11:30 a.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva. Register through the First Evangelical Facebook page.

Children in 3K through fifth-grade can join in the Easter egg hunt, storytelling, crafts and more.

Pajamas, Cookies & Cocktails — April 9, 4-7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Cost $30 per person. Tickets through Cup O’ Joe’s Facebook page.

Girls night out pajama party, with spring cookie decorating class with Kim Abell of Kim’s Custom Treats. Participants can take home four spring cookies. Also spring-themed cocktails. Cost to participate includes the cookies, the class and two cocktails.

