What's happening around Lake Geneva March 9-19: One last hurrah for skiing, hovercraft rides

6 things to do this week

IDUNN with Winter Beach Bash — Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., The Mountain Top Ski & Adventure Center at Grand Geneva, grandgeneva.com.

Celebrate one of the last weekends of skiing and snowboarding with an outdoor island bar from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Cardboard Boat on the Slopes races from 3 to 4 p.m.; a Hawaiian shirt contest; and the chance to turn your snow skis into water skis, weather permitting, on the Pond Skim. Event only open to Grand Geneva Resort and Mountain Top guests. Lift ticket required to participate in all activities.

LGSO Gala: Under the Big Top — March 12, 5 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, lakegenevaorchestra.org. Tickets: $125 to $1,250.

Dinner, drinks, an auction, swing band and dancing and a performance by the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra.

St. Patrick’s Day events — There will be plenty to do around Lake Geneva for the holiday, with events starting as early as this weekend. See related story in this week’s Resort for more information.

DanceScapes ‘22 — Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13 at 2 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, March 14 and 15, at 7:30 p.m., Barnett Theatre, Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets $16 adults, $14 ages 65 and older, $10 ages 18 and younger. Purchase at uww.edu or call 262-472-2222.

UW-Whitewater’s annual audience favorite, with works by the college’s students, faculty, alums and award-winning guest artist Li Chiao Ping. See story in this week’s Resorter for more details.

Williams Bay hovercraft ice rides — Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13. Fifteen-minute rides depart March 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.; and Marc 13 from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Cost $35. Visit hovercraftrides.com.

Last weekend of the winter season for hovercraft rides! Take a 15-minute, 2-mile ride over the Geneva Lake at Williams Bay. Three- or five-person hovercrafts will run. Ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Rides must be booked online.

Live Comedy — Wednesday, March 9, 7 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy. Free to attend. Some explicit language should be expected.

Event calendar

Luncheon about Aram Library — Wednesday, March 9, noon, Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Guests of the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club event will enjoy lunch while learning more about the library’s expansion project.

Music Business Virtual Workshop — March 9, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Register at www.whitewaterarts.org.

Laura Hartmann, an artist manager and producer, will lead a workshop titled “Navigating the Music Business: It’s Who You Know.” She will give an overview of different people who help an artist and more.

Hosted by the Whitewater Arts Alliance, the workshop is sponsored by the UW-Whitewater College of Arts and Communication, First Citizens State Bank and John and Sandra Heyer.

Bowling for Athletics — Sunday, March 13, 2 p.m., Towne & Country Lanes, 264 S. Pine St., Burlington. Cost: $25 per bowler for three games. Raffles, silent auction items and more. Supports the Catholic Central High School athletics program.

Town of Wheatland Fire Department’s Annual Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner — Monday, March 14, 4 to 7 p.m., Bella Vita Banquets, 34816 Geneva Road, Burlington. Cost: $18. Carryout, drive-through or dine-in available. Also serving lasagna. Plus raffles, prizes. Proceeds go to Town of Wheatland Fire Department.

AMSOIL Snocross National — Friday through Sunday, March 18 to 20, The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, grandgeneva.com.

See the top professional Snocross racers and leading freestyle athletes compete on the resort’s ski hill.

Races begin the morning of March 18, with an opening ceremony at 7 p.m. On March 19, racing starts at 9:15 a.m. Pro races are 6 to 10 p.m. On March 20, events begin at 8:20 a.m., with the final pro races from noon to 3 p.m.

Current advance ticket prices are $25 per day and $45 per individual for weekend pass. Car or truck daily parking is $10, multi-day parking is $15. Visit website for more details.

Live Comedy’s Back — Saturday, March 19, shows 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop & Grapevine Theatre, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 to purchase.

Featuring Joe Degand, Mike Fountain and Katie Meiners. Shows are for ages 21 and older. Strong language.

