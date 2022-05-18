What's happening around Lake Geneva May 18-28: Jazz Fest, Wine Walk, food trucks & more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

11 things to do this weekend

1. Lake Geneva Jazz Fest — Friday, May 20, 4-11 p.m.; Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lgjazzfest.com. Tickets: $10 advance price, single day, ages 12 and older; $15 day of show, single day, ages 12 and older; $25 advance price, weekend pass; $60 VIP experience; $100 VIP weekend pass.

A “bash on the bayou” with a wide variety of jazz performers and food. Performing at Jazz Fest are Yves Francois, Extra Crispy Brass Band, High Hat Second Line, ZydeFunk with Corey Ledet, Kal Bergenhal Project, the Badger High School Jazz Ensemble, Ludy and the Tunes, Four Star Brass Band, Big Style Brass Band, Underground Sound Jazz, Arsene Delay and the Dan Trudell Trio. For more, see article in this week’s Resorter on Charlie Wooton, of ZydeFunk.

2. Wine Walk — Sunday, May 22, noon-5 p.m., Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check-ins on Saturday, May 21, and May 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets: $42 advance, $15 for designated drivers. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Sip and stroll through Downtown during the third annual Wine Walk by the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District. Event activities begin at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St. See article in this week’s Resorter for more about Wine Walk.

3. Spring Food Truck Festival — May 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Visit event page on Facebook for updates.

Over 20 trucks are expected, plus an entire city block filled with craft and commercial vendors, live music and other activities.

4. Super Hero Shuffle 5K/10K Run/Walk — May 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva, superheroshuffle5krun.redpodium.com. Cost: $25 to run remotely; $33 5K run/walk; $38 10k run/walk; $10 sign up for 1-mile fun run, ages 6-13, day of race; 100-yard dash, no charge, for ages 7 and younger.

Runners and walkers can wear running gear or dress as their favorite superheroes in this fundraiser to to help families affected by childhood cancer. Event also features food, live music, socially distanced kids activities, raffles and more. Balloon ceremony prior to race.

5. Murder Mystery Dinner: A Dance with Death — May 20, 7-10 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, bakerhouse1885.com, 262-248-4700. Cost: $75.

A 1950s sock hop gone sour is the theme of this interactive event. When there’s death on the dance floor, only guests can find out who is responsible. Event also includes a three-course meal.

6. Burger Train — May 21, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, easttroyrr.org, 262-642-3263. Tickets: $59.

Ride the train while enjoying a build-your-own half-pound Angus burger.

7. Joe Diamond — May 21, 9 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

Diamond is the world record holder for solving the world’s largest corn maze — which he did while blindfolded.

Complimentary shows that last 10-15 minutes for two to four guests at a time.

8. Hunt Club Wine Dinner — May 18, 6-8 p.m., Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Ct., Town of Geneva, www.membersclubgn.com/event-details/hunt-club-wine-dinner-2. Cost: $105 Vintner Wine Locker members; $115 Geneva National members; $125 public. The first of three monthly wine pairing events. Visit link to RSVP.

9. Sara Soukup Memorial — May 22, 1-2 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, liglibrary.org/events.

Celebrate the life of Miss Sara and her impact on generations of Lake Geneva people. The library will also be open May 22 from noon-4 p.m.

10. Spring Vendor and Craft Fair — May 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., American Legion Post 544, 989 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes. Over 30 vendors and crafters are expected, inside and out. Also food and raffles.

11. Prom Night Party — May 21, 9 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Wear old prom attire to get drink specials. A king and queen of the “prom” will win a $25 bar tab. DJ Hollywood will provide music.

Event calendar

Wacky Wednesday — Wednesday, May 18, 5 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 Main St., Lake Geneva, thefarmstandlg.com.

A new weekly night of fun and games, featuring happy hour food and drink specials from 5-6:30 p.m. Games such as Bingo, Name That Tune, Jukebox Bingo and others, start at 7 p.m. Free to play. Prizes given.

Wine Dinner Cruise — May 18, 6-8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $99. Reservations required. Book online.

Cruise Delavan Lake while enjoying a four-course meal expertly paired with specialty wines from Dry Creek Vineyard. Guests must be age 21 or older.

Novel Ideas Book Club — May 18, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Register for the Aram Library event via aramlibrary.org to receive Zoom link.

Lake Geneva Farmers Market — May 19, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Visit the Lake Geneva Farmers Market Facebook page for updates. The market occurs every Thursday.

Anime/Manga Club — May 19, 5 p.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org, 262-728-3111.

An evening of sampling new materials in the library’s collection, crafts, watching a movie and more.

Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting — Tuesday, May 24, 6-7:30 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay, lakelandaudubon.com.

Steve Betchkal will lead a talk called “Karibu Kenya.” Event is free and open to the public.

Williams Bay Farmers Market — starts Friday morning, May 27, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Visit Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page for updates.

Powered by the Santa Cause Super Charity, this weekly boutique market often features various homemade foods and goods.

East Troy Corn & Brat Roast — May 27-30, East Troy Village Square Park, easttroy.org.

Sweet corn, Hometown Sausage Kitchen brats, hot dogs, burgers, soda and beer, plus live music and other activities. The event is held in conjunction with the East Troy Community-wide Rummage Sale and East Troy Brewfest. See separate entries below for more on those events.

On May 27, Corn & Brat Roast kicks off with the band Andy Carroll & the People He Owes $ To performing from 5-8 p.m.

Eric Grossmeyer, of AntiqueWisconsin.com, will conduct antique appraisals May 28 at noon, followed by live music from Spare Change Band, 1-4 p.m.; and Hoi Polloi 4:30-8 p.m.

Paulie & the Poor Boys play music from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., followed by DJ JJJ 3-6 p.m.

On May 30, the American Legion Loomis-Martin Post 188 Memorial Day observance and East Troy VFW Post 7501 conduct a service at 11 a.m.

East Troy Community-wide Rummage Sale — May 27-29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., easttroy.org. Visit website to sign up or to obtain a listing of the rummage sales after May 23. Over 50 sales are expected.

Burlington Jamboree — May 27-30, 681 Maryland Ave., Burlington, burlingtonchamber.org. Free admission. Wristband special: $30 per person every day of the event. Visit Burlington Jamboree Facebook page.

Carnival, live music, food, children’s activities and more. Event hours are May 27, 4-11 p.m.; May 28 and 29, noon-11 p.m.; May 30, noon-6 p.m.

Roadrunners 5K — Saturday, May 28, 8 a.m., St. Francis de Sales School, 130 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, SFDS.5k.run. Registration: $30.

Family-friendly run/walk to support St. Francis de Sales School. All ages welcome. Awards will go to the top male and female runners in various age divisions. Race starts and ends on Curtis Street. Packet pick ups Friday, May 27, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; and May 28, 7-7:45 a.m.

Alicia Boemi book signing — Saturday, May 28, 1-3 p.m., Dust Bunny Books, 152 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Boemi, who grew up in Lake Geneva, will read from her book “Mail Boat Dog” at 1 and 3 p.m. She will also sign copies of the book, which was inspired by her dog, Izzy, who will also be at the event.

Sipsmith Highball Launch Party — time to be determined, May 28, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

Reportedly, Maxwell has the only highball machine in the world, which produces a soda highball cocktail, blending the precise amount of Sipsmith Gin and carbonated water for a refreshing cocktail. At the event, taste the Sipsmith Highball, hear learn the history of the craft gin, chat with Sipsmith reps and more.

East Troy Brewfest — Sunday, May 29, 3-6 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, easttroy.org.

Over 55 craft beers from area breweries, including East Troy Brewery, the Hive Taproom and more. Includes a souvenir tasting glass, Drinko and Giant Beer Pong Challenge, pretzel necklace making and more. Part of the East Troy Corn & Brat Roast.

