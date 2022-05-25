What's happening around Lake Geneva May 25-June 4: Burlington Jamboree & East Troy roast

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

10 things to do this weekend

1. Burlington Jamboree — May 27-30, Burlington Festival Park, 681 Maryland Ave., Burlington, burlingtonchamber.org. Free admission. Wristband special: $33 per person every day of the event. burlingtonchamber.org.

Amusement rides; carnival food and games; Circus Shane’s Variety Show; pig, goat and duck races; 4-H petting zoo; Touch-A-Truck; bumper boats; knocker ball and live music at the Lions Club Main Stage Beer Tent.

Event hours are May 27, 4 p.m.-close; May 28 and 29, noon-close; May 30, noon-6 p.m.

Performing at the beer tent are The Hankerins, 33 RPM, Jessie Marie and the Rippers, Lunch Money Bullies, The Britins, N.E.W. Piano Guys and the Doo Wop Daddies.

2. East Troy Corn & Brat Roast — Friday-Monday, May 27-30, East Troy Village Square Park, easttroy.org.

Sweet corn, Hometown Sausage Kitchen brats, hot dogs, burgers, soda and beer, plus live music and other activities. The event is held in conjunction with the East Troy Community-wide Rummage Sale and East Troy Brewfest.

On May 27, Corn & Brat Roast kicks off with the band Andy Carroll & the People He Owes $ To performing from 5-8 p.m.

Eric Grossmeyer, of AntiqueWisconsin.com, will conduct antique appraisals May 28 at noon, followed by live music from Spare Change Band, 1-4 p.m.; and Hoi Polloi 4:30-8 p.m.

Paulie & the Poor Boys play music from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., followed by DJ JJJ 3-6 p.m.

On May 30, the American Legion Loomis-Martin Post 188 Memorial Day observance and East Troy VFW Post 7501 conduct a service at 11 a.m. See story in this week’s Resorter for more about area Memorial Day ceremonies.

3. East Troy Brewfest — Sunday, May 29, 3-6 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, easttroy.org.

Over 55 craft beers from area breweries, including East Troy Brewery, the Hive Taproom and more. Includes a souvenir tasting glass, Drinko and Giant Beer Pong Challenge, pretzel necklace making and more. Part of the East Troy Corn & Brat Roast.

4. Roadrunners 5K — Saturday, May 28, 8 a.m., St. Francis de Sales School, 130 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, SFDS.5k.run. Registration: $30.

Family-friendly run/walk to support St. Francis de Sales School. All ages welcome. Awards will go to the top male and female runners in various age divisions. Race starts and ends on Curtis Street. Packet pick ups Friday, May 27, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; and May 28, 7-7:45 a.m.

5. Sipsmith Highball Launch Party — May 28, 1-8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Reportedly, Maxwell has the only highball machine in the world, which produces a soda highball cocktail, blending the precise amount of Sipsmith Gin and carbonated water for a refreshing cocktail. At the event, taste the Sipsmith Highball, hear learn the history of the craft gin, chat with Sipsmith reps and more.

6. Kringle Krush 5K/10K — Sunday, May 29, 8:30 a.m., Riverside Park, 517 Congress St., Burlington, 5kevents.raceentry.com/kringle-rush-5k10k/race-information. Registration costs: $35 5K, $40 10K, $35 remote runner, $45 half, $20 ages 6-17. Visit link for more about registration costs.

Formerly known as the Chocoholic 5K/10K/Half, the Kringle Krush is a professionally timed endurance event dedicated to the Kringle, Wisconsin’s official state pastry.

Route is from Riverside Park down State Route 11, west into Burlington, turning right on Bridge Street, then right onto Congress Street back to the park.

Award ceremony at 1 p.m. Carnival at the Burlington Jamboree opens after the ceremony.

7. East Troy Day — Friday, May 27, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St, East Troy, easttroy.org/events.

As part of the East Troy Railroad’s 50th anniversary, all East Troy residents can ride the 7-mile train to Mukwonago for free on this day.

8. Meet and greet and winemaker Antonio Sanguneti — Thursday, May 26, 4-6 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.

9. Stained glass demo — Thursday, May 26, 7 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva, www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

Ed Gilbertson, owner of Gilbertson’s Stained Glass in Lake Geneva, will be featured at this month’s free demonstration courtesy of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. See page 14 for more about the event and other foundation news.

10. Dos Hombres Night — Friday, May 27, 4:30-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

Maxwell is partnering with Dos Hombres for a night of good times and specials, featuring Dos Hombres cocktails, swag and more.

Event calendar

Williams Bay Farmers Market — starts Friday morning, May 27, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Visit Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page for updates.

Powered by the Santa Cause Super Charity, this weekly boutique market often features various homemade foods and goods.

East Troy Community-wide Rummage Sale — May 27-29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., easttroy.org. Visit website to sign up or to obtain a listing of the rummage sales after May 23. Over 50 sales are expected.

Alicia Boemi book signing — Saturday, May 28, 1-3 p.m., Dust Bunny Books, 152 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Boemi, who grew up in Lake Geneva, will read from her book “The Mailboat Dog” at 1 and 3 p.m. She will also sign copies of the book, which was inspired by her dog, Izzy, who will also be at the event.

Summer Fridays — starts Friday, June 3, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.

Each Friday in June and July, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.

Gourmet Mac ‘n Cheese Train — Saturday, June 4, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Railroad, easttroyrr.org/dinner-trains. Tickets: $59.

Italian garden salad, Toothpicks Mac ‘n Cheese, various toppings, dinner rolls and brownies will be served about this train ride.

Live comedy — June 4, shows at 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 to purchase. Featuring Josh Thomas, Oscar Carvajal, Ken Flores and Vince Maranto.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.