What's happening around Lake Geneva May 4-14: Day in the Bay, Cinco de Mayo & derby parties

8 things to do this weekend

1. Day in the Bay 2022 — Saturday, May 7, various locations in Williams Bay, williamsbaybusinessassociation.com.

The 15h annual event features a passport-style shopping experience, chili cookoff, ice cream, wine tasting, parade, live music and more are planned throughout the day.

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., the Williams Bay Recreation Department will have an open house at its lakefront building.

Passports can be picked up at Barrett Memorial Library or Lions Field house at 10 a.m. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., people can visit participating Williams Bay businesses to shop and enjoy treats.

Those who have their passports punched have a chance to win numerous prizes, including a 4-wheeler, a bicycle and various gift certificates. Dip in the Bay cones will be sold for $1.

The library’s book sale runs beyond Day in the Bay. Dates are May 5-7 and 9, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except May 7, when it runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Also on May 7, the library’s “An Ocean of Possibilities” make or take a craft event is 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy will have a concierge table from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a guided conservancy walk at 1 p.m.

At 11 a.m., people and their dogs can dress derby style for a costume contest at Rex Dog Park, in Lions Park. A parade will occur in the small dog area.

The chili cookoff is from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Lions Field House. Hosted by the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League, the cost is $8 adults, $5 children ages 10 and younger.

Live music also will be at the field house from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. An artist will be making balloon animals from noon-1 p.m.

A wooden mobile/wind chime project is 1-4 p.m. at Geneva Lake General Store. In that same time period, Green Grocer is hosting a wine tasting, with popcorn being served outside for kids.

There will also be live music from 3-7 p.m. at Privato Pizza Bistro. Complimentary food will be served at 4 p.m. Deadline to turn in passports is 4:30 p.m. The grand prize drawing is at 5 p.m.

2. Cinco De Mayo — Friday-Sunday, May 6-8, Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Visit the event page on Facebook for updates.

Live music, dancing, food, a car show and more are scheduled for the three-day event. Schedule so far is:

Friday, May 6 — DJ Rudy, 5 p.m.; Lizvette Duran, 6 p.m.; and Añejo Norteño, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 — DJ Rudy, 10 a.m.; car show 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Cedric Square, noon; Comparsa Mexico 1 p.m.; jalapeño contest and car show 2 p.m.; DJ Rudy 3 p.m.; Tlaloc Huerta 4 p.m.; Selena tribute 5 p.m.; Alexandra Salgado 6 p.m.; and Los del 608 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 — Mass 10 a.m.; DJ Rudy noon; Groupo Folclórico Regional Tercera Generacion 1 p.m.; Guadalupe Ibarra-Luna 2 p.m.; and Adrianna and the Boyz 3-5 p.m.

3. Maifest 2022 — May 7, 1-5 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy. Visit event page on Facebook for updates.

Celebrate spring with live music by The Biermen and the D’Oberlandler’s German Dancers, with German food specials and the release of the brewery’s Maibock beer.

4. Kentucky Derby Party — May 7, 1-6:30 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com, 262-348-9463. Tickets: $30 plus tax.

Celebrating the derby with a party to benefit The Horse Power in Eagle. Various fun activities leading up to the derby, including bags for $5 a team, a hat contest, horse race game, food, drink specials, door prize, silent auction and raffle, and a viewing of the Run for the Roses at 5:58 p.m.

5. Kentucky Derby Party — May 7, 1:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com, 262-248-9711.

Wear your biggest hats and bowties to enjoy an afternoon of watching the races. Prizes will be awarded to best couple, best best hat and two best dressed. Signature Derby cocktails perfect for the patio.

6. Kentucky Derby Dinner Train — May 7, 3:30-5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org. Tickets: $88.

Enjoy Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders, Shrimp and Smoked Grits, Southern Sweet Potato and Spinach Salad and more on this train ride. After the ride, the Kentucky Derby will be showing in the East Troy Depot.

7. Joe Diamond Mind Reading Show — Fridays, April 29 and May 6, 8 p.m., Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 262-248-0505, lake

Diamond will likely be interacting with audience members and picking up their thoughts in real time during this one-hour performance. In this week’s Resorter is a Q&A with Diamond.

8. Live Comedy’s Back — May 7, 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com, 262-348-9463. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Purchase at The Bottle Shop.

Featuring Will Eisenberg, Dan Docimo and Geoffrey Asmus. Strong language. Shows for ages 21 and older.

Event calendar

Taste of Fontana — Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Home Living, 543 Valley View Drive, Fontana, 262-394-5658.

An open house with homemade European cooking. Also, on Sunday, May 8, free treats for moms on Mothers Day from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Toga Party — May 7, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

Join DJ Hollywood and sport your best toga for drink specials.

Lake Geneva Social Club Night Out — Tuesday, May 10, 5-8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Visit the social club’s Facebook page to RSVP free tickets.

Check out the recently renovated spaces and sample the food at café/music school/live music venue.

Coppola Wine Dinner — Thursday, May 12, 6-9 p.m., The Landing at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com. Tickets: $110 per person, plus sales tax and service charge. Call 262-249-4788 for reservations.

Led by Francis Ford Coppola winemaker Andrea Card, with surprises from Grand Geneva Executive Chef Dustin Urbanik during the evening. A four-course meal is planned, with each course paired with a Coppola wine.

Lake Geneva Jaycees Pub & Grub Crawl — Friday-Sunday, May 13-15, various Lake Geneva area locations, pubcrawl.lake

genevajaycees.org. Cost: $25 for wristbands, $40 for baggo tourney, $90 for a baggo tourney team bundle, including wristbands.

Wear your patriotic best while helping the Jaycees raise money for Walworth County veterans during the third annual Pub & Grub Crawl.

Kickoff party is at Lake City Social Entertainment Pavilion May 13 at 5 p.m. Chris Kohn performs from 5-9 p.m.

The baggo tourney starts May 14 at 11:30 a.m. Matt Meyer and Mark Ruck perform at the pavilion from noon to 4 p.m. Then, the Jameson Promo Team will lead a crawl through Lake Geneva, guiding participants to Jameson specials.

On May 15, Big Al Wetzel Band plays at the pavilion from noon to 4 p.m.

All weekend, participating Lake Geneva area businesses will offer a special discounted food and drink menu. There are also specials at participating hotels.

This year, all net proceeds from the event will go to the Walworth County Veterans Service Office.

Havana Nights Dinner Train — Saturday, May 14, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, easttroyrr.org. Tickets: $69.

The main course is Lechon Asado Con Mojo, or grilled mojo-marinated pork. Also served will be Cuban Avocado & Pineapple Salad, Bacon Wrapped Plantains, Rum and Coke Cupcake and more.

Live Comedy’s Back — May 14, 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com, 262-348-9463. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Purchase at The Bottle Shop.

Featuring Kathryn Gongaware, Josh Thomas and Vik Pandya. Strong language. Shows for ages 21 and older.

