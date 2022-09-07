What's happening around Lake Geneva Sept. 7-17: Taco Fest, Cornfest & bluegrass in East Troy

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

9 things to do

1. Taco Fest — Friday, Sept. 9, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com.

Live music and performances from authentic Mexican and Hispanic entertainers, a mechanical bull and more. Daily tickets are $10 per person, $5 for those younger than 12 when pre-purchased before noon Sept. 9. Weekend passes are $20 per person, $10 for those younger than 12 when pre-purchased before noon Sept. 9. VIP access, which includes a private bar and bartender for each covered VIP area, a guaranteed seat under a tent, free VIP parking and indoor bathroom access, is $60. Only 80 VIP tickets available. See article in this week’s Resorter for more details about the event.

2. Darien Cornfest — Sept. 9-11, Darien West Park, 335 W. Madison St., Darien, dariencornfest.us. Carnival wristband special: $25 Sept. 9, 6-10 p.m.; Sept. 10, noon-4 p.m.; and Sept. 11, 5-9 p.m.

Three big days of activities for all ages, including a carnival, softball, volleyball, horseshow tournaments, raffles, bike ride and a parade through Downtown Darien. Fireworks Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Live music by Two Beer Tommy Sept. 9, 7-11 p.m.; Jess Piano, Sept. 10, noon-3 p.m.; and The Toys, Sept. 10, 7-11 p.m. And much more! Of course, there’s free sweet corn Sept. 10 and 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. See the Cornfest website for a full schedule.

3. Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 15th Annual Car Show — Saturday, Sept. 10, American Legion Post 24, 735 Henry St., Lake Geneva, post24lgwi.org.

The post’s long-running car show is free to spectators. Large raffles and door prizes. Soda, wine and beer will be available, as well as hot dogs, brats and hamburgers. For those who wish to register for the show, registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Cost: $12 advanced, $15 day of show. Award trophies will be presented at 2:30 p.m.

4. East Troy Bluegrass Festival — Sept. 10 & 11, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org. Weekend wristbands: $10. Ages 15 and younger free.

The area’s biggest bluegrass event returns to the Square in Downtown East Troy, bringing a full lineup of bluegrass bands, contests, good and East Troy Marketplace vendors.

Sept. 10 schedule: Open stage 10 a.m.; Sawdust Symphony 11 a.m.; Fox Crossing Stringband 1 p.m.; band scramble 2 p.m.; Piper Road String Band 3 p.m.; and Deeper Shade of Blue 4 p.m. After show by Piper Road String Band 6-9 p.m. at East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St.

Sept. 11 schedule: Gospel service with Anderegg family 10 a.m.; banjo, guitar, mandolin and fiddle contests 11:30 a.m.; Strings to Roam 1 p.m.; The Andereggs 2 p.m.; Mark Hembree Band 3 p.m.; and Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers 4 p.m.

5. Cornhole for a Cause Tournament — Sunday, Sept. 11, noon-4 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Cost: $40 per team. Go to act.alz.org/goto/cornhole to reserve a spot. Email Josh Spiegelhoff at spooshuw@yahoo.com with questions. Visit Magpie’s Facebook page for updates.

Join Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the tournament, which is also a Green Bay Packers viewing party. No fee to watch the games. All teams must play two games. Cash prize of $20 to the winners plus an ALZ Swag Bag. Proceeds to benefit Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Walworth County. The Walk to End event is later this week. See below.

6. Honky Tonk Festival – Friday-Sunday, Sept. 16-18, Downtown Lake Geneva. Visit the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for event updates. Tickets: $55. Live music, entertainment, line dancing, beer tasting, vendors, food and drinks throughout town. See article in this week’s Resorter for more details.

7. Falz Fest Alzheimer’s Fundraiser — Friday, Sept. 16, gates open 5 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, lghom.com. Tickets: $50 VIP, $20 adults at the door, $15 adults prior to event, $10 ages 5-12, free ages 5 and younger. Email jsherman@primexinc.com with questions.

Silent auction, raffle, food trucks and live music at this grunge-themed night of music around the campfire. House of Music student group performs 5:30-6 p.m., How Rude! 90s tribute band 6:30-8:30 p.m.

8. Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Saturday, Sept. 17, Library Park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, act.alz.org/Walworth.

Take a walk along the Geneva Lake Shore Path to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s Disease. Event opens at 8:30 a.m., with opening ceremony at 9:40 a.m. Walk starts at 10 a.m. After walk, participants can have a complimentary pre-wrapped hot dog lunch grilled by the Lake Geneva Jaycees. Live music by Petty Thieves. Aaron Sims, announcers for the Milwaukee Admirals, will be the event emcee.

9. Scarecrow Fest — Sept. 17, Downtown Delavan. Visit the Facebook event page for schedule and more details.

The 22nd annual Scarecrow Fest has fun activities for the whole day, including a car show; live entertainment and music from Cedric Square, Head’s All Empty, Cheryl & the Down Home Boys, Strutter and more; the Guided Tractor WallDog Tour; a petting zoo; a geocache scavenger hunt; pumpkin carving; chainsaw carving; a duck raffle; DIY scarecrow kits; free pumpkins; food and beer; and more. Admission and parking are free. Scarecrow kits are $10.

Other events

Late Summer Show — Now through Sept. 25, Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva, genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

View over 100 works from area artists. There are paintings, drawings, jewelry, ceramics, photographs, carvings and other media from members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. The exhibit is free, open during gallery hours, Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Farmers Markets — Various days and times in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Delavan and the Town of Geneva.

Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market — Every Thursday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com.

Geneva Outdoor Market — Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., N3252 County Road H, Town of Geneva, genevaoutdoormarket.com.

East Troy Farmers Market — First Friday of the month, 4-7 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org; and third Friday of the month, 4-7 p.m., at Honey Creek Collective, N8030 Townline Road, East Troy.

Williams Bay Farmers Market — Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, santacauses.org or visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page.

Delavan’s Fresh Market — Every Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

Whitewater City Market — Every Tuesday through October, 4-7 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Autumn Harvest Fest at the Elegant Farmer — Saturdays & Sundays, Elegant Farmer, elegantfarmer.com.

Is summer over already? Elegant Farmer’s annual Autumn Harvest Fest includes apple picking; train, pony and hayrides; a corn maze and laser tag; a farmer’s market and the Smilin’ Barn Café.

According to the Elegant Farmer site, admission and parking are free. Apple prices are $15 a half-peck, $25 a full peck, and $45 a half bushel. Pumpkin pricing: $4 pie pumpkins, $6 medium, $9 large, $12 extra large. Gourds are $1 each, squash $3 each.

Tractor-pulled hayrides are $7 adults, $5 ages 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger. Pony rides: $10. Train rides are through the East Troy Electric Railroad. Tickets are $15 adults, $12.50 seniors, $9.50 children. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit easttroyrr.org.

Corn maze tickets are $7. Children ages 2 and younger free. Last entry into the corn maze is at 4 p.m. Laser tag open to ages 8 and older.

Cornucopia Moonfest 2022 — Sept. 9 & 10, The Pit Stop 67, N6444 U.S. Highway 12, Elkhorn. Cost: $50 for the weekend, $20 for Sept. 9 only, $30 for Sept. 10 only. Includes camping. Visit event page on Facebook for updates. Two days of live local music gathering to support The Foundation for Suicide Prevention. On Sept. 10, there will also be silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle and a bags tournament.

Swift Night Out — Thursday, Sept. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva, genevalakemuseum.org.

Witness thousands of Chimney Swifts circle and dive into the museum’s chimney to roost before migration at the free event. Food trucks open 5:30 p.m. Schlitz Audubon Nature Center leads a special birding program with a bald eagle and other raptors at 6:30 p.m. At dusk, guests travel outside the museum to see the Swifts gather and circle the chimney.

Rummage sale — Friday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Community of Christ UMC, 15 Park St., Darien. Church rummage sale, with $3 a bag specials on Sept. 10.

Guided Nature Hike — Sept. 9, 9 a.m., Wallace E. Zabler Preserve, 16 N. Maple Lane, Burlington. To register and for more details, go to the Geneva Lake Conservancy Facebook page. Join Kiera Theys, the conservancy’s land protection manager, and Howard Zabler for a guided hike of the preserve, which was donated by Zabler. The preserve is closed to the public, so this is a rare chance to walk the 60 acres and hear how Howard and his late wife converted the property from agricultural land to a prairie.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Sept. 9, 10-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more details. Brenda Williams, of Pesche’s Greenhouse, will be the speaker at this meeting, where the club will also discuss future trips and have sign-ups available.

Half Way to St. Patrick’s Day Party — Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Green beer, drink specials and free party favors. Don’t forget to wear green.

Comedy Night at East Troy Brewery — Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 262-642-2670 or email info@etbrew.com to make reservations. Free event, featuring five or six comedians performing 15- to 20-minute sets.

East Troy Chamber 25th Annual Golf Outing — Friday, Sept. 16, 11:30 a.m., Evergreen Golf Club, N6246 U.S. Highway 12, Elkhorn, easttroy.org. Cost: $100 per person, $25 for dinner only. Spend the day on the golf course with 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch, beer, and a chicken and fish fry dinner. Four-person scramble. Registration and warm-up at the beginning. Shotgun start 12:30 p.m. Dinner and prizes at 5:30 p.m.